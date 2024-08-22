Christine Massey's "germ" FOI Newsletter

US Dept of Agriculture: we're still hunting for scientific evidence of "avian influenza virus" existence... and contagion
because it doesn't exist
  
Christine Massey FOIs
28
FDA confesses: zero scientific evidence of "monkeypox virus" or contagion... not even a "genome" found by anyone... anywhere
Same as with the imaginary "avian influenza virus"... and "SARS-COV-2"
  
Christine Massey FOIs
94
Challenge to "W.H.O.", etc. re "monkeypox virus" fraud/delusion... + FOI evidence + a summit
Greetings and Best Wishes,
  
Christine Massey FOIs
102

July 2024

FDA confesses: zero scientific evidence of "avian influenza virus" or contagion... not even a "genome" found by anyone... anywhere
Computer models & pseudoscience underpin "expert" advice
  
Christine Massey FOIs
156
UK Info Commiss: U of Sheffield may face "contempt of court" charge over bogus "SARS-COV-2" FOI response & nonresponse
University's protection of "covid test" fraudsters Paraytec Ltd & Carl Smythe comes to a head
  
Christine Massey FOIs
42
'bird flu' hoax update: 🍁 lead agency still can't provide/cite scientific evidence of 'H5N1' or contagion of symptoms
July 11, 2024
  
Christine Massey FOIs
84

June 2024

Danish "Health Authority" Sundhedsstyrelsen has no scientific evidence showing "HPV" even exists
Greetings and Best Wishes,
  
Christine Massey FOIs
60
CDC confession: no scientific evidence of group A Streptococcus being pathogenic
Greetings and Best Wishes,
  
Christine Massey FOIs
48
CDC confesses: no scientific evidence of "Hepatitis C virus" or contagion of symptoms
Greetings and Best Wishes,
  
Christine Massey FOIs
57
failed "virus" & fluoride evidence challenges: KFL&A, Niagara County NY, Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph PH
Greetings and Best Wishes,
  
Christine Massey FOIs
41
"H5N1": Canadian Food Inspection Agency still can't find valid evidence that it exists
June 10, 2024
  
Christine Massey FOIs
67
Some responses to Bhakdi & Palmer's recent "yes, viruses exist" claims
Greetings and Best Wishes,
  
Christine Massey FOIs
177
