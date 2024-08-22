Christine Massey's "germ" FOI Newsletter
US Dept of Agriculture: we're still hunting for scientific evidence of "avian influenza virus" existence... and contagion
because it doesn't exist
Aug 22
Christine Massey FOIs
102
FDA confesses: zero scientific evidence of "monkeypox virus" or contagion... not even a "genome" found by anyone... anywhere
Same as with the imaginary "avian influenza virus"... and "SARS-COV-2"
Aug 20
Christine Massey FOIs
176
Challenge to "W.H.O.", etc. re "monkeypox virus" fraud/delusion... + FOI evidence + a summit
Greetings and Best Wishes,
Aug 15
Christine Massey FOIs
143
July 2024
FDA confesses: zero scientific evidence of "avian influenza virus" or contagion... not even a "genome" found by anyone... anywhere
Computer models & pseudoscience underpin "expert" advice
Jul 30
Christine Massey FOIs
356
UK Info Commiss: U of Sheffield may face "contempt of court" charge over bogus "SARS-COV-2" FOI response & nonresponse
University's protection of "covid test" fraudsters Paraytec Ltd & Carl Smythe comes to a head
Jul 22
Christine Massey FOIs
103
'bird flu' hoax update: 🍁 lead agency still can't provide/cite scientific evidence of 'H5N1' or contagion of symptoms
July 11, 2024
Jul 11
Christine Massey FOIs
143
June 2024
Danish "Health Authority" Sundhedsstyrelsen has no scientific evidence showing "HPV" even exists
Greetings and Best Wishes,
Jun 28
Christine Massey FOIs
98
CDC confession: no scientific evidence of group A Streptococcus being pathogenic
Greetings and Best Wishes,
Jun 18
Christine Massey FOIs
92
CDC confesses: no scientific evidence of "Hepatitis C virus" or contagion of symptoms
Greetings and Best Wishes,
Jun 17
Christine Massey FOIs
115
failed "virus" & fluoride evidence challenges: KFL&A, Niagara County NY, Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph PH
Greetings and Best Wishes,
Jun 15
Christine Massey FOIs
66
"H5N1": Canadian Food Inspection Agency still can't find valid evidence that it exists
June 10, 2024
Jun 10
Christine Massey FOIs
126
Some responses to Bhakdi & Palmer's recent "yes, viruses exist" claims
Greetings and Best Wishes,
Jun 6
Christine Massey FOIs
179
