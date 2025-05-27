Christine Massey's "germ" FOI Newsletter

Dr Ferdinand Santos III
8h

The fake viruses are apparently 0.3 nanometre in size or 0.3 of 1 billionth of a metre. Impossible to see, isolate or track. Using common sense, why would a rounding error RNA construction cause an illness? Or, how is it transferred and when 'ingested' why would it derange your immune system? What proof of transfer and derangement exists?

Further, how does sneezing push this micro-object through the air into a person? How far can it travel whilst airborne? Has this been tracked and verified? And if this 'virus' is dead, how is it activated in the receiving system? Given its miniscule size why would a small, dead particle cause death? How does that work? And why are the 70 odd 'symptoms' of a 'flu' the same as for a wide variety of other 'diseases' including HIV? How do I know I don't have HIV or syphillis, or scarlet fever, if the symptoms are the same? Where does seasonal 'flu' hide for 9 months of the year and what is its provenance? Does it reside in animals or does it hide in our bodies?

Or maybe the entire virus theology is a hoax? Occam's razor and Bayesian probability inform us it is highly likely to be a fraud.

Dorothy N.
10h

I would just like to thank Christine (and so many - if not yet enough - dedicated others) for working so hard to establish actual facts and to explode various of the excuses created for the destruction of health and life; my gratitude has long been immense.

