My July 21, 2024 FOIA order filed with the U.S. Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service, Department of Agriculture finally came to completion in March of this year. It resulted in a grand total of zero responsive records being provided or cited by the “experts” there.



My order was for:

All studies in the possession/custody/control of the Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service, Department of Agriculture, authored by anyone, anywhere:

1. - that scientifically prove/provide evidence of the existence of any alleged "avian influenza virus" (showing that the alleged particles exist, invade and replicate in "host" cells and cause the illness/symptoms that they are alleged to cause), or

2. - that (at least) describe the purification of particles that are alleged to be "avian influenza virus" directly from bodily fluid/tissue/excrement of so-called "hosts", with purification confirmed via EM imaging, or

3. - wherein the purported "genome" of any alleged "avian influenza virus" was found intact in the bodily fluid/tissue/excrement of a "host" (as opposed to fabricated in silico, aka a computer model), or

4. - that scientifically demonstrate contagion of the illness / symptoms that are allegedly caused by purported "avian influenza viruses".



As usual, I asked that if any records matched the above description and were currently available elsewhere, I be provided citations so that I could identify and access them. I also stated that “If a timeframe is necessary, please use January 1, 1950 until the date of the search”.

I have previously reported that 1 month later, on August 22, 2024, Yvonne Marquez acting as Government Information Specialist indicated to me that they were working on the order and that “Any responsive documents that have been found will then be forwarded to me for review and possible release”. I published my response to Yvonne, and later updated the report with my January 2025 follow up attempt.

Update:

On March 17, 2025, 8 months after filing the FOIA order, I received a letter labelled #2024-APHIS-06103-F and “digitally signed by WALLACE KURALT for: Tonya G. Woods, Director, Freedom of Information & Privacy Act, Legislative and Public Affairs” (pg 14/15).

According to Tonya (emphasis added):

“…it is our determination that your request lacks sufficient specificity as to the program personnel required for this search, any specific program areas to search for responsive records, or date range for records in order to conduct a search for records responsive to your request. … in order to attempt to best assist you, please note that VS program subject matter experts have provided two (2) documents, totaling twenty-nine (29) pages of records, appearing to be potentially responsive to your request… Accordingly, due to the flaws in your original request rendering a reasonable search untenable, we are closing this request with this response and release…”

So, the timeframe that I had provided was ignored and 2 additional excuses were provided for supposedly not performing a search (which other institutions have conducted - see their official failures here).

Despite implying that a search hadn’t been conducted, Tonya, acting as Director, somehow provided 2 documents “appearing to be potentially responsive” 😂.

The first document (pg 16 - 32) is titled “Isolation of Avian Influenza and Avian Paramyxoviruses Viruses in Chicken Embryos from Avian Species”. Notice the oxymoronic reference to “isolation in chicken embryos”… and the emphasis that the alleged avian viruses and chicken embryos were from avian species.

This document is a protocol (describing pseudoscientific methodologies endorsed by the so-called “World Organization for Animal Health”), not a study. Thus, it cannot contain scientific evidence of an alleged virus or contagion.



This “isolation” protocol does not describe steps that could possibly result in scientific evidence of a virus or contagion or even evidence of a purported “genome”.

It does not require any potential viruses (particles) to be found and isolated per the normal definition of the word (aka purified), let alone sequenced and characterized for identification purposes or studied with valid controlled experiments to test for causation of a contagious illness.

(Purified particles would be required, before one could even attempt valid sequencing, characterization and scientific experiments.)

Instead, simply put, this protocol requires unpurified, unidentified material from the bodily fluid or tissue of chickens to be injected, along with antibiotics, through egg shells into embryos and for the eggs to be sealed with cement or quick-drying glue, then for the embryos to be monitored for death, and then for amnio-allantoic fluid to be removed and tested for a never-shown-to-exist virus, using a test that doesn’t test for a virus. Because “science”.

Here are the names of some of the people involved in this madness:



The 2nd document (pg 33 - 44) provided by Tonya G. Woods acting as Director is titled “Intravenous Pathogenicity Assessments for Avian Influenza Virus in Chickens”.

It is another protocol (for more pseudoscientific methodologies encouraged by the “World Organization for Animal Health”) and therefore does not contain scientific evidence of anything.

You can see based on the title that the authors frame intravenuous injections of so-called (viral) “isolate” as a valid way of testing whether a presumed virus causes illness in chickens, when it obviously is not. Chickens do not go around administering intravenuous injections of a fake “isolate” into each other. This procedure has nothing to do with how imaginary viruses are claimed to spread in nature. It lacks a valid exposure route, as well as a valid independent variable (purified particles, taken from “hosts”).

Here are the names of some of the people involved in this madness:



I finally responded to Tonya’s letter yesterday (pg 45 - 48); a partial screenshot is further below.

Many more official “bird flu” confessions and failures are HERE. And HERE is an important questionnaire for farmers to keep on hand and give to any “government” agents that want to inspect their animals.



Life in prison.

(Note: this information has been sent to ~200 people who work for “the state”, lamestream media, etc. at Canada, Isle of Man, England and the U.S., so that they cannot claim later that they did not know. It will also be sent to people who act in the Canadian “justice” system… that has falsely prosecuted people in relation to “germs”.)

If you would like to support my efforts, please see the Paypal button that is near the bottom of my homepage.



Because "they" (HIV, influenza virus, HPV, measles virus, etc., etc., etc.) have never been shown to exist, clearly don't exist and virology isn't a science.



