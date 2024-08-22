Greetings and Best Wishes,



July 21, 2024:

A FOIA order was filed with the U.S. Department of Agriculture for:

All studies in the possession/custody/control of the Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service, Department of Agriculture, authored by anyone, anywhere:

1. - that scientifically prove/provide evidence of the existence of any alleged "avian influenza virus" (showing that the alleged particles exist, invade and replicate in "host" cells and cause the illness/symptoms that they are alleged to cause), or

2. - that describe the purification of particles that are alleged to be "avian influenza virus" directly from bodily fluid/tissue/excrement of so-called "hosts", with purification confirmed via EM imaging, or

3. - wherein the purported "genome" of any alleged "avian influenza virus" was found intact in the bodily fluid/tissue/excrement of a "host" (as opposed to fabricated in silico, aka a computer model), or

4. - that scientifically demonstrate contagion of the illness / symptoms that are allegedly caused by purported "avian influenza viruses".

As usual, the order stipulated that if any records match the above description and are currently available elsewhere, I be provided citations so that I may identify and access them.



***



August 22, 2024, 6:44 AM:

Yvonne Marquez acting as Government Information Specialist, U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS), stated that:

“First, apologies, for the delay as we worked to find the appropriate office to search and collect records for your request… In an effort to identify and obtain the documents of interest to you, our intake staff previously forwarded your request to the program office(s) believed to have purview over the records. When that search has concluded, your case will be assigned a track (simple or complex), based on the complexity and/or volume of the documents identified. Any responsive documents that have been found will then be forwarded to me for review and possible release” (see pg 4).



“they’ve got to be here somewhere”

***

Below is my response to Yvonne (who describes herself as a “skilled attorney”), containing previous FOI responses from the CDC, FDA, Public Health Agency of Canada, Japan’s National Institute of Infectious Diseases, European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control, etc. (pgs 5, 6):



Thank you Yvonne.



It has already been 1 month since I filed the request. The Freedom of Information Act states in section(a) (3) (A) that: "each agency, upon any request for records which (i) reasonably describes such records and (ii) is made in accordance with published rules stating the time, place, fees (if any), and procedures to be followed, shall make the records promptly available to any person". Further, the request relates to an urgent issue regarding public health, animal health, food safety, commerce, economics, etc. brought on in large part by supposed "experts" / "authorities" at the department who have published propaganda, "tested" and, from what I hear, encouraged state departments to pester farmers to provide samples, all over an alleged "virus" (actually never shown to exist), and they continue posting information regarding the results of fraudulent, impossible-to-validate "tests" that don't test for a virus. Note that the CDC and other institutions have already been challenged to provide/cite records necessary to show the existence of this alleged "virus" and they all failed, because there has never been any valid scientific evidence of "its" existence. I will post links to these responses further below.



Thank you, however I don't want a Public Access Link (PAL) account and don't need one. I don't believe there will be any responsive records, and if the "experts" provide nonresponsive records they will be publicly accessible records with no privacy issues. Furthermore, I do wish to associate with the department in such a manner [note: a p.s. was later sent: correction: I don’t wish to associate...]. Here are prior "avian influenza virus" FOI responses: May 5, 2022:

U.S. CDC and Agency for Toxic Substances and Disease Registry confirmed that a search of their records failed to find any that describe anyone on Earth finding an alleged “avian influenza virus” in the bodily fluids of any diseased diseased host (animal or human) and purifying “it”… which is necessary so that “it” could be sequenced, characterized and studied with controlled experiments:

https://www.fluoridefreepeel.ca/wp-content/uploads/2022/05/CDC-avian-influenza-PACKAGE-redacted.pdf July 29, 2024:

Sarah B. Kotler (“J.D.”) acting as Director, Division of Freedom of Information, confessed that the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has no records authored by anyone, anywhere:

1. that scientifically prove/provide evidence of the existence of any alleged “avian influenza virus“,

2. that describe the purification of particles that are alleged to be “avian influenza virus” directly from bodily fluid/tissue/excrement of so-called “hosts”,

3. wherein the purported “genome” of any alleged “avian influenza virus” was found intact in the bodily fluid/tissue/excrement of a “host” (as opposed to fabricated in silico, aka a computer model), or

4. that scientifically demonstrate contagion of the illness / symptoms that are allegedly caused by purported “avian influenza viruses”…

[see pg 12]. May 20, 2022:

Public Health Agency of Canada confirmed confirmed that they have no record of any alleged “avian influenza virus” having been found in and purified from the bodily fluid/tissue/excrement of any diseased “host” on the planet (in order for “it” to be sequenced, characterized and studied with controlled experiments) by anyone, anywhere, ever.

Insanely, they insist that 1) “viruses” are in hosts despite their utter inability to find them there, 2) it’s necessary to “grow them” in non-host cells (as if “they” would grow better there than they allegedly grew in the diseased host lol), and 3) they pretend that mixing complex substances together = purification.

https://www.fluoridefreepeel.ca/wp-content/uploads/2022/05/PHAC-avian-influenza-PACKAGE-redacted.pdf Japan’s National Institute of Infectious Diseases has no confirmation of “avian influenza virus” pathogenicity using isolated/purified particles:

https://www.fluoridefreepeel.ca/wp-content/uploads/2024/04/Japan-National-Institute-of-Infectious-Diseases-avian-influenza-virus-PACKAGE.pdf

Related article:

https://www.fluoridefreepeel.ca/japan-natl-inst-of-infectious-diseases-has-no-scientific-evidence-of-viruses/ April 4, 2023:

European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control can’t prove the existence of “H5N1”:

Vicky Lefevre, Head of Unit, Public Health Functions, ECDC, responding to my colleague, failed to provide or cite even 1 record of any alleged “H5N1 avian influenza virus being found in the bodily fluid/tissue of any bird that supposedly died from “the virus” and purified… in order for “it” to be sequenced, characterized and studied with controlled experiments, aka “science”:https://www.fluoridefreepeel.ca/wp-content/uploads/2023/04/ECDC-H5N1-avain-influenza-PACKAGE-redacted.pdf April 21, 2023:

UK Animal and Plant Health Agency (APHA) cannot show the existence of any “H5N1 virus” in birds

An anonymous man/woman with the Animal and Plant Health Agency (APHA), UK confessed to James Henderson that no one there has any record of anyone on Earth finding and purifying the alleged “H5N1 highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) virus” from any dis-eased bird, ever, and thus they confessed to being unable to show “its” alleged existence since they know of no one obtaining a valid independent variable to study. According to the confession letter:

“APHA is an Executive Agency of the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs and also works on behalf of the Scottish Government, Welsh Government and Food Standards Agency to safeguard animal and plant health for the benefit of people, the environment and the economy.“https://www.fluoridefreepeel.ca/wp-content/uploads/2023/06/UK-Animal-and-Plant-Health-Agency-H5N1-PACKAGE.pdf April 11, 2022:

Thomas Piggott, the man who acts as Medical Officer of Health at Peterborough Public Health (Ontario, Canada) has no scientific studies to show that the alleged “avian flu virus” even exists. The health unit was unable to cite even 1 record of “it” ever having been purified from any alleged host anywhere on Earth (which would be a necessary step in proving that an alleged virus does exist)… and doesn’t even have a copy of the testing protocol that was implemented to “confirm cases” in Peterborough.

https://www.fluoridefreepeel.ca/wp-content/uploads/2022/04/Peterborough-Public-Health-avian-flu-PACKAGE-redacted.pdf Regards,

Christine



Yvonne is suddenly out of the office:



Thus the previous FOIs, etc. have been forwarded to her colleague Gerry Brooks:

(Note: this information has been sent to ~200 people who work for “the state”, lamestream media, etc. at Canada, Isle of Man, England and the U.S., so that they can’t claim later that they didn’t know.)



Resources on the “avian influenza virus” hoax



Avian flu virus H5N1: No proof for existence, pathogenicity, or pandemic potential; non-“H5N1” causation omitted — David Crowe and Torsten Engelbrecht

(translated) Interview with Stefan Lanka 27.10.2005 on "bird flu" and some related subjects

The Culling — Mike Stone, viroLIEgy

“The War on Birds is an extension of the War on Humanity.”

Taking Away Your Chickens — Dr Sam Bailey

more “avian influenza virus” resources from Mike Stone at viroLIEgy.com

Podcast: The Bird Flu Pandemic operation; what’s really going on? — Jon Rappoport



Raw Milk at the Crossroads…. Again — Sally Fallon Morell

“In 1945, a magazine called Coronet published an article, “Raw Milk Can Kill You,” blaming raw milk for an outbreak of brucellosis in a town called Crossroads, U.S.A., killing one-third of the inhabitants. The Reader’s Digest picked up the story and ran it a year later. Just one problem with this piece of “reporting.” There was no town called Crossroads and no outbreak of brucellosis.”

You’re Being Lied to About Chicken Influenza — Dr. Mike Yeadon (former VP of the respiratory division at Pfizer)

Official Confessions/Evidence Showing that Virology is Pseudoscience

Freedom of Information Responses reveal that health/science institutions around the world (224 and counting!) have no record of SARS-COV-2 (the alleged convid virus) isolation/purification, anywhere, ever:

https://www.fluoridefreepeel.ca/fois-reveal-that-health-science-institutions-around-the-world-have-no-record-of-sars-cov-2-isolation-purification/

Excel file listing 224 institutions:

https://www.fluoridefreepeel.ca/wp-content/uploads/2024/08/Institution-list-for-website.xlsx

FOI responses re other imaginary “viruses” (HIV, avian influenza, HPV, Influenza, Measles, etc., etc., etc.):

https://www.fluoridefreepeel.ca/fois-reveal-that-health-science-institutions-have-no-record-of-any-virus-having-been-isolated-purified-virology-isnt-a-science/

FOIs re secretive and unscientifically "mock infected" cells (aka invalid controls) and fabricated "virus genomes":

https://www.fluoridefreepeel.ca/do-virologists-perform-valid-control-experiments-is-virology-a-science/

3000+ pages of "virus" FOIs in 8 compilation pdfs, and my notarized declarations re the anti-scientific nature of virology:

https://tinyurl.com/IsolationFOIs

Failed freedom of Information responses re contagion:

https://www.fluoridefreepeel.ca/freedom-of-information-responses-re-contagion/

Do health and science institutions have studies proving that bacteria CAUSE disease?

https://www.fluoridefreepeel.ca/do-health-authorities-have-studies-proving-that-bacteria-cause-disease-lets-find-out-via-freedom-of-information/

Because "they" (HIV, influenza virus, HPV, measles virus, etc., etc., etc.) have never been shown to exist, clearly don't exist and virology isn't a science.



For truth, freedom and sanity,

Christine