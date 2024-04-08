Greetings and Best Wishes,

No one has valid scientific evidence to show that "avian influenza virus" H5N1 (or any other alleged “virus”) even exists.



Here is a Notice of Conditional Acceptance for farmers (to be adapted for your own “country”), thanks to Calvin Perrins and Michael O'Bernicia:

NOCA Demanding Evidence That Bird Flu Has Been Proven To Exist:

https://www.thebernician.net/noca-demanding-evidence-that-bird-flu-has-been-proven-to-exist/



Freedom of Information Responses



November 1, 2021:

U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention confirmed that they have no record describing purification of any “influenza virus” from a patient sample by any method, by anyone, anywhere on the planet:

https://www.fluoridefreepeel.ca/wp-content/uploads/2021/11/CDC-Nov-1-2021-influenza-PACKAGE-redacted.pdf



May 5, 2022:

The geniuses at U.S. CDC and Agency for Toxic Substances and Disease Registry confirmed that a search of their records failed to find any that describe anyone on Earth finding any alleged “avian influenza virus” in the bodily fluids (which includes milk) or tissue of any diseased “host” (animal or human) and purifying “it”

… which would be necessary for valid sequencing, characterization and for scientifically studying the purported particle with valid controlled experiments in order to see if it fits the definition of a "virus":

https://www.fluoridefreepeel.ca/wp-content/uploads/2022/05/CDC-avian-influenza-PACKAGE-redacted.pdf



May 10, 2023:

The “experts” at Canadian Food Inspection Agency confessed to having zero scientific proof of the existence of any alleged “virus” that they claim has ever affected livestock in Canada.

Response, pgs 15/16:

“We have been assured by responsible officials of the Agency that no documents exist concerning the requested information.”

https://www.fluoridefreepeel.ca/wp-content/uploads/2023/06/Canadian-Food-Inspection-Agency-PACKAGE-redacted.pdf

Excel file of 655 unscientific “virus” studies:

https://www.fluoridefreepeel.ca/wp-content/uploads/2023/06/2023-05-11-excel-Papers-NCFAD_and_ADRI-Lehtbridge-ATIP_request.xlsx



May 20, 2022:

Public Health Agency of Canada confirmed that they have no record of any alleged “avian influenza virus” having been found in and purified from the bodily fluid (which includes milk) or tissue or excrement of any diseased “host” on the planet (in order for “it” to be sequenced, characterized and studied with valid controlled experiments) by anyone, anywhere, ever.



Insanely, they insisted that:

1) “viruses” are in so-called “hosts” despite their utter inability to find them there,

2) it’s necessary to “grow viruses” in non-host cells (as if “they” would “grow” better there than they allegedly “grew” in the dis-eased host LOL), and

3) they pretended that mixing complex substances together = purification.

https://www.fluoridefreepeel.ca/wp-content/uploads/2022/05/PHAC-avian-influenza-PACKAGE-redacted.pdf



December 20, 2021:

Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC) confirmed that they have no record of any alleged “virus” having been purified from a sample taken from any diseased human on Earth, by anyone, ever, period.

PHAC then gave a red herring excuse, implying that my request had ruled out studies wherein any other medium was used to achieve purification, when it had only ruled out addition of genetic material.

PHAC then claimed that “isolation in cell culture” (an oxymoron) is the gold standard for determining the presence of “intact virus”, and applied circular reasoning by asserting that stressed cells breaking down are evidence of a “virus” since a “virus” would cause cells to break down – which is on par with asserting that finding presents under a Christmas tree is the gold standard evidence for the presence of Santa Claus.

https://www.fluoridefreepeel.ca/wp-content/uploads/2022/01/PHAC-ANY-virus-PACKAGE-redacted.pdf



Japan’s National Institute of Infectious Diseases has no record of any “influenza virus” being found in and purified from anyone, ever:

https://www.fluoridefreepeel.ca/wp-content/uploads/2022/04/Japan-Natl-Inst-of-Infec-Dis.pdf



The “experts” at Japan’s National Institute of Infectious Diseases (NIID) came up empty and admitted that they have no records when asked for confirmation of pathogenicity using purified “influenza virus” or “avian influenza virus” particles:

https://www.fluoridefreepeel.ca/japan-natl-inst-of-infectious-diseases-has-no-scientific-evidence-of-viruses/

https://www.fluoridefreepeel.ca/wp-content/uploads/2024/04/Japan-National-Institute-of-Infectious-Diseases-avian-influenza-virus-PACKAGE.pdf



UK Animal and Plant Health Agency (APHA) cannot show the existence of any "H5N1 virus" in birds

April 21, 2023:

An anonymous man/woman with the Animal and Plant Health Agency (APHA), UK confessed to James Henderson that no one there has any record of anyone on Earth finding and purifying the alleged "H5N1 highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) virus" from any dis-eased bird, ever, and thus they confessed to being unable to scientifically evidence "its" alleged existence since they know of no one obtaining a valid independent variable to even study.

According to the confession letter:



"APHA is an Executive Agency of the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs and also works on behalf of the Scottish Government, Welsh Government and Food Standards Agency to safeguard animal and plant health for the benefit of people, the environment and the economy."

https://www.fluoridefreepeel.ca/wp-content/uploads/2023/06/UK-Animal-and-Plant-Health-Agency-H5N1-PACKAGE.pdf



April 4, 2023:

European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control can’t prove the existence of “H5N1”

Vicky Lefevre, Head of Unit, Public Health Functions, ECDC, responding to my colleague, failed to provide or cite even 1 record of any alleged “H5N1 avian influenza virus” being found in and separated from the bodily fluid/tissue of any bird that supposedly died from “the virus” … in order for “it” to be sequenced, characterized and studied with valid controlled experiments, aka “science”:

https://www.fluoridefreepeel.ca/wp-content/uploads/2023/04/ECDC-H5N1-avain-influenza-PACKAGE-redacted.pdf



March 16, 2022:

Peterborough Public Health and Thomas Piggott, the man who acts as Medical Officer of Health, have no record describing anyone on Earth finding and purifying any alleged SARS, H5N1, “swine flu virus” aka H1N1, MERS, Ebola, or SARS-COV-2 “virus” from the bodily fluids of any diseased human, ever… or any study that in Thomas’ opinion proves the existence of any of those alleged viruses:

https://www.fluoridefreepeel.ca/wp-content/uploads/2022/04/Peterborough-PH-SARS-H5N1-H1N1-MERS-Ebola-SCV2-PACKAGE-redacted.pdf



April 11, 2022:

Thomas Piggott, the man who acts as Medical Officer of Health at Peterborough Public Health (Ontario, Canada) has no scientific studies to show that the alleged “avian flu virus” even exists. The health unit was unable to cite even 1 record of “it” ever having been purified from any alleged host anywhere on Earth (which would be a necessary step in proving that an alleged virus does exist)… and doesn’t even have a copy of the testing protocol that was implemented to “confirm cases” in Peterborough.

https://www.fluoridefreepeel.ca/wp-content/uploads/2022/04/Peterborough-Public-Health-avian-flu-PACKAGE-redacted.pdf



The following local institutions in England all failed when challenged to provide or cite records of any “influenza virus” being found in and purified from anyone, ever:



Brighton and Hove City Council:

https://www.fluoridefreepeel.ca/wp-content/uploads/2021/11/Brighton-Influenza-PACKAGE-redacted.pdf

Nottingham City Council/Public Health:

https://www.fluoridefreepeel.ca/wp-content/uploads/2021/11/Nottingham-County-Council-PACKAGE-redacted.pdf

Public Health at Rotherham Metropolitan Borough Council:

https://www.fluoridefreepeel.ca/wp-content/uploads/2021/12/PH-at-Rotherham-Metropolitan-Borough-Council-PACKAGE-redacted.pdf

Leicestershire County Council in the UK:

https://www.fluoridefreepeel.ca/wp-content/uploads/2022/01/Leicestershire-many-PACKAGE-redacted.pdf

Derby City Council in the UK:

https://www.fluoridefreepeel.ca/wp-content/uploads/2021/12/Derby-City-Council-many-PACKAGE-redacted.pdf

Hertfordshire County Council in the UK:

https://www.fluoridefreepeel.ca/wp-content/uploads/2021/12/Hertfordshire-County-Council-many-and-sc2-PACKAGE-redacted.pdf

Rutland County Council in the UK:

https://www.fluoridefreepeel.ca/wp-content/uploads/2022/01/Rutland-many-no-sv2-response-only.pdf

London Borough of Bromley:

https://www.fluoridefreepeel.ca/wp-content/uploads/2022/01/BOROUGH-OF-BROMLEY-many-PACKAGE-redacted.pdf

Derbyshire County Council in the UK:

https://www.fluoridefreepeel.ca/wp-content/uploads/2022/05/Derbyshire-flu.pdf

Kirklees Council, UK:

https://www.fluoridefreepeel.ca/wp-content/uploads/2022/07/Kirklees-many-PACKAGE-redacted.pdf

Cheshire West and Chester Council, UK:

https://www.fluoridefreepeel.ca/wp-content/uploads/2022/08/Cheshire-West-and-Chester-Council-many-PACKAGE-redacted.pdf

London Borough of Lambeth:

https://www.fluoridefreepeel.ca/wp-content/uploads/2022/09/Lambeth-many-PACKAGE-redacted.pdf

West Sussex, UK:

https://www.fluoridefreepeel.ca/wp-content/uploads/2023/11/West-Sussex-many-PACKAGE-redacted.pdf

June 10, 2024 update:

"H5N1": Canadian Food Inspection Agency still can't find valid evidence that it exists

July 11, 2024 update:

'bird flu' hoax update: 🍁 lead agency still can't provide/cite scientific evidence of 'H5N1' or contagion of symptoms

July 29, 2024 update:

FDA confesses: zero scientific evidence of "avian influenza virus" or contagion... not even a "genome" found by anyone... anywhere



If you'd like to support my efforts, there is a paypal button at the bottom of my main FOI page, and I'm set up for email transfers (which work within Canada).



Official Confessions/Evidence Showing that Virology is Pseudoscience:



Freedom of Information Responses reveal that health/science institutions around the world (222 and counting!) have no record of SARS-COV-2 (the alleged convid virus) isolation/purification, anywhere, ever:

https://www.fluoridefreepeel.ca/fois-reveal-that-health-science-institutions-around-the-world-have-no-record-of-sars-cov-2-isolation-purification/

Excel file listing 222 institutions:

https://www.fluoridefreepeel.ca/wp-content/uploads/2024/03/Institution-list-for-website.xls

FOI responses re other imaginary viruses (HIV, avian influenza, HPV, Influenza, Measles, etc., etc., etc.):

https://www.fluoridefreepeel.ca/fois-reveal-that-health-science-institutions-have-no-record-of-any-virus-having-been-isolated-purified-virology-isnt-a-science/

FOIs re secretive and unscientifically "mock infected" cells (aka invalid controls) and fabricated "virus genomes":

https://www.fluoridefreepeel.ca/do-virologists-perform-valid-control-experiments-is-virology-a-science/

3000+ pages of "virus" FOIs (updated as of December 31, 2022) in 8 compilation pdfs, and my notarized declaration re the anti-scientific nature of virology:

https://tinyurl.com/IsolationFOIs

Failed freedom of Information responses re contagion:

https://www.fluoridefreepeel.ca/freedom-of-information-responses-re-contagion/

Do health and science institutions have studies proving that bacteria CAUSE disease?

https://www.fluoridefreepeel.ca/do-health-authorities-have-studies-proving-that-bacteria-cause-disease-lets-find-out-via-freedom-of-information/

Because "they" (HIV, influenza virus, HPV, measles virus, etc., etc., etc.) have never been shown to exist, clearly don't exist and virology isn't a science.



