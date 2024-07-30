Greetings and Best Wishes,



July 29, 2024:

Sarah B. Kotler (“J.D.”) acting as Director, Division of Freedom of Information, confessed that the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has no records

authored by anyone, anywhere:



1. that scientifically prove/provide evidence of the existence of any alleged "avian influenza virus",



2. that describe the purification of particles that are alleged to be "avian influenza virus" directly from bodily fluid/tissue/excrement of so-called "hosts",



3. wherein the purported "genome" of any alleged "avian influenza virus" was found intact in the bodily fluid/tissue/excrement of a "host" (as opposed to fabricated in silico, aka a computer model), or



4. that scientifically demonstrate contagion of the illness / symptoms that are allegedly caused by purported "avian influenza viruses"...



[see pg 12]





… despite the “experts” at FDA:



- giving "Updates on Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza"



- "announcing results from a first-of-its-kind study ... The intention of this study was to further confirm that pasteurization is effective at inactivating Highly Pathogenic H5N1 Avian Influenza (H5N1 HPAI) virus in fluid milk and other dairy products made from pasteurized milk"



- claiming to "continue to investigate an outbreak of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) virus impacting dairy cows in multiple states"



- posting "H5N1 HPAI" "Testing Results"

https://www.fda.gov/food/alerts-advisories-safety-information/updates-highly-pathogenic-avian-influenza-hpai#background



and



- posing as an authority on tests for the imaginary "Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza"

https://www.fda.gov/medical-devices/in-vitro-diagnostics/influenza-diagnostic-tests

Apparently logic isn’t Sarah’s thing, because she wrote (pg 12):

“The FDA does not regulate or treat viruses. The FDA is responsible for protecting the public health by ensuring the safety, efficacy, and security of human and veterinary drugs, biological products, and medical devices; and by ensuring the safety of our nation's food supply, cosmetics, and products that emit radiation. Therefore, we have no responsive records.”



Many more failed FOI responses relating to the false “avian influenza virus” claims were included in one of my earlier newsletters:



(Note: this information has been sent to ~200 people who work for “the state”, lamestream media, etc. at Canada, Isle of Man, England and the U.S., so that they can’t claim later that they didn’t know.)



Related Recommended Reading/Viewing



The Untold Stories of Dr's. Powell & Fraser — Mike Stone, ViroLIEgy

The men behind some of the most devastating sets of experiments falsifying the germ "theory" of disease

[featuring a slice of Toronto’s history that the “pubic health” establishment would prefer remain forgotten!]

Former Pfizer VP: Why evidence is lacking for the existence of COVID-19 ‘virus’ or any other — Patrick Delaney

Virus, Bacteriophage & Single “Virus” Genomics — Dr Sam Bailey’s video version of Dr Mark Bailey’s recent essay

Dr. Tom Cowan with Pelle Neroth Taylor - July 23, 2024

Dr. Thomas Cowan - What Does & Doesn't Make You Sick - W.A.P.F. Conference 2022

Conversations on Health Freedom with Sally Fallon Morell - the Contagion Myth

Dispelling the Myth of Smallpox Contagion: Superstition exposed — Aldhissla

Unmasking the proof of flu transmission — Roman Bystrianyk’s short video describes concerted yet failed efforts to demonstrate contagion of the “Spanish flu”, etc., including the famous Rosenau study.

Mumps: Infectious and Contagious? No "pathogen" required. — Aldhissla



Keith at “The Truth is Angry” created 2 3-minute videos showing the Canadian “no records” FOI responses re the imaginary “SARS-COV-2” and points out that with zero scientific evidence of “the virus”, the jabs are clearly not “vaccines”:

Never Proven to Exist

Virus never proven to exist part 2

Flashback:

The Final Refutation of Virology —Kate Sugak’s excellent documentary featuring the wisdom and insights of Dr. Stefan Lanka, etc.

Translations of papers by the Perth Group re the imaginary “HIV”



Official Confessions/Evidence Showing that Virology is Pseudoscience



Freedom of Information Responses reveal that health/science institutions around the world (224 and counting!) have no record of SARS-COV-2 (the alleged convid virus) isolation/purification, anywhere, ever:

https://www.fluoridefreepeel.ca/fois-reveal-that-health-science-institutions-around-the-world-have-no-record-of-sars-cov-2-isolation-purification/

Excel file listing 224 institutions:

https://www.fluoridefreepeel.ca/wp-content/uploads/2024/08/Institution-list-for-website.xlsx

FOI responses re other imaginary viruses (HIV, avian influenza, HPV, Influenza, Measles, etc., etc., etc.):

https://www.fluoridefreepeel.ca/fois-reveal-that-health-science-institutions-have-no-record-of-any-virus-having-been-isolated-purified-virology-isnt-a-science/

FOIs re secretive and unscientifically "mock infected" cells (aka invalid controls) and fabricated "virus genomes":

https://www.fluoridefreepeel.ca/do-virologists-perform-valid-control-experiments-is-virology-a-science/

3000+ pages of "virus" FOIs in 8 compilation pdfs, and my notarized declarations re the anti-scientific nature of virology:

https://tinyurl.com/IsolationFOIs

Failed freedom of Information responses re contagion:

https://www.fluoridefreepeel.ca/freedom-of-information-responses-re-contagion/

Do health and science institutions have studies proving that bacteria CAUSE disease?

https://www.fluoridefreepeel.ca/do-health-authorities-have-studies-proving-that-bacteria-cause-disease-lets-find-out-via-freedom-of-information/

Because "they" (HIV, influenza virus, HPV, measles virus, etc., etc., etc.) have never been shown to exist, clearly don't exist and virology isn't a science.



For truth, freedom and sanity,

Christine