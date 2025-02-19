Greetings and Best Wishes,

In December of 2024, James Hendersen filed a freedom of information order for records held by the “Chief Veterinary Officer (Scotland)”. He sought all studies/reports, authored by anyone, anywhere:

describing isolation /purification of the alleged H5N1 or any other alleged bird flu virus , directly from a sample taken from a diseased bird, and/or

wherein experiments were carried out to test for natural transmission of purified "virions" to healthy humans or animals.

James asked that if any records match the above description and are available to the public elsewhere, he be provided enough information about each one in order to identify and access it (title, author, etc.).



On January 27, 2025, Chris Bain acting as “AHW : Disease Control” responded on letterhead labelled “DIRECTORATE OF AGRICULTURE AND RURAL ECONOMY” / “Scottish Government”; reference number 202500448083. He explained that:

“…the Scottish Government does not have the information you have requested…



…the Scottish Government is not required to provide information which it does not have. The Scottish Government does not have the information you have requested… …we cannot provide information which we do not hold.”

Not having records of purified particles found and taken from their alleged locations means that “Scottish Government” does not have any scientific evidence of the imaginary virus that is being used as an excuse to terrorize farmers (including ostrich farmers at British Columbia, Canada) and cull their animals - because valid rigorous scientific experiments require a valid independent variable (the suspected cause of “bird flu” illness/symptoms, in an uncontaminated state).

It also means that “Scottish Government” does not have evidence that valid sequencing and characterization of the imagined particles has ever taken place, because valid sequencing and characterization requires particles to be purified first.

In other words, the “authorities” cannot show that particles with the claimed “genome” and proteins even exist in any bird whatsoever, let alone do anything, and they cannot show that any “avian influenza virus” test has been or could possibly be validated.

(Note also that Chris’ letter is unsigned, which seems to be a fad for “government” agents these days and is perhaps an reflection of how legitimate they are.)

Thank you to James Hendersen.

Moving forward, I am looking forward to the “experts” at NIAID responding to my “avian influenza virus” / contagion FOI (filed today), and the same re “Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada” (FOI filed February 10, 2025).



See this newsletter for more bird flu hoax content including FOI confessions (from CDC, FDA, USDA, Canadian Food Inspection Agency…) and an important Notice for farmers to use if/when harassed by “government” agents.



Note: this information has been sent to ~200 people who work for “the state”, lamestream media, etc. at Canada, Isle of Man, England and the U.S., so that they cannot claim later that they did not know. It will also be sent to people who act in the Canadian “justice” system… that has falsely prosecuted people in relation to “germs”.

