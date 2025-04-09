Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada confesses re bird flu hoax: we have zero evidence of a virus or contagion
not even a "genome" to be found
Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada is one of the Canadian Food Inspection Agency’s "avian influenza virus" partners and a member of the farcical "Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza Vaccination Task Force". These are key players perpetuating the bird flu hoax that is based on zero logical, valid evidence here on the land known as Canada, with Canadian Food Inspection Agency playing the lead role.
I had never heard of Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada until scanning through the initial motion record filed on behalf of the British Columbia ostrich farmers whose 400 healthy birds the fakers at Canadian Food Inspection Agency still want to murder (based on 2 completely-fraudulent PCR tests for the imaginary virus, performed on 2 dead bird months ago).
(Fun fact: In addition to falsely claiming in her affidavit to have "personal knowledge" of imaginary viruses that are claimed to be submicroscopic and hence invisible to the naked eye and even to a light microscope and for which no valid scientific evidence exists, Cathy Furness acting as "Deputy Chief Veterinary Officer for Canada" appears to have filed a forged document into federal court. Arif Virani acting as “Minister of Justice” and “Attorney General of Canada” and Mark Holland acting as “Minister of Health” have already tacitly agreed with me on this.)
Hearing of Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada for the first time prompted me to file a freedom of information order (pgs 1/2) with the organization on February 10, 2025, in order to collect yet another official legal confession/failure from the frauds who pretend to have “expertise” on imaginary viral health threats.
Here is what I ordered:
“All studies in the possession/custody/control of "Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada" and/or Lawrence MacAulay who acts as "The Honourable Lawrence MacAulay", authored by anyone, anywhere:
1. - that scientifically prove/provide evidence of the existence of any alleged "avian influenza virus" (showing that the alleged particles exist, invade and replicate in "host" cells and cause the illness/symptoms that they are alleged to cause), or
2. - that describe the purification of particles that are alleged to be "avian influenza virus" directly from bodily fluid/tissue/excrement of so-called "hosts", with purification confirmed via EM imaging, or
3. - wherein the purported "genome" of any alleged "avian influenza virus" was found intact in the bodily fluid/tissue/excrement of a "host" (as opposed to fabricated in silico, aka a computer model), or
4. - that scientifically demonstrate contagion of the illness / symptoms that are allegedly caused by purported "avian influenza viruses", or
5. - wherein any test that purportedly relates to the alleged "avian influenza virus" was validated (logically, this would require the alleged virus to first be proven to exist).
As usual, I asked that if any records match the above descriptions and are currently available to the public elsewhere, I be provided enough information about each record so that I may identify and access it with certainty (titles, authors, etc.).
Today I received a letter (pg 10/11) “digitally signed by Martinez, Amanda” for “Amanda Martinez, Manager of Operations, Access to Information and Privacy, Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada / Government of Canada” in response to FOI order A-2024-00114 / MI confessing that:
“A thorough search was done through departmental files, and no documents exist concerning the requested information.”
For many more official confessions/failures from various “countries” on the bird flu hoax, see here.
Here you will find links to some great resources for farmers and backyard chicken-raisers confronted by “authorities” re “bird flu”.
(Note: this information has been sent to ~200 people who work for “the state”, lamestream media, etc. at Canada, Isle of Man, England and the U.S., so that they cannot claim later that they did not know. It will also be sent to people who act in the Canadian “justice” system… that has falsely prosecuted people in relation to “germs”.)
Recommended Germ/Contagion Reading/Viewing
A Farewell To Virology - Dr Sam Bailey highlights the paperback and hardcover versions of her husband Dr Mark Bailey’s historic 28,000-word treatise (which is still available for free download); the book version is supplemented with 2 of Mark’s essays
Will Trump save America from vaccination? - a short film from Kate Sugak
"Measles is surging because of unvaccinated people." Let's analyze all aspects of this claim. - Alec Zeck
Kennedy: "The MMR vaccine is the most effective way to prevent the spread of measles.” - Jon Rappoport
Del Bigtree’s Epic Rant Insulting Vaccine Injured - Caroline Chang, whose daughter was killed by the MMR quackcine, unleashed on Del “we follow the science” Bigtree.
(For the record, here are my various emails to Del and the HighWire, none of which were acknowledge by Del and all of which resulted in his team citing exactly zero studies to back up Del’s virus/contagion narratives.)
Official Confessions/Evidence Confirm that Virology is Pseudoscience
My notarized affidavit regarding the hundreds of freedom of information responses (FOIs) confirming the fraud and delusion of virology, with German and Greek translations:
https://www.fluoridefreepeel.ca/affidavit-re-foi-and-fraud-and-delusion-of-virology
Also at tinyurl.com/virus-affidavit
Freedom of Information Responses reveal that health/science institutions around the world (225 and counting!) have no record of SARS-COV-2 (the alleged convid virus) isolation/purification, anywhere, ever:
https://www.fluoridefreepeel.ca/fois-reveal-that-health-science-institutions-around-the-world-have-no-record-of-sars-cov-2-isolation-purification/
Excel file listing 225 institutions:
https://www.fluoridefreepeel.ca/wp-content/uploads/2024/09/Institution-list-for-website.xlsx
FOI responses re other imaginary “viruses” (HIV, avian influenza, HPV, Influenza, Measles, etc., etc., etc.):
https://www.fluoridefreepeel.ca/fois-reveal-that-health-science-institutions-have-no-record-of-any-virus-having-been-isolated-purified-virology-isnt-a-science/
FOIs re secretive and unscientifically "mock infected" cells (aka invalid controls) and computer-model "viral genomes":
https://www.fluoridefreepeel.ca/do-virologists-perform-valid-control-experiments-is-virology-a-science/
3000+ pages of "virus" FOIs in 8 compilation pdfs:
https://tinyurl.com/IsolationFOIs
Failed freedom of Information responses re contagion:
https://www.fluoridefreepeel.ca/freedom-of-information-responses-re-contagion/
Do health and science institutions have studies proving that bacteria CAUSE disease?
https://www.fluoridefreepeel.ca/do-health-authorities-have-studies-proving-that-bacteria-cause-disease-lets-find-out-via-freedom-of-information/
A frustrated customer storms into the “The Lively Virus Shop,” gripping a vial labelled “Lively ‘Virus’ Sample.” The shop is a chaotic jungle of test tubes, petri dishes, and wildly uncalibrated lab equipment. A dusty, crooked sign above the counter reads: “We ‘Isolate’ the Liveliest ‘Viruses’ - So you Don’t Have To!” Next to it, a disclaimer in tiny print adds: “Definitions may vary. Refunds, however, are a known impossibility.”
Customer: [Slams vial onto the counter, rings the bell furiously] ‘Ello, I wish to register a complaint!
‘Virologist:’ [Enters cheerfully, lab coat covered in mysterious stains] Ah, yes sir! Welcome to “The Lively Virus Shop,” How can I assist you today?
Customer: Look, mate, I purchased this so-called ‘Lively Isolated' Parrot-Flu 'Virus’ from you not half an hour ago, and when I took it back to my lab… well, it’s dead!
‘Virologist:’ [Gasps theatrically, clutching chest] Dead? Oh no, no, no, sir! It’s not dead! It’s just dormant!
Customer: [Leaning in, fuming] Dormant?! The only thing it’s infecting is my patience! I’ve cultured it in Vero cells, flooded it with growth medium, and still - not a single cytopathic effect!
‘Virologist:’ [Smiling smugly, nodding] Ah, well, that’s where you’re mistaken, sir. It’s just… pining for Trypsin.
Customer: [Livid] Pining for Trypsin? What kind of nonsense is that? Look, I know a dead virus when I see one, and THIS, my friend, is stone-cold ‘virologically’ deceased!
‘Virologist:’ [Nods sagely] No, no, no, sir, it’s not dead - it’s just resting. Remarkable strain, ‘Parrot-Flu 'Virus,’ innit? Beautiful viral coat.
Customer: [Sarcastic, arms crossed] The viral coat doesn’t enter it! It’s completely non-infectious!
‘Virologist:’ [Pointing at the vial] Non-infectious? Oh no, no, no! It’s probably just having a nap after all those PCR amplifications. Happens all the time.
Customer: [Exploding, hands thrown up] NAPPING?! Look, mate, this virus wouldn’t bud if I injected it as part of blood serum directly into the brains of rabbits. It’s deader than Pasteur’s credibility!
‘Virologist:’ [Offended, crossing arms] Oh, come now! Don’t confuse ‘Parrot-Flu 'Virus,’ with the methods used for ‘West Nile River Virus.’ Different procedures, sir! You’ve simply got to be more patient – give it time to regenerate its spikes! Have you tried… [Winks cheekily] adding more Trypsin? Brings out the infectivity and spikes a treat!!
Customer: [Outraged, glaring] MORE Trypsin?! Mate, I’ve dumped that, and every toxic chemical known to science into this sample, and its still DOA! You sold me a dead virus!
‘Virologist:’ [Casually shakes the vial] There, see? It’s… gathering its strength!
Customer: [Furious, pointing] NO, IT ISN’T! You just shook the vial!
‘Virologist:’ [Feigning innocence] I did no such thing!
Customer: Yes, you did!
‘Virologist:’ [Casually shrugs] Alright, sir, let’s troubleshoot. Perhaps the problem lies in your cell culture conditions. Did you drown the cells in antibiotics to ensure it’s free of bacteria?
Customer: [Snaps, exasperated] Free of bacteria? The bacteria are fine, mate! It’s the 'virus' that’s gone to meet its maker! This 'virus' is no more! It has ceased to be! It has expired and gone to that big petri dish in the sky!
‘Virologist:’ [Still in denial, dismissive wave] Nonsense! It’s merely awaiting optimal conditions to display a proper cytopathic effect. Try running the PCR at 50 cycles - that should perk it up a bit!
Customer: [Furious, incredulous] PERK IT UP?! PERK IT UP?! Look, the PCR didn’t detect a single nucleotide! This 'virus' has shuffled off its proteinaceous coil, run down the replication curtain, and joined the bleedin’ quorum invisible! THIS IS AN EX-VIRUS!
‘Virologist:’ [Calmly, with a slight shrug] Well, if you’re that sure, I suppose I could offer you a… replacement sample…
Customer: [Sarcastic, arms crossed] Oh, wonderful. And will this one actually show some sign of life, or will it be as dead as the last one?
‘Virologist:’ [Grinning proudly] Oh no, no, no – this one’s a live one! Just isolated it this morning … from a computer model!
Customer: [Stares in disbelief] A… COMPUTER MODEL?!
‘Virologist:’ [Nods enthusiastically] The algorithms do all the work! No messy lab procedures, no awkward controls – just pure, state-of-the-art digital viroLIEgy!
Customer: [Storming out, shouting] That’s it, I’m done! You and your digital viruses can keep your bogus isolation! I’m off to find a real virus!
‘Virologist:’ [Calling after him, cheerfully] Well, if you find one, let me know! We could use it for the next Scamdemic!
