Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada is one of the Canadian Food Inspection Agency’s "avian influenza virus" partners and a member of the farcical "Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza Vaccination Task Force". These are key players perpetuating the bird flu hoax that is based on zero logical, valid evidence here on the land known as Canada, with Canadian Food Inspection Agency playing the lead role.



I had never heard of Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada until scanning through the initial motion record filed on behalf of the British Columbia ostrich farmers whose 400 healthy birds the fakers at Canadian Food Inspection Agency still want to murder (based on 2 completely-fraudulent PCR tests for the imaginary virus, performed on 2 dead bird months ago).

(Fun fact: In addition to falsely claiming in her affidavit to have "personal knowledge" of imaginary viruses that are claimed to be submicroscopic and hence invisible to the naked eye and even to a light microscope and for which no valid scientific evidence exists, Cathy Furness acting as "Deputy Chief Veterinary Officer for Canada" appears to have filed a forged document into federal court. Arif Virani acting as “Minister of Justice” and “Attorney General of Canada” and Mark Holland acting as “Minister of Health” have already tacitly agreed with me on this.)

Hearing of Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada for the first time prompted me to file a freedom of information order (pgs 1/2) with the organization on February 10, 2025, in order to collect yet another official legal confession/failure from the frauds who pretend to have “expertise” on imaginary viral health threats.

Here is what I ordered:

“All studies in the possession/custody/control of "Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada" and/or Lawrence MacAulay who acts as "The Honourable Lawrence MacAulay", authored by anyone, anywhere: 1. - that scientifically prove/provide evidence of the existence of any alleged "avian influenza virus" (showing that the alleged particles exist, invade and replicate in "host" cells and cause the illness/symptoms that they are alleged to cause), or 2. - that describe the purification of particles that are alleged to be "avian influenza virus" directly from bodily fluid/tissue/excrement of so-called "hosts", with purification confirmed via EM imaging, or 3. - wherein the purported "genome" of any alleged "avian influenza virus" was found intact in the bodily fluid/tissue/excrement of a "host" (as opposed to fabricated in silico, aka a computer model), or 4. - that scientifically demonstrate contagion of the illness / symptoms that are allegedly caused by purported "avian influenza viruses", or 5. - wherein any test that purportedly relates to the alleged "avian influenza virus" was validated (logically, this would require the alleged virus to first be proven to exist).

As usual, I asked that if any records match the above descriptions and are currently available to the public elsewhere, I be provided enough information about each record so that I may identify and access it with certainty (titles, authors, etc.).

Today I received a letter (pg 10/11) “digitally signed by Martinez, Amanda” for “Amanda Martinez, Manager of Operations, Access to Information and Privacy, Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada / Government of Canada” in response to FOI order A-2024-00114 / MI confessing that:

“A thorough search was done through departmental files, and no documents exist concerning the requested information.”

For many more official confessions/failures from various “countries” on the bird flu hoax, see here.

Here you will find links to some great resources for farmers and backyard chicken-raisers confronted by “authorities” re “bird flu”.

(Note: this information has been sent to ~200 people who work for “the state”, lamestream media, etc. at Canada, Isle of Man, England and the U.S., so that they cannot claim later that they did not know. It will also be sent to people who act in the Canadian “justice” system… that has falsely prosecuted people in relation to “germs”.)

Official Confessions/Evidence Confirm that Virology is Pseudoscience



My notarized affidavit regarding the hundreds of freedom of information responses (FOIs) confirming the fraud and delusion of virology, with German and Greek translations:

https://www.fluoridefreepeel.ca/affidavit-re-foi-and-fraud-and-delusion-of-virology

Also at tinyurl.com/virus-affidavit

Freedom of Information Responses reveal that health/science institutions around the world (225 and counting!) have no record of SARS-COV-2 (the alleged convid virus) isolation/purification, anywhere, ever:

https://www.fluoridefreepeel.ca/fois-reveal-that-health-science-institutions-around-the-world-have-no-record-of-sars-cov-2-isolation-purification/

Excel file listing 225 institutions:

https://www.fluoridefreepeel.ca/wp-content/uploads/2024/09/Institution-list-for-website.xlsx

FOI responses re other imaginary “viruses” (HIV, avian influenza, HPV, Influenza, Measles, etc., etc., etc.):

https://www.fluoridefreepeel.ca/fois-reveal-that-health-science-institutions-have-no-record-of-any-virus-having-been-isolated-purified-virology-isnt-a-science/

FOIs re secretive and unscientifically "mock infected" cells (aka invalid controls) and computer-model "viral genomes":

https://www.fluoridefreepeel.ca/do-virologists-perform-valid-control-experiments-is-virology-a-science/

3000+ pages of "virus" FOIs in 8 compilation pdfs:

https://tinyurl.com/IsolationFOIs

Failed freedom of Information responses re contagion:

https://www.fluoridefreepeel.ca/freedom-of-information-responses-re-contagion/

Do health and science institutions have studies proving that bacteria CAUSE disease?

https://www.fluoridefreepeel.ca/do-health-authorities-have-studies-proving-that-bacteria-cause-disease-lets-find-out-via-freedom-of-information/

Because "they" (HIV, influenza virus, HPV, measles virus, etc., etc., etc.) have never been shown to exist, clearly don't exist and virology isn't a science.



For truth, freedom and sanity,

Christine