Greetings and Best Wishes,



Below are some resources for anyone who might be confronted by “government” actors in relation to an alleged virus such as the purported avian influenza virus.



The following is from the Sooke BC Canada Chapter of the Weston A. Price Foundation (the full post is here):

“As you are no doubt aware, the attack on farm livestock is in full swing across the world. Millions of healthy chickens have already been culled and more slaughter orders are issued each day. Over 55 million chickens have been culled in Iowa, Ohio and Indiana alone.



What can a farmer do when the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) arrives to inspect your chickens, beef/dairy cattle, horses, goats, pigs or anything else that they claim may be carrying the avian flu virus? The Weston A. Price Foundation (WAPF), has provided an Action Alert form that can be given to inspectors, at the farm gate - before allowing them entry to your land.



Page one of the form is for the visiting inspector to provide the names and contact information of those visiting the farm. The second, more detailed, page (Questionnaire for Inspector), asks for proof of successful isolation of the bird flu virus, proof of contagious nature of the bird flu virus, type of test that will be used and contact information of the lab that will be doing the testing. It states that this form must be filled out completely before any sample is released. Please download the Inspector Forms and have them ready at your farm or ranch should you be visited by CFIA Inspectors. Back yard chicken farmers would be well advised to do this as well.



WAPF reports that this strategy has been successful: “Obviously, no inspector will be able to provide the information requested on the form, information that is the farmer’s right to have. The hope is that they will leave and never come back–as they have with astute chicken farmers….””

Another related approach (which could be combined with the above) is the Notice of Conditional Acceptance process. Some examples from Calvin Perrins and Michael O'Bernicia are here and here and can be used for inspiration (to be adapted for your own situation).

“NOTICE OF CONDITIONAL ACCEPTANCE NOTICE TO PRINCIPAL IS NOTICE TO AGENT NOTICE TO AGENT IS NOTICE TO PRINCIPAL Dear Sir / Madam, Re: “Bird Flu” Regulations Due to Britain being declared a ‘bird flu prevention zone’ and because it has been deemed illegal to keep poultry outside in the UK, I hereby conditionally accept to keep all my poultry inside and under cover, upon receipt of the following reasonably requested items: Material evidence, not mere hearsay or professional opinion, of purified and isolated particles assumed to be ‘viruses/prions’ taken directly from the fluids of a sick human or animal without culturing, that are then confirmed via Electron microscopy.

Material and substantive evidence, not mere hearsay or professional opinion, that these purified and isolated particles were proven to be pathogenic naturally, via adherence to the long-established scientific method…”

Personally, I would demand proof of lawful authority regarding whatever demands are being made (contract makes the law), along with valid, rigorous scientific evidence of the imagined virus and contagion, validated tests and a true virus-related crisis… and letting whoever approaches me know that if they contact me again without providing all of the above (which is impossible because virology is completely unscientific), I will consider this harassment, intimidation, fraud, extortion…

I would also post “No Trespassing” signs, and specify that any future communications are to be in writing and signed (wet ink signature) with a clearly identified sender (full legal name, job title organization).

I would also present them with my notarized affidavit regarding the fraud and delusion of virology and the official legal confessions/failures from hundreds of institutions in 40 different countries which collectively confirm what is seen in the literature - that virology is pseudoscientific and that viruses have never been shown to exist - along with this collection of FOI responses specific to the imaginary “avian influenza virus”.

(I have heard great things about Equity notices being very simple and effective, but have no experience/knowledge in this area.)

The website of my friend Christopher James (A Warrior Calls) has further examples and inspiration re responding to government actors:

Educational “bird flu” articles and videos

For materials exposing the incredible pseudoscience behind this never-shown-to-exist virus, scroll to the Recommended Reading/Viewing section here.



Lastly, I finish every newsletter with the links to my “germ” FOI collection (thank you to all the people who have helped obtain these responses):

Official Confessions/Evidence Confirm that Virology is Pseudoscience

My notarized affidavit regarding the hundreds of freedom of information responses (FOIs) confirming the fraud and delusion of virology, with German and Greek translations:

https://www.fluoridefreepeel.ca/affidavit-re-foi-and-fraud-and-delusion-of-virology

Also at tinyurl.com/virus-affidavit

Freedom of Information Responses reveal that health/science institutions around the world (225 and counting!) have no record of SARS-COV-2 (the alleged convid virus) isolation/purification, anywhere, ever:

https://www.fluoridefreepeel.ca/fois-reveal-that-health-science-institutions-around-the-world-have-no-record-of-sars-cov-2-isolation-purification/

Excel file listing 225 institutions:

https://www.fluoridefreepeel.ca/wp-content/uploads/2024/09/Institution-list-for-website.xlsx

FOI responses re other imaginary “viruses” (HIV, avian influenza, HPV, Influenza, Measles, etc., etc., etc.):

https://www.fluoridefreepeel.ca/fois-reveal-that-health-science-institutions-have-no-record-of-any-virus-having-been-isolated-purified-virology-isnt-a-science/

FOIs re secretive and unscientifically "mock infected" cells (aka invalid controls) and computer-model "viral genomes":

https://www.fluoridefreepeel.ca/do-virologists-perform-valid-control-experiments-is-virology-a-science/

3000+ pages of "virus" FOIs in 8 compilation pdfs:

https://tinyurl.com/IsolationFOIs

Failed freedom of Information responses re contagion:

https://www.fluoridefreepeel.ca/freedom-of-information-responses-re-contagion/

Do health and science institutions have studies proving that bacteria CAUSE disease?

https://www.fluoridefreepeel.ca/do-health-authorities-have-studies-proving-that-bacteria-cause-disease-lets-find-out-via-freedom-of-information/

Because "they" (HIV, influenza virus, HPV, measles virus, etc., etc., etc.) have never been shown to exist, clearly don't exist and virology isn't a science.



For truth, freedom and sanity,

Christine