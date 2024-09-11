Greetings and Best Wishes,



The following was sent to Nathaniel Erskine-Smith, a man who acts as "Member of Parliament" in the organization called Canada, September 10, 2024. The same challenge was then sent to those men and women calling themselves "Senator". Their responses or lack thereof will be published.

Email addresses are listed at the very bottom of this newsletter for anyone wishing to also sent a notice or challenge.



Hello Nathaniel Erskine-Smith who acts as "Member of Parliament".

I understand that you are the sponsor of a private member's bill titled "An Act respecting pandemic prevention and preparedness" that cites concerns over "infectious diseases" and "previous outbreaks... including severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS), Ebola virus disease (EVD), Zika virus disease... H1N1 flu and coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19)..."

Therefore I challenge you to provide or cite a valid primary study (or studies) authored by anyone, anywhere, ever, that for any alleged "virus":

1. proves/provides evidence of its physical existence (with the purported "genome" and proteins) and scientifically demonstrates causation of the illness/symptoms that it's alleged to cause, or

2. that even describes the finding and purification of particles that are alleged to be said "virus" directly from the bodily fluid/tissue/excrement of sick so-called "hosts" (with EM images to show purification), or

3. that describes the purported "genome" of said alleged "virus" being found intact in the bodily fluid/tissue/excrement of a so-called "host" or anywhere else (as opposed to fabricated in silico, aka a computer model), or

4. that scientifically demonstrate contagion of the illness / symptoms that are allegedly caused by said purported "virus", or

5. that scientifically demonstrate that people or animals who are deemed "infected" with said alleged "virus" cause "uninfected" subjects to get sick with the same symptoms.

I also challenge you to provide or cite valid primary scientific evidence (controlled experiments) authored by anyone, anywhere, ever, demonstrating that any type of allegedly pathogenic bacteria causes the illness it is claimed to cause.

If the premise of your bill is accurate, you should have no difficulty whatsoever.

Note that for "viruses" I'm not even challenging you to demonstrate that the alleged particles hijack cells and replicate as claimed, and I'm not expecting you to cite studies that replicate earlier studies for either "viruses" or allegedly pathogenic bacteria.

Your response of lack thereof will be made public.

All the best,

Christine