Last year, Andrii Komar filed a freedom of information request with Finland’s National Institute for Health and Welfare (“THL”) (pgs 2-4). He sought all studies held by the institution, from anywhere in the world, that describe someone finding and purifying particles thought to be H5N1, H7N9 or any other new or rare subtype of the alleged influenza A virus, from a patient sample (bodily fluid or tissue).

Below is gmail’s auto-translation of the request to English (pg 6) (click to enlarge the image.)

Purification, as many now realize, would be a necessary foundational step in attempting to show that a virus with the claimed “genome” and proteins actually exists and causes illness in “hosts”. Purification is required in order for valid sequencing and characterization to take place (for identification purposes), and it is essential in order to conduct a valid, rigorous controlled experiment to test a falsifiable hypothesis regarding causation of illness.

Without this step there cannot be any scientific evidence of a virus.

Below is the (auto-translated) response (pg 7, see original on pg 2) that Andrii received from Tuuli Karppinen, a lawyer at the Department of Health and Welfare.

“…the National Institute for Health and Welfare has extensive access to scientific literature, including a library and various collections of scientific articles… However, such documents are not, in accordance with Section 5, Subsection 3, Paragraph 3 of the Openness Act, in the nature of official documents that would be provided in response to requests for information under the Openness Act…”

After Andrii showed me this response, I decided to write to Tuuli myself (pgs 1 and 8), using the help of an auto-translator. I indicated that I didn’t believe that the “experts” at the institute have any scientific evidence of any alleged virus and challenged Tuuli to prove me wrong by providing or citing some. I told her that her response or lack thereof would be published.



Predictably, even though Tuuli responded (pgs 1 and 9), she did not provide or cite any scientific evidence and there was none to be found at the webpage to which she directed me.

If you are wondering how I know that Tuuli Karppinen is a lawyer, she identified as such in 2022 when responding to a similar request regarding the imaginary SARS-COV-2, as shown in the screenshot further below.

And, similar to the stunning March 1, 2021 admission (pg 3) made by the “subject matter experts” (“SME”) at the CDC and conveyed in an official Freedom Of Information Act response, and the stunning summer of 2020 admission made by “experts” at Mount Sinai Hospital in Toronto - not just one time but a 2nd time as well - in their official FOI response, Tuuli Karppinen at Finland’s Department of Health and Welfare stated in her 2022 email shown below that finding and isolating any virus (in the every day sense of the word, aka purifying it) from its alleged locations (“hosts”) is “not at all possible” and isn’t done in the so-called “science” of virology.

In other words, just like the CDC “subject matter experts” and the Mount Sinai Hospital “experts”, Tuuli indirectly and inadvertently confessed that virology is not a science and that no alleged virus has ever been scientifically shown to exist.

Virologists don’t even have a valid independent variable with which they could scientifically test a hypothesis regarding causation of symptoms in “hosts”, and they cannot even show that particles with the claimed “viral genomes” and “viral” proteins exist in “hosts” (or anywhere else). Their entire field is a pseudoscientific sham.

Life in prison for everyone responsible.

(Anyone who is new to this topic and wants to learn more can find lots of material to get started with here, and, there are many more official “avian influenza” FOI confessions here.)

Because "they" (HIV, influenza virus, HPV, measles virus, etc., etc., etc.) have never been shown to exist, clearly don't exist and virology isn't a science.



For truth, freedom and sanity,

Christine