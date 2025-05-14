Christine Massey's "germ" FOI Newsletter

Factscinator
2d

Bravo, Christine, for shining a blinding aurora on the icy sham that is Finland’s Department of Health and Welfare. When asked for evidence of bird flu, they looked more confused than a reindeer in a roundabout. No isolates, no proof—just a blizzard of bureaucratic bluster and a few snow-dusted PDFs. In a stunning display of Nordic transparency™, the department has now issued an apology by way of a special offer: dinner with Santa Claus this Christmas. Because apparently, the closest they can get to actual evidence of bird flu… is a festive turkey dressed in tinsel.

denise ward
2d

Christine, you do such superior work. I want to thank you for all that you do. Let's get this out!

