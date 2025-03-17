Greetings and Best Wishes,



In January I was provided evidence that the CDC has been willfully deceiving people about the past prevalence of cervical cancer, claiming that “Cervical cancer was once a leading cause of cancer deaths among women in the United States” - when in fact they never had evidence to support this claim and it was contradicted by vital statistics.

Below is a current screenshot from a CDC webpage where they still make this false claim, while fear-mongering over the never-shown-to-exist human papillomavirus and promoting fraudulent screening tests and deadly injections.



The evidence that follows was supplied to me by a lady named Ann who is part of a freelance research group focusing on women's health, specifically cervical cancer and pap smears.

Ann explained that in 2022 a colleague filed a FOIA order with the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Agency for Toxic Substances and Disease Registry (ATSDR) (pgs 1 - 2), challenging the institutions to provide evidence to support the above claim. Ann’s colleague noted is his FOIA order that (emphasis added):

“I can find no historical evidence to support the claim that cervical cancer was ever a greater cause of death than breast cancer. The only citation given on this is to an article which states that "Worldwide, cervical cancer is second only to breast cancer as the most common malignancy in both incidence and mortality."… … As my emailed requests to both the CDC and NIH were never responded to, I am requesting the historical prevalence data and historical death rate data for those forms of cervical cancer which are detected by pap smears going back to the approximate time of the widespread adoption of that test: about 1950. For some reason I am unable to find any prevalence or death rate information relating to this topic before 1980 for the US. I was able to find historical prevelance data for both Canada and Austria, both of which indicate that cervical cancer was never the leading cancer related cause of death in either of those countries. It seems extremely odd that the precise historical incidence and death rates for cervical cancer in the US before the 1980s don't seem to be available, given that medicine considers the introduction of the pap smear a medical triumph in reduction of both death and incidence rates for this disease. On receipt I will widely disseminate this information and make it publicly available.”



[Note that Ann’s colleague’s FOIA order cited another CDC webpage, different from the one that I cited above, where the false claim had also been published. That webpage now re-directs to another page; the archived version containing the false claim is here.]



On November 21, 2022, Roger Andoh acting as FOIA Officer in the Office of the Chief Operating Officer responded (pg 3), confessing that:

“A search of our records failed to reveal any documents pertaining to your request.”

After this confession, Roger went on to state that subject matter experts within the National Center for Chronic Disease Prevention and Health Promotion and the National Center for Health Statistics (NCHS) had provided detailed responses and “responsive” links. Below is an extract from the response of the NCHS expert (pg 4) (emphasis added):

“…With regard to cervical cancer, unfortunately, the statement “cervical cancer used to be the leading cause of cancer death for women in the United States” that appears on the CDC Cervical Cancer Statistics website is not accurate, nor does the Cancer article referenced below (on which I am a co-author) support this statement. From 1930 to 1945, it was not possible to separate cancer of the uterine corpus and cervix… The separation of corpus and cervix only becomes possible beginning with 1946 data… In 1946, there were 17,205 uterine cancer deaths, 7,396 of these were due to cervical cancer. There were 17,516 breast cancer deaths in that year. So, given that cervical cancer deaths account for less than half of all uterine cancer deaths in 1946, I think it unlikely that the number of cervical cancer deaths was ever higher than that for breast cancer…”



[The NCHS expert indicated that he had referenced a Cancer article but the reference was not provided in the FOIA response from Roger Andoh, nor were any links provided as suggested in Roger’s letter and the other expert’s response.]



Despite the above admissions, the CDC has continued publishing the false claim.

Therefore, on August 11, 2024 Ann emailed the FOIA confession, along with links to vital statistics that contradict the CDC’s claim, to several people at the CDC including Mandy Cohen who was then acting as Director, Debra Houry who acts as Chief Medical Officer and Kate Wolff who was then acting as Chief of Staff.

The text of Ann’s powerful email is below (and on pages 5 - 7). She tells me that it has been completely ignored.

“To the CDC, My name is Ann, and I am part of a freelance research group currently focusing on the history of the pap smear, its efficacy, and its usage throughout women's health worldwide. During our research, I happened across the CDC's 'Cancers Caused by HPV' webpage (https://www.cdc.gov/hpv/about/cancers-caused-by-hpv.html?CDC_AAref_Val=https://www.cdc.gov/hpv/parents/cancer.html) which claims that "cervical cancer was once the leading cause of cancer deaths among women in the United States." This is not the first time we've encountered this exact statement. Unfortunately, it is incorrect. Before the pap smear became widely distributed in the 1940's, cervical cancer was not its own entity. Meaning, death by cancer of the cervix had not been distinguished from other types of gynecological cancers, such as uterine. Mortality from uterine and cervical cancer was combined, inflating overall mortality rates. We know the CDC is directly responsible for this false claim and is the reason many other health organizations cite it on their webpages. For reference, look at page 27, right-hand side of the CDC's Vital Statistics concerning mortality rates in 1925. https://www.cdc.gov/nchs/data/vsushistorical/mortstatsh_1925.pdf, we see 'Cancer of the female genital organs'. Underneath, there are subtypes of gynecological cancers. Cancer of the Uterus with 12,377 deaths. There is no separate distinction for cervical cancer, as it has been joined with cancer of the uterus. In another Vital Statistics report from 1938 (https://www.cdc.gov/nchs/data/vsus/VSUS_1938_1.pdf), page 24 and the right-hand side also make no such clarification between uterine and cervical cancer; 'Cancer and other malignant tumors of the uterus' at 16,291 deaths. No mention of cervical cancer. It was not until 1939 that there was separation of uterine cancer and cancer of the cervix. Page 24, right-hand side of the Vital Statistics from 1939 (https://www.cdc.gov/nchs/data/vsus/VSUS_1939_1.pdf), shows that cancer of the cervix has its own category: 6,194 deaths. If we look a bit further down, cancer of the breast had 14,868 deaths. A colleague of mine has also inquired about this particular statement and sent an FOIA request to the CDC. He received a response from FOIA Officer Roger Andoh. This FOIA request further reiterates what I previously mentioned as a false claim: "cervical cancer used to be the leading cause of death for women in the US," which Mr. Andoh confirms is inaccurate. I will attach said FOIA response at the bottom of this email. This also means that you all at the CDC are intentionally lying to the public, considering the FOIA Officer's response that confirms cervical cancer being the leading cause of death for women in the US is inaccurate. Yet, the CDC continues to support this false statement on its website. Not only does this disprove the claim that cervical cancer was the leading cause of cancer death for women before pap smears, but this information reveals the claim itself is completely fabricated. Cervical cancer wasn't even in the top 5 causes of death for women in the US, and frankly, many other parts of the developed world. My request of the CDC is to remove this false claim from the aforementioned webpage and any subsequent sources on the CDC website where this claim is stated. There is no citation anywhere in the literature to support that assertion. I also request that this false claim be removed: "This cancer is now rare in the United States. The old screening model of annual Pap smears prevented many cervical cancer deaths." As we saw in the Vital Statistics, cervical cancer was always rare. The pap smear has done little to decrease deaths from cervix cancer. If cancer of the cervix caused 6,194 deaths in 1939 and in 2024 caused about 4,360 deaths (https://www.cancer.org/cancer/types/cervical-cancer/about/key-statistics.html), I am skeptical of how effective the pap smear is. Especially considering there is no literature, no randomized trials, tests, or studies to prove the pap smear works. It was just assumed to work. Claiming the pap smear works with no direct evidence is another lie from the CDC. I am also taking into account the increased use of hysterectomies between 1970 and 1980, per the CDC's website (https://www.cdc.gov/mmwr/preview/mmwrhtml/00001713.htm#:text=The%20number%20of%20hysterectomies%20increased,1979%20and%20401%2C000%20in%201980) Now, looking at the Vital Statistics for 1970, Section 1-General Mortality at Table 1-23 on page 1-102 (https://www.cdc.gov/nchs/data/vsus/mort70_2a.pdf), I saw that cervical cancer had 6,549 deaths. Let us now look at the stats for 1975, Section 1: General Mortality at Table 1-23 on page 1-104 (https://www.cdc.gov/nchs/data/vsus/mort75_2a.pdf). Cervix cancer deaths were 5,551. Remember, hysterectomies were at an all-time high between 1970 and 1980. This is reflected in the significant decrease of cervical cancer deaths between those years. We have not seen such a decrease since. The CDC cannot reasonably claim any deaths prevented were due to just the pap smear. Considering the information I've presented and the disregard of accurate information by the CDC, the CDC is liable for intentional medical misinformation; each and every person responsible for the incorrect cervical cancer claims is guilty according to 31 USC 3729: False Claims (https://uscode.house.gov/view.xhtml?req=granuleid:USC-prelim-title31-section3729&num=0&edition=prelim), and under Title 18 U.S.C. § 1001 (https://www.egattorneys.com/federal-crimes/federal-false-statements). Feigning ignorance as if the CDC was not aware of these false claims will not work, given we have the FOIA response, which proves members of the CDC are aware of such misinformation. I and my colleagues will pursue legal matters if we must. Therefore, I am also requesting that the CDC publicly broadcast and announce the previously mentioned claims are false. I request that the CDC publicly admit that the pap smear has never been scientifically tested nor proven to work, and that cervical cancer was never a leading cause of death for women (always rare). Simply silently deleting (which I'm aware the CDC temporarily deleted their Vital Statistics when this information was previously outed) or ignoring my requests will also result in the pursuit of legal matters. We are attacking your eligibility as a public health organization. It is quite obvious the CDC cannot be completely trusted. The CDC is corrupt. Information concerning women's healthcare is purposely being withheld and confined for the profit of this organization. Women are fed up with the lies and fearmongering of our bodies. Human health is not and should not be a for-profit business. Enough is enough. Babylon is falling, and the truth shall be known. Luke 8: 16-17: “No one lights a lamp and hides it in a clay jar or puts it under a bed. Instead, they put it on a stand, so that those who come in can see the light. 17 For there is nothing hidden that will not be disclosed, and nothing concealed that will not be known or brought out into the open." Ann Freelance Researcher”

Vital statistics are available at https://www.cdc.gov/nchs/products/vsus.htm.

Highlighted screenshot from VITAL STATISTICS OF THE UNITED STATES 1939, PART 1.

Life in prison.



(Note: this information has been sent to ~200 people who work for “the state”, lamestream media, etc. at Canada, Isle of Man, England and the U.S., so that they cannot claim later that they did not know. It will also be sent to people who act in the Canadian “justice” system… that has falsely prosecuted people in relation to “germs”.)



“HPV” Freedom of Information responses

FDA lawyer admits: 'HPV' & all other 'virus'-related authorizations are based on ZERO scientific evidence. No evidence that the alleged viruses even exist. Life in prison.

NIAID fails formal challenges to cite scientific evidence of HPV or monkeypox virus existence. Life in prison.

CDC confesses: no scientific basis for "HPV" narrative... no virus, no contagion, no genome... just bogus tests. Life in prison.

Public Health Agency of Canada confirmed they have no record describing purification of alleged “HPV”, by anyone, anywhere. Life in prison.

Danish "Health Authority" Sundhedsstyrelsen has no scientific evidence showing "HPV" even exists. Life in prison.

more Danish "experts" with no scientific evidence that "HPV" exists let alone causes cancer: Statens Serum Institut. Life in prison.

Hvidovre Hospital & test-pusher Jesper Bonde, Denmark have no scientific evidence showing "HPV" exists let alone causes cancer. Life in prison.

"not actually in our possession": Japan's Ministry of Health on evidence of "HPV" & "rabies virus" existence. Life in prison.

Japan National Institute of "Infectious Diseases" has no scientific evidence of alleged viruses including “HPV”. Life in prison.

“Region of Peel” (Ontario, Canada) confirmed they have no records showing scientific evidence of “HPV”, or even records describing particles that are thought to be HPV being found in and purified from bodily fluid/tissue of a so-called “host”, or scientific evidence of contagion of symptoms allegedly caused by the alleged HPV, or even a record of the purported “genome” of the alleged HPV ever being found intact. Life in prison.

Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit (Ontario) unable to provide any record of "HPV" or "Hepatitis B virus" being found in and purified from anyone, anywhere, ever... or of any alleged "virus" addressed by any so-called "vaccine" on either the childhood or adult Canadian "immunization" schedule. Life in prison.

One dozen local health units in England confessed to having zero records of any alleged HPV being found and purified from bodily fluid/tissue, by anyone, anywhere, ever… and hence zero scientific evidence that HPV actually exists. Life in prison.



Recommended Reading/Viewing on “HPV”

HPV, Pointless Tests and Toxic Shots - Dr Sam Bailey



HPV - The Virus that Wasn't: How is the Gardasil Vaccine Still on the Market? - Amandha Vollmer

Mike Stone, viroLIEgy, on HPV

Sacrificial Virgins: The Dangers of the HPV Vaccine - documentary by Joan Shenton



More Recommended Germ/Contagion Reading/Viewing

Exposing Hypocrisy in the Health Freedom Movement - my recent discussion with Caroline Chang. Caroline is the mother of a daughter killed by the MMR quackcine and she knows that viruses have never been shown to exist. She is challenging Del Bigtree, who appeared on her show several years ago, to have another conversation with her. Caroline is especially appalled by Del's recent demonstrably-false statements during Highwire Epidode 414 wherein he insisted that the fraud-based MMR quackcine must be continued for the sake of babies because they “lack antibodies” to imagined viruses - while also claiming to "follow the science". Caroline is also asking people to join her in a daily campaign of sending letters, emails, etc. to RFK Jr.

How many chickens killed for a fake virus? - Jon Rappoport

Just one particle - Mike Stone, viroLIEgy

How would I respond if I was the HHS Secretary on the recent measles outbreak in Texas - Dr. Tom Cowan, February 28th, 2025

Measles Update + Response to a Microbiologist - Dr. Tom Cowan, March 5th, 2025

Viruses and Evolution: Do Either Exist? - Dr. Tom Cowan, March 12th, 2025

Kellogg's, "Germs" & Food Pyramids - Dr Sam Bailey

"Virus-like" Particles: A Critical Analysis - Mike Stone, viroLIEgy

Anti-Contagionists - Linda Morken, Sooke BC Chapter, WAPF

It's Not A Germ or Gene - It's the Terrain, Toxins, and Trauma - Amandha Vollmer

RFK's FOCUS on RED DYE is a RED HERRING Look over there -- not over here, where the real problem is - Peggy Hall



Official Confessions/Evidence Confirm that Virology is Pseudoscience

My notarized affidavit regarding the hundreds of freedom of information responses (FOIs) confirming the fraud and delusion of virology, with German and Greek translations:

https://www.fluoridefreepeel.ca/affidavit-re-foi-and-fraud-and-delusion-of-virology

Also at tinyurl.com/virus-affidavit

Freedom of Information Responses reveal that health/science institutions around the world (225 and counting!) have no record of SARS-COV-2 (the alleged convid virus) isolation/purification, anywhere, ever:

https://www.fluoridefreepeel.ca/fois-reveal-that-health-science-institutions-around-the-world-have-no-record-of-sars-cov-2-isolation-purification/

Excel file listing 225 institutions:

https://www.fluoridefreepeel.ca/wp-content/uploads/2024/09/Institution-list-for-website.xlsx

FOI responses re other imaginary “viruses” (HIV, avian influenza, HPV, Influenza, Measles, etc., etc., etc.):

https://www.fluoridefreepeel.ca/fois-reveal-that-health-science-institutions-have-no-record-of-any-virus-having-been-isolated-purified-virology-isnt-a-science/

FOIs re secretive and unscientifically "mock infected" cells (aka invalid controls) and computer-model "viral genomes":

https://www.fluoridefreepeel.ca/do-virologists-perform-valid-control-experiments-is-virology-a-science/

3000+ pages of "virus" FOIs in 8 compilation pdfs:

https://tinyurl.com/IsolationFOIs

Failed freedom of Information responses re contagion:

https://www.fluoridefreepeel.ca/freedom-of-information-responses-re-contagion/

Do health and science institutions have studies proving that bacteria CAUSE disease?

https://www.fluoridefreepeel.ca/do-health-authorities-have-studies-proving-that-bacteria-cause-disease-lets-find-out-via-freedom-of-information/

Because "they" (HIV, influenza virus, HPV, measles virus, etc., etc., etc.) have never been shown to exist, clearly don't exist and virology isn't a science.



For truth, freedom and sanity,

Christine