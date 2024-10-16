Greetings and Best Wishes,

August 29, 2024:

The “experts” at the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Agency for Toxic Substances and Disease Registry were officially challenged via a freedom of information order (pgs 1/2) to provide or cite any studies in their possession, custody or control authored by anyone, anywhere, ever:

1. that scientifically prove/provide evidence of the existence of any alleged "HPV" aka "Human Papillomavirus" (simply showing that the alleged particles exist and cause the illness/symptoms that they are alleged to cause… the institutions weren’t even challenged to demonstrate that the particles hijack cells and replicate), or

2. that even describe someone finding and purifying particles alleged to be "HPV" directly from the bodily fluid/tissue/excrement of so-called "hosts", or

3. wherein the purported "genome" of the alleged "HPV" was found intact in the bodily fluid, tissue or excrement of any supposedly infected “host” (as opposed to fabricated in silico, aka a computer model), or

4. that scientifically demonstrate contagion of the illness / symptoms that are allegedly caused by purported "HPV".

I included a reminder that scientific evidence requires use of the scientific method to test falsifiable hypotheses through valid, rigorous, repeatable controlled experiments.

And as usual I asked that if records matching my request were held by the institutions but were already publicly available, I be given citations.



October 16, 2024:

Roger Andoh acting as FOIA Officer in the Office of the Chief Operating Officer responded (pgs 7, 8, #24-01612-FOIA):



“A search of our records failed to reveal any documents pertaining to your request. Specifically, subject matter experts were unable to locate records that match the records described in your request as written.”



And now we await the same confession from the FDA in response to FOIA order #2024-7649, of which Sarah Kolter acting as Director acknowledged receipt on August 30, 2024.

Note that Sarah has already officially confessed that the FDA has no such records for the imaginary “monkeypox virus” (FDA FOIA 2024-7353) or the imaginary “avian influenza virus” (FDA FOIA 2024-6486) and she was not able to cite any for the imaginary “SARS-COV-2” either (FDA FOIA 2024-7837)…

…because virology has always been pseudoscience, no virus has ever been shown to exist, contagion is “public health” mythology and literally hundreds of earlier FOI responses from 40 different countries on dozens of alleged “viruses” also yielded no valid scientific evidence (see further below for more links).

Official Confessions/Evidence Confirm that Virology is Pseudoscience

Freedom of Information Responses reveal that health/science institutions around the world (225 and counting!) have no record of SARS-COV-2 (the alleged convid virus) isolation/purification, anywhere, ever:

https://www.fluoridefreepeel.ca/fois-reveal-that-health-science-institutions-around-the-world-have-no-record-of-sars-cov-2-isolation-purification/

Excel file listing 225 institutions:

https://www.fluoridefreepeel.ca/wp-content/uploads/2024/09/Institution-list-for-website.xlsx

FOI responses re other imaginary “viruses” (HIV, avian influenza, HPV, Influenza, Measles, etc., etc., etc.):

https://www.fluoridefreepeel.ca/fois-reveal-that-health-science-institutions-have-no-record-of-any-virus-having-been-isolated-purified-virology-isnt-a-science/

FOIs re secretive and unscientifically "mock infected" cells (aka invalid controls) and fabricated "virus genomes":

https://www.fluoridefreepeel.ca/do-virologists-perform-valid-control-experiments-is-virology-a-science/

3000+ pages of "virus" FOIs in 8 compilation pdfs, and my notarized declarations re the anti-scientific nature of virology:

https://tinyurl.com/IsolationFOIs

Failed freedom of Information responses re contagion:

https://www.fluoridefreepeel.ca/freedom-of-information-responses-re-contagion/

Do health and science institutions have studies proving that bacteria CAUSE disease?

https://www.fluoridefreepeel.ca/do-health-authorities-have-studies-proving-that-bacteria-cause-disease-lets-find-out-via-freedom-of-information/

Because "they" (HIV, influenza virus, HPV, measles virus, etc., etc., etc.) have never been shown to exist, clearly don't exist and virology isn't a science.



