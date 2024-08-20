Greetings and Best Wishes,



August 20, 2024:

Sarah B. Kotler (“J.D.”) acting as Director, Division of Freedom of Information, US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) officially confessed that the people running the FDA have no records authored by anyone, anywhere:



1. that scientifically prove/provide evidence of the existence of any alleged "monkeypox virus", or



2. that even describe the purification of particles that are alleged to be "monkeypox virus" directly from bodily fluid/tissue/excrement of so-called "hosts", or



3. that describe the purported "genome" of any alleged "monkeypox virus" being found intact in the bodily fluid/tissue/excrement of a so-called "host" (as opposed to fabricated in silico, aka a computer model), or



4. that scientifically demonstrate contagion of the illness / symptoms that are allegedly caused by purported "monkeypox viruses" [see pg 6].



“…we have no responsive records.”

Sadly, it looks like logic still isn’t Sarah’s thing, because in her confession email she wrote (not for the 1st time) (pg 6):

“The FDA does not regulate or treat viruses. The FDA is responsible for protecting the public health by ensuring the safety, efficacy, and security of human and veterinary drugs, biological products, and medical devices; and by ensuring the safety of our nation's food supply, cosmetics, and products that emit radiation. Therefore, we have no responsive records.” (emphasis added)



This, despite the fact that “experts” at the FDA approved a quackcine to "prevent monkeypox disease”, are complicit in “Emergency Use Authorizations” of “in vitro diagnostics… related to monkeypox” and provide “Information for Monkeypox Test Developers”, etc.

But hey, who needs scientific evidence when a declaration from Xavier Becerra that “circumstances exist” is so much more convincing and legit… and everyone can just go along with that?

(I’ve asked Sarah to put her response into a signed letter, minus the irrelevant references to “avian influenza”.)

[Update, August 21, 2024: Sarah has now provided a signed letter, which is now added to the pdf with her earlier email confession.]

Many more failed FOI responses relating to the fake/false/fraudulent “monkeypox virus” narrative can be found here.

(Note: this information has been sent to ~200 people who work for “the state”, lamestream media, etc. at Canada, Isle of Man, England and the U.S., so that they can’t claim later that they didn’t know.)

[Update 2, August 21, 2024: A colleague has made a short video clip to draw attention to the FDA’s confession, and created a shortcut for this newsletter: https://tinyurl.com/monkeyvirus.]

Related Recommended Reading/Viewing

Mpox: It’s not just about money! - Dawn Lester

Monkeypox Mania Summit (June 2022)

"Host Alec Zeck of The Way Forward presents a live summit to dissect and debunk the monkey business surrounding both monkeypox and the theory of pathogenic viruses at large...Over 2 hours of gold!"

Monkeypox Mythology - Dr Sam Bailey, 26 May 2022



Mike Stone / viroLIEgy "monkeypox" resources



Dr. Mike Yeadon, former VP and Chief Scientist at Pfizer’s Allergy and Respiratory Research Division, discussed the non-existence of respiratory viruses and the non-contagious nature of respiratory illness with James Delingpod (full interview)

Daniel Roytas, “Can you catch a cold?” author, spoke with Damien Richardson

Lost & Found: Learning from the past in order to ensure a better future - Mike Stone, viroLIEgy

(“I am happy to present even more of these courageous voices that were amongst the opposition to the fallacious germ “theory.””)

Can “germs” make you sick? - Dr Sam Bailey’s 3rd article in the mainstream outlet Canberra Daily

What have we learned in the last 4 years? - Dr. Tom Cowan

Narcissists Who Hate The Baileys - Dr Sam Bailey

Interview: The Final Pandemic: An Antidote to Medical Tyranny - Drs Sam and Mark Bailey on The David Knight Show

Official Confessions/Evidence Showing that Virology is Pseudoscience

Freedom of Information Responses reveal that health/science institutions around the world (224 and counting!) have no record of SARS-COV-2 (the alleged convid virus) isolation/purification, anywhere, ever:

https://www.fluoridefreepeel.ca/fois-reveal-that-health-science-institutions-around-the-world-have-no-record-of-sars-cov-2-isolation-purification/

Excel file listing 224 institutions:

https://www.fluoridefreepeel.ca/wp-content/uploads/2024/08/Institution-list-for-website.xlsx

FOI responses re other imaginary “viruses” (HIV, avian influenza, HPV, Influenza, Measles, etc., etc., etc.):

https://www.fluoridefreepeel.ca/fois-reveal-that-health-science-institutions-have-no-record-of-any-virus-having-been-isolated-purified-virology-isnt-a-science/

FOIs re secretive and unscientifically "mock infected" cells (aka invalid controls) and fabricated "virus genomes":

https://www.fluoridefreepeel.ca/do-virologists-perform-valid-control-experiments-is-virology-a-science/

3000+ pages of "virus" FOIs in 8 compilation pdfs, and my notarized declarations re the anti-scientific nature of virology:

https://tinyurl.com/IsolationFOIs

Failed freedom of Information responses re contagion:

https://www.fluoridefreepeel.ca/freedom-of-information-responses-re-contagion/

Do health and science institutions have studies proving that bacteria CAUSE disease?

https://www.fluoridefreepeel.ca/do-health-authorities-have-studies-proving-that-bacteria-cause-disease-lets-find-out-via-freedom-of-information/

Because "they" (HIV, influenza virus, HPV, measles virus, etc., etc., etc.) have never been shown to exist, clearly don't exist and virology isn't a science.



For truth, freedom and sanity,

Christine