I will report back on any responses (other than auto-responses), or the lack thereof, that I receive to the email (shown below) that I sent earlier this morning to informationrequest@who.int and ~200 people who act as politicians, “law enforcement”, “public health officials”, lamestream reporters, etc. in Canada, U.S., England and Isle of Man.

Here is another “monkeypox” resource:

Monkeypox Mythology - Dr Sam Bailey, 26 May 2022

https://drsambailey.com/resources/videos/viruses-unplugged/monkeypox-mythology-video/



Notice to agent is notice to principal; notice to principal is notice to agent.

I hereby challenge anyone at the preposterously-named "W.H.O.", or anywhere else on the planet, to provide/cite valid scientific evidence of any "monkeypox virus" (or any other alleged "virus").

Silence will be interpreted as your tacit admission that you cannot provide or cite any, because it doesn't exist.



June 2022: Monkeypox Mania Summit (featuring yours truly)

"Host Alec Zeck of The Way Forward presents a live summit to dissect and debunk the monkey business surrounding both monkeypox and the theory of pathogenic viruses at large...Over 2 hours of gold!"

https://drsambailey.com/resources/videos/interviews/monkeypox-mania-summit/



Mike Stone's, viroLIEgy "monkeypox" resources:

https://viroliegy.com/category/monkeypox/



"Monkeypox virus" FOI responses:

June 15, 2022:

Valery Gheen acting as Government Information Specialist at Fauci’s National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) confessed to Kristen Welch that “The Division of Intramural Research, Division of Microbiology and Infectious Diseases, and Division of Clinical Research within the NIAID searched their files” and couldn’t find a single record written by anyone on the planet, ever, describing any alleged “monkeypox” being found in the bodily fluid/tissue of a human and purified… in order for “it” to be sequenced, characterized and studied with controlled experiments (aka “science”):

https://www.fluoridefreepeel.ca/wp-content/uploads/2022/07/NIAID-Kristen-monkeypox-PACKAGE-redacted.pdf



June 10, 2022:

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Agency for Toxic Substances and Disease Registry (CDC/ATSDR) confess that they could not find any record describing anyone on Earth finding an alleged “monkeypox virus” in the bodily fluid/tissue/excrement of a diseased host (animal or human) and purifying “it”… so that “it” could be sequenced, characterized and studied with controlled experiments (aka “science”):

https://www.fluoridefreepeel.ca/wp-content/uploads/2022/06/CDC-monkeypox-PACKAGE-redacted.pdf



August 11, 2022:

Roger Andoh acting as FOIA Officer confessed that the men and women at U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Agency for Toxic Substances and Disease Registry (CDC/ATSDR) have absolutely no documentation whatsoever regarding the origin of the so-called “monkeypox viron” image posted on their website, or the methodology used to obtain said image. Since Roger had no documentation to share, he instead quoted claims that were allegedly made to him by some unidentified man or woman at the National Center for Emerging Zoonotic and Infectious Diseases. Roger would not disclose whether or not the skin tissue allegedly used in the image had been stored in “virus transport medium” (containing fetal bovine serum, etc.) prior to imaging, or where the imaging was performed or by who. Roger’s response indicates that no science whatsoever exists in relation to the so-called ‘monkeypox virus” image.

https://www.fluoridefreepeel.ca/wp-content/uploads/2022/09/CDC-monkey-viron-image-PACKAGE-redacted.pdf



May 31, 2022:

New Zealand‘s crown research institute, the Institute of Environmental Science and Research (ESR), confirmed for Michael S. that they have no record of any “monkeypox virus” found in and purified from the bodily fluid/tissue/excrement of any sick human on the planet, by anyone, anywhere, ever:

https://www.fluoridefreepeel.ca/wp-content/uploads/2022/06/ESR-Monkeypox-PACKAGE-Redacted.pdf



June 17, 2022:

A man or woman working on the “OIA Services Team”, Ministry of Health, New Zealand confessed to Michael S. that the people running the Ministry have no record of any alleged “monkeypox virus” being found in the bodily fluid/tissue of anyone on Earth and purified, by anyone, anywhere, ever… in order for “it” to be sequenced, characterized and studied with controlled experiments:

https://www.fluoridefreepeel.ca/wp-content/uploads/2022/07/NZ-MOH-monkeypox-tetanus-PACKAGE-Redacted.pdf



September 7, 2022:

The folks at both Health Canada and Public Health Agency of Canada conducted thorough searches and had to confess that they have no record of anyone on Earth finding any alleged “monkeypox virus” in the bodily fluid/tissue/excrement of any diseased “host” (animal or human) and then purifying this alleged “virus”… which would have been necessary in order for this alleged particle to have been sequenced, characterized and studied with valid scientific controlled experiments.



In other words, they have no scientific evidence that this alleged “virus” particle even exists in alleged hosts, let alone causes any dis-ease whatsoever:

https://www.fluoridefreepeel.ca/wp-content/uploads/2022/09/HC-PHAC-monkeypox-PACKAGE-redacted.pdf



March 31, 2022:

Lonny J. Pehrson, the man/woman who acts as Assistant Attorney General, Government Records Counsel, State of Utah, Office of the Attorney General admitted to Kristen Welch that they have no record of any “monkeypox virus” being found in and purified from the bodily fluid/tissue/excrement of any sick man or woman on the planet, by anyone, anywhere, ever… and made numerous irrelevant statements to distract from glaring incompetence/fraud:

https://www.fluoridefreepeel.ca/wp-content/uploads/2022/06/Utah-Office-of-Attorney-General-PACKAGE-redacted.pdf



June 6, 2022:

Kendra Washington, woman who acts as Public Records Manager, Florida Department of Health, Office of the General Counsel confessed to Kristen Welch in response to an FOI for records describing anyone on Earth finding any alleged “monkeypox virus” in the bodily fluid/tissue/excrement of a diseased host (animal or human) and purifying “it”… so that “it” could be sequenced, characterized and studied with controlled experiments (aka “science”): “There are no records responsive to this request.”

https://www.fluoridefreepeel.ca/wp-content/uploads/2022/06/Florida-Dept-of-Health-monkeypox-PACKAGE-no-records-redacted.pdf



June 6, 2022:

California Department of Public Health confessed to Kristen Welch that they have no record of anyone on Earth finding any alleged “monkeypox virus” in the bodily fluid/tissue/excrement of a diseased host (animal or human) and purifying “it” so that “it” could be sequenced, characterized and studied with controlled experiments (aka “science”): “We have yielded no records….”

https://www.fluoridefreepeel.ca/wp-content/uploads/2022/06/California-Dept-PH-monkeypox-PACKAGE-redacted.pdf



June 3, 2022:

Sweden’s Public Health Authority Folkhälsomyndigheten confessed to John Blaid that they have no record describing any alleged “monkeypox virus” being found in the bodily fluid/tissue of anyone on Earth and purified… by anyone, anywhere, ever… in order for “it” to be sequenced, characterized and studied with controlled experiments.

https://www.fluoridefreepeel.ca/wp-content/uploads/2022/06/Sweden-Folkhalsomyndigheten-monkeypox-PACKAGE.pdf



June 7, 2022:

Gillian Haney, acting as MPH Director, Bureau of Infectious Disease, Massachusetts Department of Public Health advised Ben Tetzlaff that the target DNA sequences of the monkeypox PCR “test” and the genes that those sequences represent and the number of cycles used in that “test” cannot be made public because they relate to a national security asset and security measures,

disclosure of which is likely to jeopardize public safety or cyber security and could compromise future “investigative” efforts and therefore is not in the public interest… and they have no records re the process used to faux-isolate the imaginary virus:

https://www.fluoridefreepeel.ca/wp-content/uploads/2022/06/Massachusetts-HHS-DPH-monkeypox-test-PACKAGE-redacted.pdf



July 25, 2022:

Ilone Harrision, acting as Privacy Officer, Public Health Ontario (PHO), confessed that no one at PHO – including Colleen Geiger, Brian Schwartz, Jessica Hopkins, Samir Patel and Kirandeep Bains – have any record of any alleged “monkeypox virus” being found in the bodily fluid/tissue of a host and purified… in order for “it” to be sequenced, characterized and studied with controlled experiments (because virology isn't a science):

https://www.fluoridefreepeel.ca/wp-content/uploads/2022/08/PHO-monkeypox-PACKAGE-redacted.pdf



August 11, 2022:

Some anonymous man or woman working in the Legal Services department at the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control confessed that no one there has any record of any alleged “monkeypox virus” being found in the bodily fluid/tissue of any alleged host and purified… in order for “it” to be sequenced, characterized and studied with controlled experiments (aka “science”). They suggested that my friend “explore many resources available on PubMed and Google Scholar” lol.

https://www.fluoridefreepeel.ca/wp-content/uploads/2022/08/Euro-Centre-Disease-Prev-Control-monkeypox-PACKAGE-redacted.pdf



June 13, 2022:

S. Campbell (for) John D. Elvidge, City Clerk, City of Toronto confessed that Eileen de Villa and Toronto Public Health have no records describing anyone on Earth finding and purifying any “monkeypox virus” from the bodily fluid / tissue / excrement of any diseased host (animal or human):

https://www.fluoridefreepeel.ca/wp-content/uploads/2024/08/City-of-Toronto-monkeypox-2022.pdf

September 9, 2022:

Dr. Eileen “conflict of interest” de Villa and the City Toronto ignored my FOI filed on May 22, 2022… probably because they have no record of any "monkeypox virus test" that they administer ever being validated against a gold standard (since it doesn't exist):

https://www.fluoridefreepeel.ca/wp-content/uploads/2022/09/Toronto-monkeypox-tests-PACKAGE-redacted.pdf



August 12, 2022:

Dr. Kyle Wilson acting as as Director, Information Systems & Chief Privacy Officer, Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health, Ontario Canada confessed that Nicola Mercer acting as Medical Officer of Health and CEO, Matthew Tenenbaum acting as Associate Medical Officer of Health, David Kingma acting as Director, Administrative Services, Camille Loucks acting as Manager, Clinical Services, Karen Mulvey acting as Manager, Vaccine Preventable Diseases, Lillianna Marinko acting as Manager, Control of Infectious Diseases and the health unit have no record of any alleged “monkeypox virus” being found in the bodily fluid/tissue of any so-called host and purified, by anyone, anywhere, ever…. despite this being a preliminary step required to show the existence of a “virus” and despite their monkeypox fear-mongering and despite their offering of a monkeypox quackcine:

https://www.fluoridefreepeel.ca/wp-content/uploads/2024/05/Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph-PH-monkeypox-PACKAGE-redacted.pdf



June 29, 2022:

Sara Almas who acts as Director of Legislative Services/Clerk at Corporation of the Town of Collingwood, Ontario Canada confessed to Jess Squilloni that the town has no record of any alleged “monkeypox virus” being found in the bodily fluid/tissue of any host and purified, by anyone, anywhere, ever:

https://www.fluoridefreepeel.ca/wp-content/uploads/2022/07/Town-of-Collingwood-covid-monkeypox-PACKAGE-redacted.pdf



Peterborough Public Health and Thomas Piggott, the man who acts as Medical Officer of Health and made a false report to police about me, have no record describing anyone on Earth finding and purifying any alleged “monkeypox virus” from the bodily fluids of any diseased human, ever… or any study that in Thomas’ opinion proves the existence of this alleged virus:

https://www.fluoridefreepeel.ca/wp-content/uploads/2022/05/Peterborough-PH-monkeypox-PACKAGE-redacted.pdf



June 30, 2022:

Larry Stinson, the man who acts as Director of Operations at the “non-profit” Peterborough Public Health decided he's had quite enough of my “frivolous and/or vexatious” requirements for scientific evidence and bizarrely asserted that my requests amounted to an “abuse of the right of access” and “interferes” with PPH’s scam… err… operations. Larry used this as an excuse to deny access to:

all records in the possession, custody or control of Peterborough Public Health that formed the basis of Thomas Piggott and PPH’s claim that “monkeypox virus” had been confirmed in Peterborough.

https://www.fluoridefreepeel.ca/wp-content/uploads/2022/07/Peterborough-PH-monkeypox-confirmation-PACKAGE-redacted.pdf



August 9, 2022:

Larry Stinson acting as Director of Operations at the “non-profit” Peterborough Public Health (PPH) has declared war on transparency and accountability and reached a new low in the wacky world of “virus” FOIs. Larry now labels anyone asking for evidence of any alleged “virus” as “frivolous and/or vexatious”. Darren, a concerned and hardly-frivolous parent in Peterborough filed his first-ever FOI to PPH and is now on the receiving end of Larry’s willful obstruction and potentially slanderous accusations. Instead of providing Darren with documentation that forms the basis of Thomas Piggot and PPH’s claims that “monkeypox virus” was confirmed in Peterborough, Larry claimed that Darren’s FOI “is frivolous and/or vexatious, in that it is part of a pattern of conduct that amounts to an abuse of the right of access and interferes with the operations of Peterborough Public Health”. (Darren then filed an appeal with Patricia Kosseim who acts as Information and Privacy Commissioner of Ontario (IPC), but according to Lorne Swartz who acts as Registrar the IPC had basically become useless, having closed their office in March 2020 and being too incompetent to handle appeals remotely. Naturally the imaginary virus was to blame). See pages 1, 2 and 54:

https://www.fluoridefreepeel.ca/wp-content/uploads/2023/01/Peterborough-Public-Health-monkeypox-evidence-PACKAGE-redacted.pdf



August 15, 2022:

Grey Bruce Health Unit (Ontario) confessed to Jess Clark that, despite announcing to the community in July that a case of “monkeypox virus” had been “confirmed”, they actually have no proof of this at all and they don’t even have any record of anyone on Earth finding the alleged virus in any bodily fluid/tissue and purifying it, ever, so that scientific investigation could actually take place:

https://www.fluoridefreepeel.ca/wp-content/uploads/2022/09/Grey-Bruce-Health-Unit-monkeypox-PACKAGE-redacted.pdf

