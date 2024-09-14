Greetings and Best Wishes,



September 13, 2024:

Sarah B. Kotler (“J.D.”) acting as Director, Division of Freedom of Information, US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) officially responded to my FOIA order for studies held by the FDA, authored by anyone, anywhere:



1. that scientifically prove/provide evidence of the existence of the alleged SARS-COV-2, or



2. that even describe the purification of particles alleged to be SARS-COV-2 directly from bodily fluid/tissue/excrement of so-called "hosts", or



3. that describe the purported "genome" of the alleged SARS-COV-2 being found intact in the bodily fluid/tissue/excrement of a so-called "host" (as opposed to fabricated in silico, aka computer modelled), or



4. that scientifically demonstrate the claimed contagious nature of the illness / symptoms allegedly caused by the (never-shown-to-exist) SARS-COV-2.



In Sarah’s September 13, 2024 “SARS-COV-2” response letter (FDA FOIA 2024-7837) (pgs 9/10) she recycled wording and excuses used in responses to equivalent FOIA orders relating to the alleged “monkeypox virus” and “avian influenza virus” - for which the “experts” at FDA also have no scientific evidence. Here are the recycled sentences:

“The FDA does not regulate or treat viruses. The FDA is responsible for protecting the public health by ensuring the safety, efficacy, and security of human and veterinary drugs, biological products, and medical devices; and by ensuring the safety of our nation's food supply, cosmetics, and products that emit radiation.”

However this time Sarah omitted the following key sentence that normally follows, so illogically and embarrassingly, the above sentences in her “virus” FOIA confessions:

“Therefore, we have no responsive records.”



Please see for yourself: here is what Sarah wrote in her monkeypox virus/contagion/genome response (FDA FOIA 2024-7353)…



…and here is what Sarah wrote in her avian influenza virus/contagion/genome response (FDA FOIA 2024-6486):

Those are the exact same sentences as in Sarah’s new “SARS-COV-2” response. The only difference is that this time she left out the actual response/confession: “we have no responsive records”.

The “logic” at play in “J.D.” (Juris Doctor) Sarah B. Kotler’s previous confessions is that the “experts” at FDA determine the accuracy of tests and the efficacy of quackcines, other drugs, devices, etc. by NOT having a shred of scientific evidence showing that the purported “viruses” in question actually exist and by NOT having (or requiring anyone else to have) a valid gold standard against which to assess the products that they rubberstamp… and that this is how the geniuses at FDA “protect public health”… which of course makes zero sense.

As insane as that sounds, you can see it for yourself in Sarah’s earlier response letters by clicking on the links above.

I have asked Sarah for a revised SARS-COV-2 response that actually answers my FOIA order and she will likely get back to me with an explicit confession that the “experts” at FDA have been caught bluffing, once again. Her only other option will be to cite pseudoscientific studies. Either way, the response will bring further embarrassment, disgrace and evidence of criminality onto the clown-show called FDA.



How can I be so confident that Sarah won’t be able to cite any valid scientific evidence? Because the foundational “SARS-COV-2” studies are idiotic, as is virology as a whole, and because 224 institutions in 40 countries were already formally challenged and demonstrated that they also cannot cite a shred of scientific evidence for the existence of SARS-COV-2 (see the links to Official Confessions/Evidence further below).

If you are new to this topic there is a massive body of educational material awaiting your discovery, some of which can be found here.

Fortunately, anyone can understand the problems with virology once they are pointed out.

Below are links to some newer materials as well.

Note: this newsletter was also sent to ~200 people who work for “the state”, lamestream media, etc. at Canada, Isle of Man, England and the U.S., and to people calling themselves “Senator” on the land known as Canada, so they can’t claim later that they didn’t know.



Official Confessions/Evidence Showing that Virology is Pseudoscience

Freedom of Information Responses reveal that health/science institutions around the world (224 and counting!) have no record of SARS-COV-2 (the alleged convid virus) isolation/purification, anywhere, ever:

https://www.fluoridefreepeel.ca/fois-reveal-that-health-science-institutions-around-the-world-have-no-record-of-sars-cov-2-isolation-purification/

Excel file listing 224 institutions:

https://www.fluoridefreepeel.ca/wp-content/uploads/2024/08/Institution-list-for-website.xlsx

FOI responses re other imaginary “viruses” (HIV, avian influenza, HPV, Influenza, Measles, etc., etc., etc.):

https://www.fluoridefreepeel.ca/fois-reveal-that-health-science-institutions-have-no-record-of-any-virus-having-been-isolated-purified-virology-isnt-a-science/

FOIs re secretive and unscientifically "mock infected" cells (aka invalid controls) and fabricated "virus genomes":

https://www.fluoridefreepeel.ca/do-virologists-perform-valid-control-experiments-is-virology-a-science/

3000+ pages of "virus" FOIs in 8 compilation pdfs, and my notarized declarations re the anti-scientific nature of virology:

https://tinyurl.com/IsolationFOIs

Failed freedom of Information responses re contagion:

https://www.fluoridefreepeel.ca/freedom-of-information-responses-re-contagion/

Do health and science institutions have studies proving that bacteria CAUSE disease?

https://www.fluoridefreepeel.ca/do-health-authorities-have-studies-proving-that-bacteria-cause-disease-lets-find-out-via-freedom-of-information/

Because "they" (HIV, influenza virus, HPV, measles virus, etc., etc., etc.) have never been shown to exist, clearly don't exist and virology isn't a science.



For truth, freedom and sanity,

Christine