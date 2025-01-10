Greetings and Best Wishes,

On August 29, 2024 I filed an order (pg 1) with the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for all studies authored by anyone, anywhere in the possession/custody/control of the institution:

1. - that scientifically prove or provide evidence of the existence of any alleged "HPV" aka "Human Papillomavirus" (showing that the alleged particles exist and cause the illness/symptoms that they are alleged to cause)



2. - that describe the purification of particles that are alleged to be "HPV" directly from bodily fluid/tissue/excrement of so-called "hosts" (without adding any sources of genetic material or proteins)

3. - wherein the purported "genome" of any alleged "HPV" was found intact in the bodily fluid/tissue/excrement of a "host" (as opposed to fabricated in silico aka made-up / modelled on a computer)

4. - that scientifically demonstrate contagion of the illness / symptoms that are allegedly caused by purported "HPVs".



Note that I made it easy on them by not requiring any evidence that the alleged particles hijack cells and replicate. And as usual, I asked that if any records match the above descriptions and are currently available to the public elsewhere, I be provided enough information about each one so that I may identify and access it (titles, authors, etc.).

I also selected the “expedited processing” option based on “danger to human life”, given the fact that young people will continue being injected with dangerous ingredients based on the premise of a never-shown-to-exist “virus”.



The next day I received an acknowledgement letter (pg 4) from Sarah B. Kotler (“J.D.”) who acts as Director, Division of Headquarters Freedom of Information, Office of Management and Enterprise Services, Office of the Commissioner, US FDA stating:

“We will respond as soon as possible…”



Three months later, I had not received a response and so on November 30, 2024 I followed up with Sarah (pg 6).

Sarah did not respond.

On January 6, 2025, 4 months after filing the order, I followed up with Sarah again, copying another FDA FOIA email address (pg 7).

This time Sarah responded (pg 8). She falsely claimed that I had acknowledged receipt of the FDA’s response. She also claimed not to know why I had made a reference to her “proper name”.

I corrected Sarah that same day, pointing out that I had only acknowledged her unsigned acknowledgement letter and was still waiting for her official “no records” confession. I also pointed out issues with her “digital signatures” on responses to other imaginary-virus FOI responses, and let her know that the longer she stalls the worse it looks and the longer she might spend in jail for culpable homicide aka murder (pg 9).



Sarah then claimed that a response had already been sent to me (pg 10), while ignoring the issues with her past “digital signatures” (emphasis added, below).

“Pursuant to 45 CFR 5.28(a), “we will send you a response informing you of our release determination, including whether any responsive records were located, how much responsive material was located, whether the records are being released in full or withheld in full” … We have done that. Your request is closed. Are you saying you did not receive the response? If that is the case, I can send you another one.”

I informed Sarah that no FOI response had appeared in my inbox (pg 11).

Sarah now indicated that she suddenly understood what the problem was (pg 12).



Sarah immediately followed up with an email that looked like a response, but lacked an actual response (pgs 13/14). Her email did not inform me “whether any responsive records were located, how much responsive material was located, whether the records are being released in full or withheld in full” - despite indicating in her earlier email that such is required under 45 CFR 5.28(a).

Instead, Sarah’s email contained irrelevant, false and misleading statements implying that viruses are known to exist and that the FDA actually protects people and ensures safety and efficacy of the products that it approves or authorizes.

I pointed out the deficiency in Sarah’s non-response email, asked her to remove the irrelevant, false and misleading statements and gave her my affidavit re the virus-related FOI responses from 225 institutions in 40 different countries.



Sarah then backtracked and contradicted her earlier claim of having already sent me a response and her theatrical performance of re-sending a response. She now asserted that “we consider your request misdirected” (pg 16). She also confessed, not for the first time, that:

“It is not something that FDA would have records about. You may want to consider submitting to CDC.”



Anyone familiar with this FOI project knows that the CDC has already been FOI’d on HPV, SARS-COV-2 and dozens of other imaginary viruses and that they failed to provided a shred of valid scientific evidence every single time (because none exists). This had already been pointed out to Sarah (i.e. pg 12 here).

And as Sarah knows full well, the FDA itself has failed every virus-challenge put to it (SARS-COV-2, avian influenza virus, monkeypox virus, any virus of the Poxviridae family).

So I called Sarah out on her latest deflection, which amounts to a refusal to respond to the FOIA order.

Sarah has made it clear for everyone to see: she knows perfectly well that no one at the FDA can provide or cite any valid scientific evidence showing the existence of any alleged virus or viral genome or "viral" anything or contagion.

This makes it impossible for the “experts” at FDA to evaluate any test, quackcine or other intervention that supposedly relates to an alleged virus or viral illness. They are fakers, and their fraudulent rubber-stamping of products is just part of the murderous state-sponsored theatre.

Everyone can draw their own conclusions as to how much prison time is appropriate for the lawyers, politicians, business people, pseudoscientists, etc. who are complicit in deadly “germ” hoaxes.





Note: I have parted ways with the evil thieves at “Stripe” so if you would like to support my efforts, please see the Paypal button that is near the bottom of my homepage.

(Note: this information has been sent to ~200 people who work for “the state”, lamestream media, etc. at Canada, Isle of Man, England and the U.S., so that they cannot claim later that they did not know. It will also be sent to people who act in the Canadian “justice” system… that has falsely prosecuted people in relation to “germs”.)



Recommending Reading/Viewing

Lab Fairytales about a Nonexistent Virus - Kate Sugak exposes the recent U.S. Congressional report as: “… neither a scientific study nor an attempt to establish the truth. It is a tool of political propaganda aimed at restoring public trust in the government and justifying geopolitical pressure on China”

The Final Pandemic - Audiobook - Dr Sam Bailey introduced the new format of her and her husband Mark’s best-selling book

"Commonsense Childrearing" - Dr. Tom Cowan introduced his latest book

Assisted Dying: More Information and Further Thoughts - Dawn Lester



Official Confessions/Evidence Confirm that Virology is Pseudoscience

My affidavit regarding the hundreds of freedom of information responses (FOIs) confirming the fraud and delusion of virology, with German and Greek translations:

https://www.fluoridefreepeel.ca/affidavit-re-foi-and-fraud-and-delusion-of-virology

Freedom of Information Responses reveal that health/science institutions around the world (225 and counting!) have no record of SARS-COV-2 (the alleged convid virus) isolation/purification, anywhere, ever:

https://www.fluoridefreepeel.ca/fois-reveal-that-health-science-institutions-around-the-world-have-no-record-of-sars-cov-2-isolation-purification/

Excel file listing 225 institutions:

https://www.fluoridefreepeel.ca/wp-content/uploads/2024/09/Institution-list-for-website.xlsx

FOI responses re other imaginary “viruses” (HIV, avian influenza, HPV, Influenza, Measles, etc., etc., etc.):

https://www.fluoridefreepeel.ca/fois-reveal-that-health-science-institutions-have-no-record-of-any-virus-having-been-isolated-purified-virology-isnt-a-science/

FOIs re secretive and unscientifically "mock infected" cells (aka invalid controls) and computer-model "viral genomes":

https://www.fluoridefreepeel.ca/do-virologists-perform-valid-control-experiments-is-virology-a-science/

3000+ pages of "virus" FOIs in 8 compilation pdfs, and my notarized declarations re the anti-scientific nature of virology:

https://tinyurl.com/IsolationFOIs

Failed freedom of Information responses re contagion:

https://www.fluoridefreepeel.ca/freedom-of-information-responses-re-contagion/

Do health and science institutions have studies proving that bacteria CAUSE disease?

https://www.fluoridefreepeel.ca/do-health-authorities-have-studies-proving-that-bacteria-cause-disease-lets-find-out-via-freedom-of-information/

Because "they" (HIV, influenza virus, HPV, measles virus, etc., etc., etc.) have never been shown to exist, clearly don't exist and virology isn't a science.



For truth, freedom and sanity,

Christine