Greetings and Best Wishes,



FREE until the 22nd, from

aka Luc Terroir (Author):

The Bird-Brained Virus Crowd - Kindle Edition

"The Bird-Brained Virus Crowd invites you to the streaming sensation ViraFlix, where the madcap world of ‘virology’ is reimagined as an addictive lineup of blockbuster comedies. Each ‘episode’ dives into the hilarity, contradictions, and outright absurdities lurking within the ‘virus’ industry, unravelling the shaky claims holding it all together.

Step into the spotlight with Dr. Specimen, a jittery viroLIEgist-in-training, whose scientific certainties crumble under the relentless interrogation of Mr. Rigorous, a no-nonsense attorney determined to expose every flaw in his claims. The courtroom battle is a tour de force of satire, shining a spotlight on the wobbly foundations of ‘Virus isolation.’



Brace yourself for BEAKing news of avian flu ‘pandemics’ so outrageous they’re almost believable – until they’re not. Buckle up for the meteoric rise (and catastrophic fall) of ‘SARS-CoV-2,’ as global fame gives way to the revelation that it was nothing more than a bit of snot on a swab.



The comedy doesn’t stop there. Grab a pint at a classic British Boozer with Mr. Wise To, whose cheeky interrogation of a viroLIEgist will leave you in stitches. Or swing by the ‘Lively Virus’ Shop, where a disgruntled customer argues with the shopkeeper about the ‘virus’ he recently purchased– a rather dead one - that certainly doesn’t live up to the shop’s lively name.



Laugh out loud as the Ministry of Silly Viruses reviews funding applications for utterly unremarkable ‘viruses,’ and revel in the futile yet side-splitting quest of a determined shopper to purchase a completely isolated and purified ‘virus’ at Yee Olde Virus Isolation Shoppe.



Hungry for more? Strap on your hazmat aprons for Cooking up Controversy, where the absurdity of ‘viral’ recipes will leave you craving the comfort of a real meal. Then, tune in to Who Wants to be a Pandemic Billionaire, where two cutthroat teams compete to concoct the most apocalyptic scamdemic for Pandemic billions!



And don’t miss the grand finale: the ultimate World Cup clash between Germ Theory F.C. and Terrain Theory F.C., with jaw-dropping goals that defy everything you thought you knew. Can you predict the winning team and the final score?



Packed with wit, biting satire, and laugh-out-loud absurdities, The Bird-Brained Virus Crowd is one binge-worthy comedy riot you won’t want to miss!

Cue closing jingle

[Upbeat and irresistibly catchy]



♪♪ “It’s ViraFlix time, where ‘virus isolation’ claims run wild,

Join the courtroom drama of Dr. Specimen, our jittery child!

From BEAKing news headlines to cooking the craze,

We’re serving up scams in a comedic blaze!



SARS’ rise to fame – oh, it’s truly obscene,

Just a swab of snot, terrorizing TV screens!

From ‘pandemics’ to goals, it’s a wacky, wild spree,

In Bird-Brained, come laugh with glee!” ♪♪



Narrator: Join us for The Bird-Brained Virus Crowd only on ViraFlix – where the science is shaky, the laughs are epic, and the truth is a side-splitting adventure you won’t want to miss!"

Grab your copy, free until May 22, 2025!

Go to the amazon site for your “country” and do a search for “The Bird-Brained Virus Crowd”. Below are some of the links.



Canada:

https://www.amazon.ca/Bird-Brained-Virus-Crowd-Luc-Terroir-ebook/dp/B0DWM4SY89/ref=sr_1_1?sr=8-1



U.S.:

https://www.amazon.com/Bird-Brained-Virus-Crowd-Luc-Terroir-ebook/dp/B0DWM4SY89/ref=sr_1_1?s=books&sr=1-1



U.K.:

https://www.amazon.co.uk/Bird-Brained-Virus-Crowd-Luc-Terroir-ebook/dp/B0DWM4SY89/ref=sr_1_1?sr=8-1

Australia:

https://www.amazon.com.au/Bird-Brained-Virus-Crowd-Luc-Terroir-ebook/dp/B0DWM4SY89/ref=sr_1_1?sr=8-1

Because "they" (HIV, influenza virus, HPV, measles virus, etc., etc., etc.) have never been shown to exist, clearly don't exist and virology isn't a science.



For truth, freedom and sanity,

Christine