Two and a half months after placing an order (pgs 1/2), not a "request”, for all studies in the possession, custody or control of Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and/or the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Office of the Secretary, authored by anyone, anywhere, ever:



1. - that scientifically prove/provide evidence of the existence of the alleged measles virus or SARS-COV-2, or



2. - that at least describe the purification of particles that are alleged to be either of said alleged viruses directly from bodily fluid/tissue/excrement of so-called "hosts", or



3. - wherein the purported "genome" of either alleged virus was found intact in the bodily fluid/tissue/excrement of a "host" (as opposed to fabricated in silico aka computer modelled), or



4. - that scientifically demonstrate contagion of the illness / symptoms that are alleged to be caused by either alleged virus, or



5. - wherein the accuracy of any test alleged to relate to either alleged virus was assessed in a valid manner, or



6. - wherein "measles" or "covid-19" was shown to be a distinct illness that can be clearly differentiated from other health conditions...



...a letter dated today, June 27, 2025, from Arianne M. Perkins acting as Director, Initial FOIA Requests, FOI/Privacy Acts Division (HHS Case No: 2025-100066-FOIA-OS, pg 4/5) was emailed to me.

Before sharing Arianne’s response, I would like to point out that my order had included a note about urgency and the danger to life and well-being.

Here is Arianne’s response:

"The actual time needed to process your request will depend.... Our current workload is approximately 7000 cases."



Kennedy gutted FOIA offices months ago, facilitating the cover-up of the government's virus/contagion hoaxes and other crimes.

This lying scam artist now wants to see every American wearing a “wearable” aka “injectable” within 4 years and promotes the CDC’s quackcine schedule that he knows perfectly well is not safe and knows or ought to know is not needed.

Life in prison.

(Note: this information has been sent to ~200 people who work for “the state”, lamestream media, etc. at Canada, Isle of Man, England and the U.S., so that they cannot claim later that they did not know. It will also be sent to people who act in the Canadian “justice” system… that has falsely prosecuted people in relation to “germs”.)

If you would like to support my efforts, please see the Paypal button that is near the bottom of my homepage.



Because "they" (HIV, influenza virus, HPV, measles virus, etc., etc., etc.) have never been shown to exist, clearly don't exist and virology isn't a science.



For truth, freedom and sanity,

Christine