Greetings and Best Wishes,
Two and a half months after placing an order (pgs 1/2), not a "request”, for all studies in the possession, custody or control of Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and/or the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Office of the Secretary, authored by anyone, anywhere, ever:
1. - that scientifically prove/provide evidence of the existence of the alleged measles virus or SARS-COV-2, or
2. - that at least describe the purification of particles that are alleged to be either of said alleged viruses directly from bodily fluid/tissue/excrement of so-called "hosts", or
3. - wherein the purported "genome" of either alleged virus was found intact in the bodily fluid/tissue/excrement of a "host" (as opposed to fabricated in silico aka computer modelled), or
4. - that scientifically demonstrate contagion of the illness / symptoms that are alleged to be caused by either alleged virus, or
5. - wherein the accuracy of any test alleged to relate to either alleged virus was assessed in a valid manner, or
6. - wherein "measles" or "covid-19" was shown to be a distinct illness that can be clearly differentiated from other health conditions...
...a letter dated today, June 27, 2025, from Arianne M. Perkins acting as Director, Initial FOIA Requests, FOI/Privacy Acts Division (HHS Case No: 2025-100066-FOIA-OS, pg 4/5) was emailed to me.
Before sharing Arianne’s response, I would like to point out that my order had included a note about urgency and the danger to life and well-being.
Here is Arianne’s response:
"The actual time needed to process your request will depend....
Our current workload is approximately 7000 cases."
Kennedy gutted FOIA offices months ago, facilitating the cover-up of the government's virus/contagion hoaxes and other crimes.
This lying scam artist now wants to see every American wearing a “wearable” aka “injectable” within 4 years and promotes the CDC’s quackcine schedule that he knows perfectly well is not safe and knows or ought to know is not needed.
Life in prison.
(Note: this information has been sent to ~200 people who work for “the state”, lamestream media, etc. at Canada, Isle of Man, England and the U.S., so that they cannot claim later that they did not know. It will also be sent to people who act in the Canadian “justice” system… that has falsely prosecuted people in relation to “germs”.)
If you would like to support my efforts, please see the Paypal button that is near the bottom of my homepage.
Recommended Germ/Contagion Reading/Viewing
Who Holds the Real Power at HHS? - Kate Sugak
Antibodies: Dr. Tom Cowan and Stefano Scoglio (R.I.P.) On The Fallacious Underpinnings Of Mainstream Antibody Theory
Dr. Stefan Lanka on “Antibodies” and “Viruses”, part 3 - in DSalud
Beyond the Hype: Real ID’s True Purpose Revealed - Dr. Andrew Kaufman
Placebo vs Nocebo: The Battle for Your Body - Dr Sam Bailey
The Syphilis Scam Part 3: Imitation Game - Mike Stone, viroLIEgy
Dr. Tom Cowan highlights the illogic of virology by addressing recent critiques of the no-virus position
Assisted Dying Part 3: A Real Palliative Care System? - Dawn Lester
Why doctors HAVE TO SAY viruses exist - Jon Rappoport
First Do Harm: The Hidden Epidemic of Doctor-Induced Deaths
Iatrogenic Medical Death is the Top Killer in the World - Amandha Vollmer
The “Virus” Deception: Case Studies in Pseudoscience - Part 1: The “Lipovirus” - Mike Stone, viroLIEgy
Are Viruses a Scam? - Mark Gober on The Courage Contagion
MSM’s Obsession with Me Continues... and it is Waking People Up to the Virus Hoax - Dr Sam Bailey
Mike Wallach and The Viral Delusion on Conversations After Dark
Lupus Unmasked: How the Medical Label Hides the Real Imbalance - Dr. Marizelle
From Vaccine to 👩🦼 Paralysis - Kate Sugak
Dawn of Discernment - Critical Thinking & Logic. Conversation with Dr Jordan Grant, Dawn Lester
Official FOI Confessions/Evidence Confirm that Virology is Pseudoscience
My notarized affidavit regarding the hundreds of freedom of information responses (FOIs) confirming the fraud and delusion of virology, with German and Greek translations:
https://www.fluoridefreepeel.ca/affidavit-re-foi-and-fraud-and-delusion-of-virology
Also at tinyurl.com/virus-affidavit
Freedom of Information Responses reveal that health/science institutions around the world (225 and counting!) have no record of SARS-COV-2 (the alleged convid virus) isolation/purification, anywhere, ever:
https://www.fluoridefreepeel.ca/fois-reveal-that-health-science-institutions-around-the-world-have-no-record-of-sars-cov-2-isolation-purification/
Excel file listing 225 institutions:
https://www.fluoridefreepeel.ca/wp-content/uploads/2024/09/Institution-list-for-website.xlsx
FOI responses re other imaginary “viruses” (HIV, avian influenza, HPV, influenza, measles, etc., etc., etc.):
https://www.fluoridefreepeel.ca/fois-reveal-that-health-science-institutions-have-no-record-of-any-virus-having-been-isolated-purified-virology-isnt-a-science/
FOIs re secretive and unscientifically "mock infected" cells (aka invalid controls) and computer-model "viral genomes":
https://www.fluoridefreepeel.ca/do-virologists-perform-valid-control-experiments-is-virology-a-science/
3000+ pages of "virus" FOIs in 8 compilation pdfs:
https://tinyurl.com/IsolationFOIs
Failed freedom of Information responses re contagion:
https://www.fluoridefreepeel.ca/freedom-of-information-responses-re-contagion/
Do health and science institutions have studies proving that bacteria CAUSE disease?
https://www.fluoridefreepeel.ca/do-health-authorities-have-studies-proving-that-bacteria-cause-disease-lets-find-out-via-freedom-of-information/
Because "they" (HIV, influenza virus, HPV, measles virus, etc., etc., etc.) have never been shown to exist, clearly don't exist and virology isn't a science.
For truth, freedom and sanity,
Christine
🎪🎤 🎬 Step right up, step right up! 🎬
🎟️ LADIES AND GENTLEMEN! 🎟️
Prepare your deltoids and suspend your disbelief—
It's time for the "Making America Harmed Again" Tour! 🇺🇸☣️
Now playing in a theater of the absurd near you!
🌟 Special Feature Presentation:
🎭 Watch as RFK Jr. passionately exhorts crowds to roll up their kids’ sleeves for the most cutting-edge toxic goo shots designed to ‘protect‘ them from viruses so nonexistent, even Big Harma’s microscopes are filing missing persons reports! 🔬🚫
🧠 "Trust the science," he whispers, while the science files a restraining order.
🪦 Now featuring the Top 10 Adverse Events (Ranked by Whoopsies Per Million):
🥇 Turbo Cancer – Blink and you’ll miss the diagnosis and the funeral!
🥈 Myocarditis – Because nothing says ‘health‘ like inflamed heart tissue at age 12!
🥉 Miscarriages – ‘Safe for pregnancy‘ (if you never wanted a baby).
🔢 Guillain-Barré – One shot, many nerves fried!
💥 Sudden Adult Death Syndrome – It’s like winning the worst surprise party ever!
🧊 Blood Clots – The gift that stops giving... circulation.
🔥 Autoimmune Mayhem – Your immune system’s glitchy software update!
🎢 Seizures – Now with bonus strobe effects and no consent!
🪑 Paralysis – Take a seat... forever.
👻 Death – The final booster.
🔚 And don’t miss the thrilling post-credits scene!
🎭 RFK Jr., standing on a pile of wearable tech, declares:
"Every American must wear a biosurveillance device to be free—"
...as his buddies at Palantir rub their hands like Bond villains at a biometric buffet. 🕵️♂️📡💀
💬 Brought to you by:
"Big Harma Great Re-serf Studios" – Where the plot holes are bigger than the PCR cycle threshold!
🎉 Tickets available now in the Theater of Manufactured Consent.
🎫 Just follow the arrows, ignore the VAERS warnings, and remember:
🔊 "Making America Harmed Again—Because nothing says freedom like corporate eugenics in a lab coat."
Dear Christine,
I don't get why most people seem to not have accepted yet that there was no virus. It's not difficult now, because all the sleuthing work has been done, repeatedly. Maybe most people are very good actors? Unbelievable.
There are more variants now than visible stars in the skies. How do hey keep a count of them?
I still go through random comment sections, asking naïvely for evidence and redirecting here for critical material. Less frequently now. Few people react to this now, but those who react are still so angry about this scam. They are totally stuck in denial phase. They look comfortable there. Amazing angry people!
Anyway, it's been too long since I've paid a visit here to say "thank you so much Christine Massey". So I thought I would say it twice: Thank you so much Christine Massey. You're the best.
XOXOXO