Christine Massey's "germ" FOI Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Factscinator's avatar
Factscinator
2d

🎪🎤 🎬 Step right up, step right up! 🎬

🎟️ LADIES AND GENTLEMEN! 🎟️

Prepare your deltoids and suspend your disbelief—

It's time for the "Making America Harmed Again" Tour! 🇺🇸☣️

Now playing in a theater of the absurd near you!

🌟 Special Feature Presentation:

🎭 Watch as RFK Jr. passionately exhorts crowds to roll up their kids’ sleeves for the most cutting-edge toxic goo shots designed to ‘protect‘ them from viruses so nonexistent, even Big Harma’s microscopes are filing missing persons reports! 🔬🚫

🧠 "Trust the science," he whispers, while the science files a restraining order.

🪦 Now featuring the Top 10 Adverse Events (Ranked by Whoopsies Per Million):

🥇 Turbo Cancer – Blink and you’ll miss the diagnosis and the funeral!

🥈 Myocarditis – Because nothing says ‘health‘ like inflamed heart tissue at age 12!

🥉 Miscarriages – ‘Safe for pregnancy‘ (if you never wanted a baby).

🔢 Guillain-Barré – One shot, many nerves fried!

💥 Sudden Adult Death Syndrome – It’s like winning the worst surprise party ever!

🧊 Blood Clots – The gift that stops giving... circulation.

🔥 Autoimmune Mayhem – Your immune system’s glitchy software update!

🎢 Seizures – Now with bonus strobe effects and no consent!

🪑 Paralysis – Take a seat... forever.

👻 Death – The final booster.

🔚 And don’t miss the thrilling post-credits scene!

🎭 RFK Jr., standing on a pile of wearable tech, declares:

"Every American must wear a biosurveillance device to be free—"

...as his buddies at Palantir rub their hands like Bond villains at a biometric buffet. 🕵️‍♂️📡💀

💬 Brought to you by:

"Big Harma Great Re-serf Studios" – Where the plot holes are bigger than the PCR cycle threshold!

🎉 Tickets available now in the Theater of Manufactured Consent.

🎫 Just follow the arrows, ignore the VAERS warnings, and remember:

🔊 "Making America Harmed Again—Because nothing says freedom like corporate eugenics in a lab coat."

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 replies
shmashent Roger broke 🌿 twice's avatar
shmashent Roger broke 🌿 twice
2d

Dear Christine,

I don't get why most people seem to not have accepted yet that there was no virus. It's not difficult now, because all the sleuthing work has been done, repeatedly. Maybe most people are very good actors? Unbelievable.

There are more variants now than visible stars in the skies. How do hey keep a count of them?

I still go through random comment sections, asking naïvely for evidence and redirecting here for critical material. Less frequently now. Few people react to this now, but those who react are still so angry about this scam. They are totally stuck in denial phase. They look comfortable there. Amazing angry people!

Anyway, it's been too long since I've paid a visit here to say "thank you so much Christine Massey". So I thought I would say it twice: Thank you so much Christine Massey. You're the best.

XOXOXO

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
43 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Christine: unincorporated woman of the Massey family
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture