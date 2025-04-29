Greetings and Best Wishes,



Yesterday I followed up on a couple of freedom of information orders (regarding more imaginary viruses - “enteroviruses” and “norovirus”) that I had filed with the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) back in January. To my surprise, I received an auto response saying that (pg 9):

"…the FOIA office has been placed on admin leave and is unable to respond to any emails."

It turns out that Booby has gutted FOIA offices, not only for the CDC but other “Health and Human Services” agencies as well, in the name of transparency.

I have put him on notice that I now require him to respond to my outstanding CDC FOIA orders by this Friday at 5pm.



Below are extracts from various reports on the situation.



“Teams that fulfilled requests for government documents lost their jobs on Tuesday as part of the Trump administration's 10,000-person staff cuts at the Department of Health and Human Services. Their work, mandated by Congress since the 1960s under the Freedom of Information Act or FOIA, gives the public a view of the inner workings of federal health agencies. Some public records teams were entirely cut at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Food and Drug Administration, the National Institutes of Health and other agencies on Tuesday, according to multiple current and former staffers who did not want to be named because of fears of retribution. A few people have been left standing on other FOIA teams within these agencies, for now. Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has promised "radical transparency," but the firings suggest that promise is a "lie," says Jason R. Baron, a former director of litigation at the National Archives and Records Administration and current professor at the College of Information at the University of Maryland. The layoffs of FOIA staff will "exponentially" increase backlogs and delays for health-related public records requests, he predicts.”

“Rep. Gerry Connolly, a Democrat from Virginia, sent a letter to CDC's acting director Dr. Susan Monarez on Thursday, expressing "concern" about the 22 staffers who handled and fulfilled public records requests being placed on administrative leave until their jobs are eliminated on June 2. Their work has been mandated by Congress since the 1960s under the Freedom of Information Act, or FOIA. "As a result, there are currently zero personnel available to process FOIA requests received by CDC," Connolly writes. "The elimination of staff responsible for facilitating FOIA strongly implies an effort by the Administration to prevent the public from obtaining information about their government that they are entitled to request." …“During a press conference Tuesday, HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. said he was "restoring all the FOIA offices," though it wasn't immediately clear whether he would be replacing or rehiring terminated FOIA staffers. He said it would be "much easier" to get information from HHS, and that his agency would aim to post documents to its website "as much as we can." "The papers that we produce in this agency do not belong to us," he said. "They belong to the American people, and we need to be honest with them." Kennedy used to chair an anti-vaccine advocacy group called Children's Health Defense, which sued the FDA for COVID-19 vaccine records under FOIA in 2023. As part of the latest federal court order on April 9, Judge Randolph D. Moss expressed "concern" about the FOIA staff layoffs and the agency's ability to produce required records. "In short, the agency stands forewarned that the Court expects it to comply with its obligations under FOIA and that it may not evade those obligations by dismissing or failing to replace the FOIA staff that is needed to do so," the order read.”

“Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. laid off or eliminated HHS staffers in charge of handling FOIA requests at the CDC, Food and Drug Administration and the National Institutes of Health, according to reporting earlier this month.



The move raised alarm among lawmakers and health care stakeholders as Kennedy had vowed to usher in an era of “radical transparency” at federal health agencies.



“The elimination of staff responsible for facilitating FOIA strongly implies an effort by the Administration to prevent the public from obtaining information about their government that they are entitled to request. I urge you to provide detailed information responsive to the requests included in this letter to bring transparency to the FOIA operations within the CDC,” Connolly wrote in a letter to acting CDC Director Susan Monarez.”

