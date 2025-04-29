Christine Massey's "germ" FOI Newsletter

the lilac dragonfly
12h

I couldn’t vote for either of the two mainstream candidates. I haven’t since 1992, when, as a young mom, I first woke up to the corruption in government. I don’t blame anyone for not wanting Harris in office, but I must admit I was very disappointed in the people who couldn’t see through Trump. I guess when evil is so blatant in one party, the other seems better in comparison, if you don’t look too closely or think too deeply or remember very clearly what happened not so long ago.

Thank you, Christine, for continuing to be active and for letting us know what you’re finding out.

Although I strongly disagree with RFKJr on some (quite a few) issues, I really thought he was just using his vaccine past to calm the vaccine fanatics, not saying what he really thought. Then I watched the video you posted in an e-mail recently and it looks like maybe it’s not as innocent as I had hoped. I must admit that joining forces with Trump raises suspicions in my mind, but after what Trump did to RFKJr during his first term, I hoped maybe Trump was trying to make up for his treachery to RFKJr last time and that he was allowing one decent man to squeak through the political filter in his second term. I now think that was wishful thinking.

The video that Christine sent, which I watched - twice - is here if anyone missed it:

https://odysee.com/@Gamzuletova:9/01285:5

Caroline Chang
15h

This is OUTRAGOUS! He says he is all about transparency, but then he GUTS FOIA Request responds. That is INSANE!

