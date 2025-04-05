Greetings and Best Wishes,

As far as I know, despite many crime reports having been filed by myself and many others (some of the Canadian reports are listed here), no investigation has ever been conducted by any police service that enforced the “covid-19” dictates to find out whether the alleged causal agent of the faked pandemic (“SARS-COV-2”) was ever actually shown to exist via valid logical evidence - without which, all “confirmed cases” have clearly been based on fraudulent, impossible-to-validate tests and the entire worldwide operation was a complete criminal hoax aided by “law” enforcement - or whether transmission of the non-specific symptoms blamed on the imaginary virus has even been scientifically demonstrated.

Many realize by now that no such evidence exists.

We all know for a fact that our inherent rights to due process (see 3:23) were grotesquely and horrifically violated and that people died as a result.

Further below is the text of the 2nd FOI order filed with Halton Regional Police Service (with a screenshot inserted) for all records relating to the “covid-19” crime reports that were given by a colleague and I to Darren Prinsen acting as Detective (#9820) on November 9, 2024. (If police were actually competent and worked for the people, and Darren had done his job properly, a FOI order would return records of a subsequent “virus” investigation, conducted as a result of our reports.)

(My own videos from my discussion with Darren are here: part 1, part 2; see my pinned comment for more background.)

For the record, my first (frustrated) FOI attempt is here, and here is the notarized affidavit of which I provided a copy to Darren.



****

April 5, 2024

To:

the man or woman who acts as MFIPPA Coordinator

Halton Regional Police Service

Attention: Freedom of Information Unit

2485 North Service Road West

Oakville, ON L6M 3H8

via email to: secretary@haltonpoliceboard.ca, info@hrps.on.ca, Amanda.Shantz@haltonpolice.ca

Greetings,

Your offer of access to general and personal records per the terms and conditions in the Municipal Freedom of Information and Protection of Privacy Act is hereby accepted, again. The order is below.

I, Christine, the woman sending this email and acting as agent for "MASSEY CHRISTINE,XXX", provided the date of "birth" during communications pertaining to the previous order (24-1980). Also, it was already established in those communications that there is no provision in the legislation that allows you to reject an order based on the fact that the text was filed in the easiest, cheapest and fastest way possible (email) or to reject "payment" of the $5 fee by way of cash (legal tender).

The $5 will arrive by Canada Post.

Ongoing Privacy Invasion and Disinformation by Halton Regional Police Service:

The Access / Correction Request form posted on your website still inappropriately and ironically prompts everyone to provide their date of birth and other personal information that is not necessary for everyone to provide, even though I, Christine first pointed this out over 4 years ago. Your FOI webpage still indicates that email orders are not allowed and states "Cheques only by mail."

You have a duty of care to correct this.

Description of Records

1) All audio-visual records/recording(s) of me, Christine reporting crimes (murder, terrorism, fraud, constructive fraud, lack of due process, hoax, etc.) to Darren Prinsen on November 9, 2024 at 3800 Constable Henshaw Boulevard, Burlington (this evidence should show me "screaming" in the soft interview room, as alleged by Darren in his "occurrence report" - lol);

2) all other audio-visual records/recordings made at the station between 11:00 am and 2:00 pm, November 9, 2024 that captured my voice or image;

3) all publicly-accessible audio-visual records/recordings made at the station between 11:00 am and 2:00 pm, November 9, 2024;

4) all text records pertaining to: 1) the reports/statements given on November 9, 2024 by my colleague and I, and 2) our group's visit to the station, including but not limited to: police occurrence report(s), memorandums, letters, emails, police notes and my notarized affidavit (attached) regarding the "covid-19" crime/hoax (and fraud/idiocy of virology more generally) - of which I provided a copy to Darren and the original of which I had with me and showed to Darren and tried to read to and discuss with him, until he lost his temper and demanded that I leave;

5) any records that list the people who were on duty at the station between 11 am and 2 pm, November 9, 2024;

(Timeframe for 1 through 5: November 9, 2024 - date of search)

6) the legislation that prohibits someone such as Darren who acts as Detective for a municipal police service from investigating or charging other police officers, if it exists as claimed by Darren; if it exists and is already publicly available, please cite it along with the relevant section and subsection(s) so that I may find and access it with certainty (Timeframe: ever);

7) copies of all text records and audio-visual records/recordings pertaining to Incident #23-148348, Saturday, May 13, 2023 at Halton Regional Police Service HQ, including but not limited to police occurrence report(s) and all publicly-accessible records (any personal information such as an address or phone number can be redacted) (Timeframe: May 13, 2023 - date of search).

Formats:

Text records: searchable pdf documents where possible.

Audio-video recordings: in a common format, i.e. mp4.

Contact Information and Conveyance:

Via email to cmssyc@gmail.com - please do not ship anything.

I already showed "government-issued ID" on March 10, 2025 at HRPS HQ when picking up the mostly-irrelevant records that were provided in response to my previous order (24-1980; see the attached receipt).

Privacy:

I do not agree or assent to this order or any "personal information" being shared with 3rd parties including those that provide FOI services, without explicit written consent. I am not providing a phone number or address in order to protect my privacy, since they are not required in order to carry out the search or to convey the response.

Denial of Access:

If you deny access to any record(s) or part(s) of record(s) in this order, be sure to cite for each part refused: (i) the specific provision of the act under which access is refused and (ii) the reason the provision applies to the record, in accordance with s. 22 (b).

Christine, agent (not surety or trustee) for MASSEY CHRISTINE,XXX and all derivatives

All rights reserved.



(Note: this information has been sent to ~200 people who work for “the state”, lamestream media, etc. at Canada, Isle of Man, England and the U.S., so that they cannot claim later that they did not know. It will also be sent to people who act in the Canadian “justice” system… that has falsely prosecuted people in relation to “germs”.)

For truth, freedom and sanity,

Christine