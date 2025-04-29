Greetings and Best Wishes,

Here are some of the claims made by the scammers at the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) about “human metapneumovirus”:

“HMPV spreads from person to person or surfaces to person. Symptoms include cough, fever, nasal congestion, and shortness of breath. Your health care provider can test, however, there is no treatment. Prevention measures include hand washing, cleaning surfaces, and staying home when sick… HMPV is most likely spread from an infected person to others through secretions from coughing and sneezing, close personal contact, such as touching or shaking hands, touching objects or surfaces that have the viruses on them then touching the mouth, nose, or eyes…”

Another supposed respiratory virus to distract from the real reasons people get sick and reinforce the harmful programming that goes along with germ narratives.

On January 8, 2025, I filed a FOIA order (pgs 1/2) for all studies held by the CDC or the Agency for Toxic Substances and Disease Registry, authored by anyone, anywhere, ever:

1. that scientifically prove or provide evidence of the existence of the alleged human metapneumovirus (showing at minimum that the alleged particles exist and cause the illness/symptoms that they are alleged to cause), or

2. (if no records exist for #1) that at least describe purification of particles claimed to be human metapneumovirus, directly from their alleged locations: bodily fluid, tissue or excrement of so-called "hosts", or

3. wherein the purported "genome" of the alleged human metapneumovirus was found intact in the bodily fluid, tissue or excrement of a so-called "host" (as opposed to fabricated in silico aka modelled on a computer), or

4. that scientifically demonstrate contagion of any symptoms / illnesses allegedly caused by the alleged human metapneumovirus.

As usual, I asked that if any records held by the CDC match the above descriptions and are currently available to the public elsewhere, I be provided enough information about each one so that I may identify and access it (titles, authors, etc.).

On February 8, 2025, Roger Andoh, acting as FOIA Officer in the Office of the Chief Operating Officer, confessed in his formal response (#25-00604-FOIA, pgs 8/9) that:

“A search of our records failed to reveal any documents pertaining to your request.”

Roger then claimed that there “may” be relevant materials online. How impressive and breathtakingly professional coming from “the nation's leading science-based, data-driven, service organization that protects the public's health”.



Roger then pointed out that “the FOIA Act does not require an agency to conduct research outside of agency records” - which of course was completely irrelevant because I didn’t ask any agency to conduct research for me and never have (contrary to Booby Kennedy’s gaslighting tactics about the “germ” FOI collection).

This criminal clown show is happening under the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), of which Booby is now playing Secretary.

The entire germ/contagion paradigm is a complete and utter hoax and Booby is now directly complicit.

Life in prison for everyone involved.

And, by the way, I have been sending my newsletters to Booby and “Children’s Health Defense” for literally years now. They know.

(Note: this information has been sent to ~200 people who work for “the state”, lamestream media, etc. at Canada, Isle of Man, England and the U.S., so that they cannot claim later that they did not know. It will also be sent to people who act in the Canadian “justice” system… that has falsely prosecuted people in relation to “germs”.)

Recommended Germ/Contagion Reading/Viewing

Flu Shots & Taking another look at MAHA - Dr. Tom Cowan asked “Do flu shots cause an increase in people getting the flu?”, reviewed a related article by James Lyons-Weiler and re-branded the MAHA movement with the much more accurate “HAHA” (HAHA clip)

Intro to ViroLIEgy Version 2.0 - Mike Stone updated his reader-friendly introduction that clearly lays out the key components of the "No Virus" argument

The REAL Reasons Why You Get Sick - Dr Sam Bailey explains “It’s Not a Virus” and lists 40 other factors to take into account

Death By Government: The Story Of The Boosted - Gemma O'Doherty updates from Ireland

À L'attention Des Éleveurs De Bétail: Un Formulaire D'alerte À L'action Qui Peut Être Remis Aux Inspecteurs, À La Porte De La Ferme, Avant De Leur Permettre D'entrer Sur Votre Terrain - S'il vous plaît, partagez avec les fermiers!

French Canadian Version, Attention Livestock Producers: A valuable resource for livestock producers in case “bird flu” inspectors arrive at their gate - please share with farmers!

Kennedy says we will know the cause of autism by September; here’s why that makes no sense - Jon Rappoport

The Root of All Scientific and Medical Evil: Refusal to confront the missing virus problem is the ultimate sellout to Big Pharma, Big Tech and the Medical Cartel - Eric Frances Coppolino

Will RFK Jr. Visit the Carter Family? Has Anyone You Know Been Harmed by The MMR Vaccine? - asks Caroline Chang, whose daughter was killed via the MMR injection

10 Reasons I'll Never Get Another Vaccine: Numbers 9 & 10 are most important... - Alec Zeck

The Virus Lie Is Bigger Than It Looks: It Tells Us That Our Bodies Are Stupid and Prone to Error--and So Are We - Betsy

Measles - a brief update - Dawn Lester addresses “germ” misdirection by both lamestream and alternative media sources

Kennedy To Track & Register All Autistic People Using Private Medical Records - Gee -- what could possibly go wrong? - Peggy Hall



Official Confessions/Evidence Confirm that Virology is Pseudoscience



My notarized affidavit regarding the hundreds of freedom of information responses (FOIs) confirming the fraud and delusion of virology, with German and Greek translations:

Because "they" (HIV, influenza virus, HPV, measles virus, etc., etc., etc.) have never been shown to exist, clearly don't exist and virology isn't a science.



