Christine Massey's "germ" FOI Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Factscinator's avatar
Factscinator
1d

🚨 MAHA PROUDLY PRESENTS… 🚨

RFK Jr.’s Absolutely Non-Leaky ’Safe and Effective’ Childhood Quackccine Schedule 🎉💉

Parents, rejoice! No more pesky hesitation, no more annoying critical thinking—just pure, unfiltered compliance with our state-of-the-art Blockchain-AI-Crypto-Financed Hellth System™!

✅ ALL 76 jabs (plus boosters) by age 18!

✅ 💉 Shot #1 on Day #1—because why wait?!

✅ 🦠 A full schedule of injections for ’viruses’ that have never been proven to exist!!

✅ 🎟️ A GUARANTEED chance to develop mystery ailments with no compensation!!

AND INTRODUCING: 🎤 "Goooooood Mooorrrrning VAERS-NAM!!!"🎤 – A thrilling new reality series where families compete to get their adverse events acknowledged before the database ’auto-deletes’ them!!

RFK Jr.: From ’Vaccine Skeptic’ to ’Vaccine Savior’ at WARP SPEED! 🏎️💉

Yes, folks, Team Trump and their loyal RFK Jr. Task Force are here to deliver a futuristic fusion of jabs and tech like never before!

🔗 AI-automated ’Personal Trust Score’ – Monitor your compliance in real-time!

🧠 Neuralink: Making Smartphones—and Thinking—Obsolete!

💰 Crypto-Verified Vaccination Records! (Because a good dystopia NEEDS a digital ledger!)

Reporter: What will define your tenure as head of HHS?

🗣️ Kennedy: "I could’ve blown the Germ Theory hoax sky-high when Eric Coppolino asked me at Greenwich…" RFK mumbled heroically,

"…but Urm... I still publicly believe in ‘viruses’!😜 Um… kind of... somewhat... Urmm... probably... maybe... viruses are a hoax... but Urm... I can’t say that… cos Urm... Christine’s right... but Urm... funding... elections... so for now, ’viruses’ exist... I think... Urm..." 🤡🎤

But Wait—There’s More!

💥 Act Now and Receive a Free Gift! 💥

📖 "How to Almost Expose a Hoax… But Not Quite!"– RFK Jr.’s definitive guide to keeping controlled opposition alive!

🔁 Side effects may include:

🤯 Cognitive dissonance

😬 Regret

💡 Sudden realization you’ve been PsyOpped (again!)

☎️ Call now! Operators are standing by at 1-800-LEAKY-TRUTH — before this Limited Hangout™ offer vanishes faster than RFK’s willingness to admit that Christine’s FOIAs blew the lid off every so-called ‘virus’ claim from government hellth agencies and ’ivory tower’ viroLIEgists alike! 💥📜🧬

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 replies
Butternut Saskatoon's avatar
Butternut Saskatoon
1d

You’re a boss MamaBear,Christine, and you rock!!!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies
25 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Christine: unincorporated woman of the Massey family
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture