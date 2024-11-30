Greetings and Best Wishes,

A colleague requested that I file freedom of information (FOI) orders for valid scientific evidence showing the existence and pathogenicity of any/all supposed viruses in the "Poxviridae family".

The imaginary Poxviridae family has 2 imaginary subfamilies: Chordopoxvirinae and Entomopoxvirinae. The story goes that there are dozens of such viruses including variola (smallpox) virus, vaccinia virus, monkeypox virus, sheeppox virus, goatpox virus, raccoonpox virus, skunkpox virus…. The screenshot below shows a partial list.

And so, in order to expand upon our massive FOI evidence-base for never-shown-to-exist pox viruses and viruses in general, on November 19, 2024 I filed an order with the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for all studies in the possession/custody/control of the institution, authored by anyone, anywhere, since January 1, 1900:

1. that scientifically prove/provide evidence of the existence of any alleged virus of the "Poxviridae family" (showing that the alleged particles with a specific "genome" and proteins exist and cause the illness/symptoms that they are alleged to cause),

2. or, that even describe purification of particles claimed to be any of said alleged viruses directly from bodily fluid/tissue/excrement of so-called "hosts" with purification confirmed via EM images,

3. or, wherein the purported "genome" of any of these alleged viruses was found intact in the bodily fluid/tissue/excrement of a so-called "host" (as opposed to fabricated/assembled in silico, aka a computer model),

4. or, that scientifically demonstrate contagion of any of the illnesses allegedly caused by any of these alleged viruses.

November 29, 2024:

Despite the fact that I had made things overly-easy for the “experts” by not requiring them to provide evidence that the purported particles hijack cells and replicate…

Sarah B. Kotler (“J.D.”) acting as Director, Division of Headquarters Freedom of Information, Office of Management and Enterprise Services, Office of the Commissioner, US Food & Drug Administration confessed in an email (“2024-10300”) and an attached letter (pgs 4-7) that the “experts” at FDA have no records whatsoever matching my order… authored by anyone, anywhere, since January 1, 1900:

Here are links to Sarah’s prior confessions regarding other criminal “virus” hoaxes in which she and others at the FDA are complicit:



sars-cov-2

monkeypox virus

avian influenza virus

Below is Sarah’s acknowledgement of my 3-month-old HPV FOI order - for which she has still not provided her final response:

(I do not know why Sarah’s “poxviridae” confession letter indicates that it was "digitally signed" by "Sarah B. Kotler -S" and have asked her about this, pg 8).

Note: this newsletter has also been sent to the “Reuters Fact Check Team” and ~200 people who work for “the state”, lamestream media, etc. at Canada, Isle of Man, England and the U.S., so they can’t claim later that they didn’t know.



Rest in Peace, Stefano Scoglio

On November 9, 2024 I was shocked and greatly saddened to learn of the passing of the truly remarkable and legendary Stefano Scoglio.

If you are not already familiar with Stefano’s incredible work on the covid hoax, “germs” more generally and “graphene”, I highly recommend having a look at some of his material. Links for some of his English content is collected here (and please let me know if you find any more).

I exchanged a few emails with Stefano earlier in the hoax - about which he was fiercely outspoken - but did not get to know him. Eric Coppolino did though, while preparing Stefano’s “graphene” article for publication. He has republished their interview on that topic, along with a tribute. Stefano will be greatly missed.

Stefano Scoglio, microbiologist, homeopath, Nobel nominee and scientific rebel Scoglio, a leading voice in the covid truth movement, also held a degree in law, and was a qualified astrologer. He was 67-years-old.

R.I.P.



