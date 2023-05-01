Greetings and Best Wishes,



Background:

Horrific treatment by Vanier Centre for Women staff alleged in Milton Ontario courthouse Christine Massey FOIs · September 15, 2022 Greetings, This is very off-topic for my germ-FOIs newsletter. I witnessed the telling of some very disturbing allegations in the last couple of days and need to share the story. I’ll be back to the FOIs soon. Written on Wednesday September 14, 2022 (posted on September 15th): Read full story

I have now spoken with Pam, aka Parmjit, twice via phone since this most recent kidnapping. She is indeed being forcibly detained once again at Vanier, and to my knowledge this is being done unlawfully (again).

Below are some of the things that Pam told me, and based on my own disturbing personal experiences and observations I believe her.

Pam said that on March 9, 2023 at “Ontario Court of Justice”, in the presence of the men and women acting as “Judge” (or “Justice”), “Clerk”, “Crown Attorney” and “Duty Counsel”, she was trespassed against by way of assault: thrown into “the box” causing her to fall and suffer significant harm to her body (which is her property), and that none of the people present said a word or batted an eye about this blatant assault.

Pam also said that during that forced “appearance” (where Pam never consented to contract or joinder), no charges were read on the record, and she had not been served a Notice to Appear. This was after she had been kidnapped 2 days earlier by people acting for Halton Regional Police Service, from her home in Brampton (where Peel Regional Police normally operate, not Halton Regional Police).

Pam also said that someone acting for Halton Regional Police Service trespassed by way of assault during the act of kidnapping Pam from her home on March 7, 2023, throwing her and causing harm to her body.

Pam said that she (again) fears for her life, and that at one point she was dragged along a floor, which caused further harm (bleeding) to her body; later she was given no healthcare attention. She said that she has been tazered many times, and that both of her eyes were blackened via a beating by people acting for Halton Police.

Pam said that her fingerprints were taken and applied to paperwork without her consent while she was handcuffed, and that she was thrown into the back of a vehicle causing harm to her back.

Pam said that she was forcibly detained in a suicide ward for 20 days (and that she has never been suicidal), where she heard much horrific screaming.

Pam believes that dozens of sections of Canada’s Criminal Code have been broken by the people acting against her.

Jeff Knoll is a man who sometimes acts as Chair, Halton Police Board, 2485 North Service Road West, Oakville, Ontario, L6M 3H8

E: secretary@haltonpoliceboard.ca



Doug Downey is a man who sometimes acts as Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Ontario, McMurtry-Scott Building 720 Bay Street, 11th floor, Toronto, Ontario M7A 2S9

E: attorneygeneral@ontario.ca

Paul R. Currie is a man who sometimes acts as Regional Senior Justice, ONTARIO COURT OF JUSTICE, 491 Steeles Avenue East, Milton, Ontario, L9T 1Y7, and all other ONTARIO COURT OF JUSTICE locations

E: miltonOCJCriminal@ontario.ca

Angela Cicak is a woman who sometimes acts as Superintendent of Vanier.

Best wishes.

by: christine