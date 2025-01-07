Greetings and Best Wishes,

On April 13, 2024 I filed a FOIA order (#24-00977-FOIA, pg 1/2) with the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Agency for Toxic Substances and Disease Registry (ATSDR) for:

all studies/reports in the possession, custody or control of either institution, authored by anyone, anywhere, ever:



1) that scientifically prove or provide evidence of the existence of any alleged rhinovirus or parainfluenza virus

(showing that the alleged particles exist and cause the illness/symptoms that they are alleged to cause; note that I made it easy for them by not even requiring evidence that the purported particles hijack cells and replicate as claimed).

2. (if they have no records for #1), records that at least describe the purification of particles that are alleged to be said viruses, directly from bodily fluid/tissue/excrement of “hosts”, with purification confirmed via EM imaging.

3. that describe the purported genome of any of these alleged viruses being found intact (as opposed to fabricated in silico aka made-up/modelled on a computer).

4. that scientifically demonstrate contagion of any illness / symptoms allegedly caused by either alleged virus.

As usual, I asked that if any records match the above descriptions and are currently available to the public elsewhere, I be provided enough information about each record so that I may identify and access it (titles, authors, etc.).

October 30, 2024:

Roger Andoh acting as FOIA Officer in the Office of the Chief Operating Officer confessed (pg 8/9) that:

Personnel from the National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases conducted searches of correspondence and shared drives for materials responsive to your request. A search of our records failed to reveal any documents pertaining to your request.

(Note: this information has been sent to ~200 people who work for “the state”, lamestream media, etc. at Canada, Isle of Man, England and the U.S., so that they cannot claim later that they did not know. It will also be sent to people who act in the Canadian “justice” system… that has falsely prosecuted people in relation to “germs”.)

Recommending Reading/Viewing

Phylogenetic Poppycock of the alleged "SARS-CoV-2" - Dr. Tom Cowan introduced detailed new slides from Archit re the pseudoscience of virology, based on studies referenced in Dr. Mark Bailey’s epic Farewell of Virology

Out of Control - Mike Stone, viroLIEgy

Dear RFK, Jr. and Del Bigtree: Why Not Start at the Foundation? - David Taylor

The Virus Psy-Op - Why It Exists and Where They're Going With It - Jason Christoff

A new Japanese contact tells me that the slides at this link provide a translation of Apollodoros’ article “The Great Virus Myth - Exposing the Pseudoscience Behind SARS-CoV-2 and All Viruses…” re: the virus FOIs (freedom of information responses)

Flashback: The Viral Delusion docu-series from Mike Wallach



Official Confessions/Evidence Confirm that Virology is Pseudoscience

My affidavit regarding the hundreds of freedom of information responses (FOIs) confirming the fraud and delusion of virology, with German and Greek translations:

https://www.fluoridefreepeel.ca/affidavit-re-foi-and-fraud-and-delusion-of-virology

Freedom of Information Responses reveal that health/science institutions around the world (225 and counting!) have no record of SARS-COV-2 (the alleged convid virus) isolation/purification, anywhere, ever:

https://www.fluoridefreepeel.ca/fois-reveal-that-health-science-institutions-around-the-world-have-no-record-of-sars-cov-2-isolation-purification/

Excel file listing 225 institutions:

https://www.fluoridefreepeel.ca/wp-content/uploads/2024/09/Institution-list-for-website.xlsx

FOI responses re other imaginary “viruses” (HIV, avian influenza, HPV, Influenza, Measles, etc., etc., etc.):

https://www.fluoridefreepeel.ca/fois-reveal-that-health-science-institutions-have-no-record-of-any-virus-having-been-isolated-purified-virology-isnt-a-science/

FOIs re secretive and unscientifically "mock infected" cells (aka invalid controls) and computer-model "viral genomes":

https://www.fluoridefreepeel.ca/do-virologists-perform-valid-control-experiments-is-virology-a-science/

3000+ pages of "virus" FOIs in 8 compilation pdfs, and my notarized declarations re the anti-scientific nature of virology:

https://tinyurl.com/IsolationFOIs

Failed freedom of Information responses re contagion:

https://www.fluoridefreepeel.ca/freedom-of-information-responses-re-contagion/

Do health and science institutions have studies proving that bacteria CAUSE disease?

https://www.fluoridefreepeel.ca/do-health-authorities-have-studies-proving-that-bacteria-cause-disease-lets-find-out-via-freedom-of-information/

Because "they" (HIV, influenza virus, HPV, measles virus, etc., etc., etc.) have never been shown to exist, clearly don't exist and virology isn't a science.



