Greetings and Best Wishes,

Prompted by the publication of viroLIEgy author Mike Stone’s latest article “Cat Trick: How to create the fictional "threat" of a "spillover" event” this morning, I am prompted to finally publish the official FOIA confession that I received from “the CDC” regarding various supposed feline viruses.



On July 2, 2024 I filed a FOIA order (24-01330-FOIA) with the CDC for:

all studies/reports in the possession, custody or control of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and/or the Agency for Toxic Substances and Disease Registry (ATSDR) authored by anyone, anywhere, ever:



1) that scientifically prove/provide evidence of the existence of the following alleged viruses that supposedly infect cats:



Feline Immunodeficiency Virus (FIV),

Feline Leukemia Virus (FeLV),

Feline Coronavirus (FCoV),

Feline Panleukopenia Virus (FPV),

Feline Herpesvirus (FHV),

Feline Calicivirus (FCV),

Rabies virus

(showing that the alleged particles exist and cause the illness/symptoms that they are alleged to cause… I didn’t even ask for proof that these purported particles infect and hijack cells and replicate).

2. (if they have no records for #1), records that at least describe the purification of particles that are alleged to be said "viruses", directly from bodily fluid/tissue/excrement of sick cats, with purification confirmed via EM imaging.

3. that describe the purported genome of any of these alleged viruses being found intact (as opposed to fabricated in silico aka made up on a computer).

4. that scientifically demonstrate contagion of any illness / symptoms that are allegedly caused by any of said purported "viruses".

As usual, I asked that if any records match the above descriptions and are currently available to the public elsewhere, I be provided enough information about each record so that I may identify and access it (titles, authors, etc.).



Why did I ask for such records? Because, as Mike puts it:

“Since virologists can’t dazzle us with direct scientific evidence of pathogenic “viruses,” they keep trying to baffle us with pseudoscientific theatrics aimed at stirring up fear of invisible boogeymen lurking in animals.”

Also, previous freedom of information responses from literally hundreds of institutions in 40 different countries have resulted in a grand total of ZERO instances of valid, logical, scientific evidence for any purported virus… and the CDC and other institutions have indirectly confessed that virology is simply not a science but rather a pseudoscience… by definition (see links further below).



On September 9, 2024, Ryan Wallace acting as leader of the CDC’s “rabies program” emailed me offering to address my “questions”, from outside the country (pg 13).



To which I clarified that I hadn’t asked questions but rather had filed a FOIA order for records and an official response.

And that was the last I ever heard from Ryan Wallace acting as leader of the “rabies program”.

On October 29, 2024 Roger Andoh acting as FOIA Officer in the Office of the Chief Operating Officer responded with the following official legal confession (pgs 16, 17, 24-01330-FOIA):

“Personnel from the National Center for Emerging and Zoonotic Infectious Diseases (NCEZID) conducted searches for materials related to your request. A search of our records failed to reveal any documents pertaining to your request.”

Unfortunately Roger couldn’t leave it at that and he went on to offer myriad nonsensical excuses for this colossal failure, and red-herring distractions from this confession of criminal fraud, idiocy, neglected duty of care, etc. See pages 17-19 if you have the patience to read his inane excuses and my response.

Note: this newsletter has also been sent to the “Reuters Fact Check Team” and ~200 people who work for “the state”, lamestream media, etc. at Canada, Isle of Man, England and the U.S., so they can’t claim later that they didn’t know.



Recommended Reading/Viewing

I can’t keep up with all of the new content debunking the germ hoax (which is a great problem to have), but here are some recent offerings:



The Listeria Hysteria - Dr Sam Bailey

Eric Coppolino reviewed the November 2020 segment of the covid hoax

This Month in Covid History.

Rethinking DNA: Examining the Evidence featuring Dr. Tom Cowan - with Alec Zeck



What Killed the Native Populations? - Dr Sam Bailey

Disease Madness - What Is Happening? Part 1 - Dawn Lester

Michael Bryant on the Spanish flu myth - on Jerm Warfare with Jeremy Nell

Fear is the Real "Virus" Addendum - Mike Stone

No replication competent obligate intracellular parasite required.

Bursting The Germ Theory Bubble The Bubble Boy - Dr Sam Bailey

The fraud of viruses holds in place the world we do not want to live in - Betsy

Me calling out “medical officer” and illegitimate order-issuer Thomas Piggott and his partners in crime in front of Peterborough "Public Health" (a "non-profit" that aids and abets the criminal quackcine industry and has zero legitimate authority over men and women), along with “Silent Survivors” of the covid-hoax jabs:

Video

Me reporting the virology and covid hoaxes and providing my latest notarized affidavit to detective Darren Prinsen, Halton Regional Police Service, November 9, 2024.

Video, part 1

My friend “ER” also provided evidence to Darren regarding the complete lack of due process during the hoax. Said lack of due process led to unnecessary deaths occurring.

Some of Darren's colleagues refused to take a crime report from “ER” and others in 2021 and this is now coming back to haunt them. They were warned that if people died as a result of the hoax, which of course did happen, their failure to act would make them a party to murder. We called for these colleagues to be charged with “murder”.

(Even the criminal code of “Canada” acknowledges culpable homicide as “murder”, see here and s229 (c).)

I support “ER”’s suggestion that Ontario police form 2 tactical teams to arrest the people who acted as “Lieutenant Governor” and “Parliament” and his suggestion of life in prison for these criminals.

I also support my friend Christopher James’ call for a police escort to ensure that we the men and women have access to our supposedly “public” courthouses to press claims and hold court to expose the covid hoax and so much more, without interference from the legal profession.

Official Confessions/Evidence Confirm that Virology is Pseudoscience

Freedom of Information Responses reveal that health/science institutions around the world (225 and counting!) have no record of SARS-COV-2 (the alleged convid virus) isolation/purification, anywhere, ever:

https://www.fluoridefreepeel.ca/fois-reveal-that-health-science-institutions-around-the-world-have-no-record-of-sars-cov-2-isolation-purification/

Excel file listing 225 institutions:

https://www.fluoridefreepeel.ca/wp-content/uploads/2024/09/Institution-list-for-website.xlsx

FOI responses re other imaginary “viruses” (HIV, avian influenza, HPV, Influenza, Measles, etc., etc., etc.):

https://www.fluoridefreepeel.ca/fois-reveal-that-health-science-institutions-have-no-record-of-any-virus-having-been-isolated-purified-virology-isnt-a-science/

FOIs re secretive and unscientifically "mock infected" cells (aka invalid controls) and fabricated "virus genomes":

https://www.fluoridefreepeel.ca/do-virologists-perform-valid-control-experiments-is-virology-a-science/

3000+ pages of "virus" FOIs in 8 compilation pdfs, and my notarized declarations re the anti-scientific nature of virology:

https://tinyurl.com/IsolationFOIs

Failed freedom of Information responses re contagion:

https://www.fluoridefreepeel.ca/freedom-of-information-responses-re-contagion/

Do health and science institutions have studies proving that bacteria CAUSE disease?

https://www.fluoridefreepeel.ca/do-health-authorities-have-studies-proving-that-bacteria-cause-disease-lets-find-out-via-freedom-of-information/

Because "they" (HIV, influenza virus, HPV, measles virus, etc., etc., etc.) have never been shown to exist, clearly don't exist and virology isn't a science.



For truth, freedom and sanity,

Christine