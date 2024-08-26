Greetings and Best Wishes,



April 12, 2024:

A FOIA request was filed with the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Agency for Toxic Substances and Disease Registry (ATSDR) (see pages 1 & 2) for all studies/reports in the possession, custody or control of the institutions:

that scientifically prove/provide evidence of the existence of any alleged "hantavirus" (showing that the alleged particles exist and cause the illness/symptoms they are alleged to cause), or

that even describe purification of particles alleged to be "hantavirus" directly from bodily fluid/tissue/excrement of "hosts", with purification confirmed via EM imaging, or

wherein the purported genome of the alleged "hantavirus" was found intact (as opposed to fabricated in silico aka computer modeled), or

that scientifically demonstrate contagion of the illness / symptoms that are allegedly caused by said purported "virus".

As usual I asked that if records matching my request were held but were already publicly available, I be given citations so that I may identify and access each one. I also clarified that my request was not limited to records authored by the CDC or ATSDR but included records authored by anyone, anywhere, ever.

May 10, 2024, #24-00976-FOIA:

Roger Andoh acting as CDC/ATSDR FOIA Officer in the Office of the Chief Operating Officer responded, citing only the first section of my request where I asked for studies providing scientific evidence of the existence of the alleged virus.

Before looking at Roger’s response, please review the exact wording of that section of my request. I hadn’t even asked for evidence of particles infecting cells, hijacking them and making copies of themselves, which according to “virus” dogma “viruses” do. I have never asked for such evidence in any of my requests. My requests have been much simpler than that.

And yet, despite the simplicity of my request, not only did Roger confess that “we do not have any documents pertaining to your request” (written by anyone, anywhere, ever)…

… he also disclosed that the “experts” in the Division of High-Consequence Pathogens and Pathology have never obtained scientific evidence of purported “viruses” existing in “hosts” and causing the illness/symptoms that they are claimed to cause. Because virology was never a science.

See pages 7 & 8:

“The Division of High-Consequence Pathogens and Pathology has stated that the procedure asked about in this FOIA request is not a methodology or procedure that the branch utilizes or has ever implemented. DHCPP routinely, per protocol, places samples on cell culture post sample receipt or conduct RT-PCR.” (emphasis added)

(The various problems with PCR “tests” and the use of cell cultures in virology have already been discussed by many at great length.)

I followed up with Roger (pg 9) asking about the remaining sections of the request: records of the alleged “virus” simply being found and purified from bodily fluid/tissue/excrement of "hosts" (required for valid analysis and experiments), records of the alleged “viral genome” having been found intact anywhere, and studies providing scientific evidence of illness contagion.

Roger never responded. Based on my knowledge of the virology literature and the 100% failure rate of 224 institutions in 40 countries responding to requests for foundational “virus” evidence I am confident that such studies do not exist, anywhere.

Here is the CDC’s web page on imaginary “hantaviruses”. Hmm, where have we seen those “signs and symptoms” before?



More Official Confessions/Evidence Showing that Virology is Pseudoscience

Freedom of Information Responses reveal that health/science institutions around the world (224 and counting!) have no record of SARS-COV-2 (the alleged convid virus) isolation/purification, anywhere, ever:

https://www.fluoridefreepeel.ca/fois-reveal-that-health-science-institutions-around-the-world-have-no-record-of-sars-cov-2-isolation-purification/

Excel file listing 224 institutions:

https://www.fluoridefreepeel.ca/wp-content/uploads/2024/08/Institution-list-for-website.xlsx

FOI responses re other imaginary “viruses” (HIV, avian influenza, HPV, Influenza, Measles, etc., etc., etc.):

https://www.fluoridefreepeel.ca/fois-reveal-that-health-science-institutions-have-no-record-of-any-virus-having-been-isolated-purified-virology-isnt-a-science/

FOIs re secretive and unscientifically "mock infected" cells (aka invalid controls) and fabricated "virus genomes":

https://www.fluoridefreepeel.ca/do-virologists-perform-valid-control-experiments-is-virology-a-science/

3000+ pages of "virus" FOIs in 8 compilation pdfs, and my notarized declarations re the anti-scientific nature of virology:

https://tinyurl.com/IsolationFOIs

Failed freedom of Information responses re contagion:

https://www.fluoridefreepeel.ca/freedom-of-information-responses-re-contagion/

Do health and science institutions have studies proving that bacteria CAUSE disease?

https://www.fluoridefreepeel.ca/do-health-authorities-have-studies-proving-that-bacteria-cause-disease-lets-find-out-via-freedom-of-information/

Because "they" (HIV, influenza virus, HPV, measles virus, etc., etc., etc.) have never been shown to exist, clearly don't exist and virology isn't a science.



For truth, freedom and sanity,

Christine