February 18 2025:

The “Information Rights Team” at UK Health Security Agency officially confessed to James that the agency has zero studies or reports describing the finding and purification of any alleged virus from any sick “host”, human or animal, by anyone, anywhere, ever.

The team also confessed to having zero studies, by anyone, anywhere, ever, wherein “experiments were carried out to naturally transmit purified virions to healthy humans or animals”.

The agency thereby indirectly admitted to having no scientific evidence of any alleged virus in people or animals, anywhere on the planet, at any time in history, and made it clear that its “experts” also cannot show that the imagined particles even exist, let alone do anything.

Because purification is required in order for valid sequencing and characterization to take place (for identification purposes), per basic logic. And purification is required before valid controlled experiments can be performed on the imagined particles, per basic logic.

To distract from the agency’s monumental incompetence and/or intentional fraud, the “Information Rights Team” then employed the worn-out diversion and reification fallacy of insisting that: “Viruses are not independent living entities and they need a host organism to be able to grow” (pg 2).

Nice try, but James’ order didn’t require imagined viruses to grow without host cells, only to be found and purified so that they could then be studied in a valid logical manner.

To distract even further from the agency’s epic fail, the team then went on to cite irrelevant sources that include establishment propaganda, workshop notes and one unscientific, invalid, nonsensical “human challenge” study.

This “SARS-COV-2” study lacked a valid independent variable (purified particles taken from “hosts” and suspected of being a virus), lacked a control group (!), employed an unnatural, invalid exposure route (which has nothing to do with how viruses are supposedly caught in real life) and relied on farcical PCR “tests” (which couldn’t possibly confirm the presence of a virus, even if one had already been shown to exist… which has never happened) as the measure of “laboratory-confirmed infection”.



This study was dissected years ago by Mike Stone (here) and others.



Recommended Germ/Contagion Reading/Viewing



Reality of Illness - new website - “a central resource detailing those active, influential and knowledgeable people advocating a changed view of illness, coupled with confirming resources”.

The Truth About Parvovirus - Dr Sam Bailey

AntiViral Ep. 4: The Santa Analogy in Virology - Mike Stone, viroLIEgy

A New Pandemic Virus or Another Hoax? - Dr. Tom Cowan 12/3/25

Mental Illness: Reality or Myth? - Dawn Lester

Let's take a look at money + did Marshall fulfill Koch's postulates? - Dr. Tom Cowan 1/14/26

Inside the Antivaxxer Mind - Dr Sam Bailey

Response to gaslighting about the “virus” isolation/purification FOI requests



Official FOI Confessions/Evidence Confirm that Virology is Pseudoscience



My notarized affidavit regarding the hundreds of freedom of information responses (FOIs) confirming the fraud and delusion of virology, with German and Greek translations:

https://www.fluoridefreepeel.ca/affidavit-re-foi-and-fraud-and-delusion-of-virology

Also at tinyurl.com/virus-affidavit

Freedom of Information Responses reveal that health/science institutions around the world (225 and counting!) have no record of SARS-COV-2 (the alleged convid virus) isolation/purification, anywhere, ever:

https://www.fluoridefreepeel.ca/fois-reveal-that-health-science-institutions-around-the-world-have-no-record-of-sars-cov-2-isolation-purification/

Excel file listing 225 institutions:

https://www.fluoridefreepeel.ca/wp-content/uploads/2024/09/Institution-list-for-website.xlsx

FOI responses re other imaginary “viruses” (HIV, avian influenza, HPV, influenza, measles, etc., etc., etc.):

https://www.fluoridefreepeel.ca/fois-reveal-that-health-science-institutions-have-no-record-of-any-virus-having-been-isolated-purified-virology-isnt-a-science/

FOIs re secretive and unscientifically “mock infected” cells (aka invalid controls) and computer-model “viral genomes”:

https://www.fluoridefreepeel.ca/do-virologists-perform-valid-control-experiments-is-virology-a-science/

3000+ pages of “virus” FOIs in 8 compilation pdfs:

https://tinyurl.com/IsolationFOIs

Failed freedom of Information responses re contagion:

https://www.fluoridefreepeel.ca/freedom-of-information-responses-re-contagion/

Do health and science institutions have studies proving that bacteria CAUSE disease?

https://www.fluoridefreepeel.ca/do-health-authorities-have-studies-proving-that-bacteria-cause-disease-lets-find-out-via-freedom-of-information/

Because “they” don’t exist and virology isn’t a science.



