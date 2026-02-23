Greetings and Best Wishes,



(This newsletter is on my website here, for anyone locked out of Substack based on creepy and invasive demands for biometrics.)



February 4, 2026:

A friend and I met with Charmaine Williams, the woman who acts as Hon. Charmaine A. Williams and Associate Minister of Women’s Social and Economic Opportunity, at Charmaine’s “constituency” office (Brampton, Ontario).

The first things I would like to point out about this meeting are:

Charmaine acknowledged that banks do not loan assets, Charmaine acknowledged that bank “loans” are fake, fraudulent and based on deceptive business practices, and Charmaine tried to defend and justify the unconscionable, deceptive practices of banksters/banks.

I share the following transcript excerpts and this audio clip from our conversation (which covered several other topics), in the “public” interest, not because it’s highly educational on the topic of bank “loans”, but as evidence that this member of Parliament (aka Legislative Assembly of Ontario) already knew that banks “loans” are fraudulent and based on deceptive business practices.

(I also include here some discussion about the “courts” and “money” as well.)

If you aren’t already familiar with this topic, you might not get much out of the conversation beyond the very basic points listed above. However, later in this article further resources on this topic are cited.



Christine:

…ok, bank loans. So we’re told that government is regulating things for our benefit, to keep us safe, and yada, yada. Well, I’ve learned way too many things over the years to buy into that at all anymore, I think it’s an illusion that we’re being presented, and the exact opposite is happening. So one example is we’re told, you know, well, the banks are, we have chartered banks, and they’re regulated, and supposedly everything’s cool, and they have all this friendly advertising, you know, “You’re richer than you think”, and “We’re here for you”, and yada, yada. And then you find out that banks don’t even loan assets, and that all bank loans are fraudulent. Banks do not loan assets, and again, this is not my opinion, I could show you… Charmaine:

Banks don’t own assets? Christine:

They don’t loan assets. Charmaine:

Oh, they don’t loan assets. Christine:

Bank loans are fraudulent. They’re all fake. What they do, and this is the Parliamentary Library of Canada. They have documents called Hill Studies. So you can find it there, you can find it. I could send it to you later. The Bank of England is admitting this, that money is not what people think, it’s not created the way people think, and that money… Charmaine:

How is it really created? Christine:

It’s created by the Bank of Canada, but also by the private banks. When you go to a bank, and you think you’re getting a loan, you’re not getting a loan. They’re not loaning, they’re not loaning their assets, they’re not loaning anybody else’s assets. All they do is bookkeeping entries. Charmaine:

Yeah… Christine:

So an entry shows up in your bank account, and they make it look like they loaned you something. That’s just a bookkeeping entry, that’s not a loan. And then people have to work, actually have to do work to earn the “money”, to pay it back, with interest. None of us would get away with that. Charmaine:

I know. But the banking system is made that way in order for people to be able to live. Christine:

(Laughs.) It enslaves people. It’s all fraud. Charmaine:

Money is our currency. That’s what we use every day to buy food, to buy a house. That is our currency. Christine:

I don’t have a problem with currency… Friend:

But on the note it doesn’t say it’s a money, it says it’s a legal tender note. Charmaine:

Right. But that’s… How else could you…



Friend:

And if you read the definition of a note, in legal dictionary, you will come to know, it’s just a negotiable instrument. Christine:

And they’re not even, the Canadian ones aren’t even negotiable instruments.



[Clarification: according to s. 25 of the Bank of Canada Act: “The Bank has the sole right to issue notes and those notes shall be a first charge on the assets of the Bank… Notes of the Bank are neither promissory notes nor bills of exchange within the meaning of the Bills of Exchange Act.”] Charmaine:

So it’s a loan though, people do that in order to… Christine:

No. It’s not a loan. It’s fraud, and it’s deceptive business practices. Charmaine:

But how else would people be able to borrow against, like the equity of their home, or borrow in order to… […Discussion about allcaps names and who really owns the home, the Crown or the man/woman. One of Charmaine’s assistants interrupts to say she has another meeting. Comment that “money” used to be be backed by gold and silver. Irrelevant comments about banks owning assets...] Friend:

The mortgage is a security, it says on Canada’s government website, it’s a security, it’s not a loan. Christine:

Yeah, the mortgage is not a loan. People use, the banks use the word, make it sound like the mortgage is a loan, that’s not what it is at all. Charmaine:

But unfortunately, the system has been created that way. But the laws do protect you. If you don’t… If your house is owned by you, even if you have that piece of paper that says “Mortgage is paid off. I own this house and the land it sits on,” whether it’s a quarter of an acre, or whatever, by law, nobody can take that away from you. Christine:

But they do it all the time, if you don’t pay property taxes. Charmaine:

If you don’t… well that’s because the law also requires us to be able to pay property taxes. Christine:

Who’s law? It’s not my law, I didn’t sign on to it. Charmaine:

You, you, when you were born here, it is your law. Christine:

No. […talking over each other…] Charmaine to my friend:

When you come to this country, and you take the citizenship… Christine:

You’re calling me a slave. […Charmaine ironically dictates how I can and can’t use the word “slave”…] Charmaine:

If you feel that you’re being restricted… Christine:

I am being restricted. Charmaine:

But you also have a law, that allows you the ability to fight this. You can take all of this to court anytime you want, you have that choice. Christine:

The court that is run, that’s set up by the same people that are running the extortion racket. Charmaine:

But it’s set up by the crown… Christine:

It’s all set up by the same people. Charmaine:

It’s set up by the Crown. You can use the law in order to fight this. That’s what I’m saying. Christine:

I have been in court, I’ve watched other people in court. I, I sat… I have a zoom recording. I’m confessing to you right now. I recorded in the Ontario Superior Court, a man had found out his wages were suddenly being garnished, and he hadn’t known anything about it in advance. So he went to court, to try to get his day in court, and he found out there was a bank behind it, and the lawyer for the bank was there. And he was saying he didn’t know anything about this, he just wants his day in court. He hadn’t known what it was about. He contacted, when he found out the bank was behind it, he contacted the bank. They said they didn’t know anything about this lawsuit. And he was pointing out too, okay we’ve got this lawyer here. I mean they do this all the time now. The lawyers just say they represent a bank, they sign, or they don’t even sign, nobody signs. There’s nothing from the bank, no employee, nobody from the bank has given any affidavit, nothing whatsoever, and yet the courts let this go through. And he was saying, “this lawyer is saying he represents the bank, but he hasn’t proven that he even represents the bank”. And the lawyer [Correction: the judge] told him more than once, and I have this recorded: “If the lawyer is lying, and he is not representing the bank, that’s none of your business”. That’s what she told him. That’s how the courts treat people.



February 5, 2026:

I followed up after the meeting as promised (pgs 22-25), by sending Charmaine evidence relating to our meeting. (This included my affidavit on the fraud/delusion of virology and the covid hoax; a link to forged “court” documents that were used against me by “authorities” in Peterborough, Ontario; a statement by “Government of Canada” acknowledging that most Canadian legislation is not binding on “the Crown” and more.)

Below is what I sent to Charmaine, with attachments, regarding the fraudulent and deceptive nature of bank “loans”:

"Re the fraudulent/deceptive nature of bank “loans”: Bank of England:

Money creation in the modern economy

By Michael McLeay, Amar Radia and Ryland Thomas of the Bank’s Monetary Analysis Directorate

“This article explains how the majority of money in the modern economy is created by commercial banks making loans. Money creation in practice differs from some popular misconceptions...“

https://www.bankofengland.co.uk/quarterly-bulletin/2014/q1/money-creation-in-the-modern-economy



Library of Parliament (Canada) research publication:

How the Bank of Canada Creates Money Through its Asset Purchases

by Brett Stuckey, Penny Becklumb, Mathieu Frigon

Economics, Resources and International Affairs Division

“Money is created in the Canadian economy in two main ways: through private commercial bank loans...”

https://lop.parl.ca/sites/PublicWebsite/default/en_CA/ResearchPublications/201551E Can banks individually create money out of nothing? — The theories and the empirical evidence - Richard Werner

https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1057521914001070 On November 21, 2024 I witnessed “Madam Justice Janet E. Mills” in the “Superior Court of Justice”, Milton, repeatedly tell a man, Denis M., that if the lawyer who is having his wages garnished doesn’t really represent the Bank of Nova Scotia and isn’t really authorized by the bank (and is actually engaged in fraud... on top of the bank “loan” fraud): that’s the lawyer’s problem and “not your concern... not your problem.””



(The classic 2009 documentary by Dan Matthews, Oh Canada, Our Bought and Sold Out Land, exposed many, including me, to the fraud of bank “loans” for the first time.)



February 11, 2026:

The emailed response (pg 26) from “Talibah A. Miller, Officer Manager” for “CHARMAINE WILLIAMS, MPP” states that:

“…our office will not be engaging further… continued engagement through our office would not be productive.”

I will have more to say in future newsletters about this meeting and Charmaine’s run-away response to evidence of banking, “public health” and “justice” system fraud.

For now, for anyone interested, all of my email communications with Charmaine’s office leading up to the meeting and afterward are here. (I’ve been unable to post the full audio of the meeting to my website as it’s too large, but hope to figure out a way to share the entire recording.)

(Note: this information has been sent to ~200 people who work for “the state”, lamestream media, etc. at Canada, Isle of Man, England and the U.S., so that they cannot claim later that they did not know. It will also be sent to people who act in the Canadian “justice” system… that has falsely prosecuted people in relation to “germs”.)



Official FOI Confessions/Evidence Confirm that Virology is Pseudoscience



My notarized affidavit regarding the hundreds of freedom of information responses (FOIs) confirming the fraud and delusion of virology, with German and Greek translations:

https://www.fluoridefreepeel.ca/affidavit-re-foi-and-fraud-and-delusion-of-virology

Also at tinyurl.com/virus-affidavit

Freedom of Information Responses reveal that health/science institutions around the world (225 and counting!) have no record of SARS-COV-2 (the alleged convid virus) isolation/purification, anywhere, ever:

https://www.fluoridefreepeel.ca/fois-reveal-that-health-science-institutions-around-the-world-have-no-record-of-sars-cov-2-isolation-purification/

Excel file listing 225 institutions:

https://www.fluoridefreepeel.ca/wp-content/uploads/2024/09/Institution-list-for-website.xlsx

FOI responses re other imaginary “viruses” (HIV, avian influenza, HPV, influenza, measles, etc., etc., etc.):

https://www.fluoridefreepeel.ca/fois-reveal-that-health-science-institutions-have-no-record-of-any-virus-having-been-isolated-purified-virology-isnt-a-science/

FOIs re secretive and unscientifically “mock infected” cells (aka invalid controls) and computer-model “viral genomes”:

https://www.fluoridefreepeel.ca/do-virologists-perform-valid-control-experiments-is-virology-a-science/

3000+ pages of “virus” FOIs in 8 compilation pdfs:

https://tinyurl.com/IsolationFOIs

Failed freedom of Information responses re contagion:

https://www.fluoridefreepeel.ca/freedom-of-information-responses-re-contagion/

Do health and science institutions have studies proving that bacteria CAUSE disease?

https://www.fluoridefreepeel.ca/do-health-authorities-have-studies-proving-that-bacteria-cause-disease-lets-find-out-via-freedom-of-information/

Because “they” don’t exist and virology isn’t a science.



For truth, freedom and sanity,

Christine