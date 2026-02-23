Christine's "germ" FOI Newsletter

20h

Videos

Richard A. Werner explaining:

- the fraud of bank "loans", and

- how our "deposits" are actually loans to the bank

https://www.facebook.com/reel/434891909274118

Is Banking Illegal? - Richard A. Werner presentation begins around 1:12:00 and he goes through the fraudulent bookkeeping entries

https://vimeo.com/142597468

1d

ViroLIEgists operate much like central bankers in their creation of 'money': they conjure viruses out of thin air, backed by nothing more than fancy terminology to provide the smoke-and-mirrors cover for the rawest of frauds.

The viroliegists' contagion myth is the biological equivalent of fractional reserve lending - imaginary numbers, or ‘viruses,‘ multiplying through the system, based on a big, fat nothing.

Thanks to massive injections of truth endowments into the Infowars market from Christine, the Baileys, Andy, Tom, Mike Stone, and others, the whole 'viral' Ponzi house of cards is starting to wobble, prior to collapse, much like our debt bloated economic system.

