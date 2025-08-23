Christine Massey's "germ" FOI Newsletter

🎉🏈 HOMECOMING SCENE – MASSEY NO VIRUS HIGH, 2025 🏈🎉

🎺🎊 Cue the marching band! 🎊🎺

The stands are packed, the sun is shining, and Team Massey No Virus High is absolutely crushing Team Viroliegy Low. It's halftime, and the scoreboard reads:

Home − Massey No Virus High: 300

Visitors − Viroliegy Low: 0

(No movement expected on that ZERO—still no virus isolation, still no evidence) 🙃📄🧬🚫

💃🏆 And now, the moment we’ve all been waiting for...

👑 Christine has been crowned HOMECOMING QUEEN by unanimous vote from the entire No Virus community—because unlike the mythical ’avian influenza virus,’ Christine is 100% real, FOIA-HERO verified, and absolutely cannot be simulated in silico. 🎓📜💻❌✅

🎉🎊 Cue the confetti!

🚗👑 Her victory parade rolls down Freedom Avenue, the crowd roaring as Christine waves regally from her convertible chariot 💅🧪➡️🗑️

Lining the road, the banners read:

🧬 “NO ISOLATION? NO VIRUS.”

🔬 “STILL WAITING ON PURIFICATION.”

💻 “IN SILICO ISN’T EVIDENCE.”

📜 “CONTAGION CLAIMS? SHOW US.”

🎤 Over the loudspeaker:

MC: “And now, let’s give it up for Christine—back in the fray after a well-earned sabbatical.”

👑 [Christine stands tall at midfield, raising a crown crafted entirely from FOIA replies reading: “No Evidence Found.“

MC: “She’s glowing. She’s unbought.

She’s the FOIA Homecoming Queen of Human Health Sovereignty.” 💪📜✨

🏈 The game resumes.

Team Massey No Virus High jogs back onto the field... and, just to be sporting, hands the ball to Team Viroliegy.

They fumble instantly—claiming “CPEs = virus“ again. 🙄📉💻

Kerry
Kerry
7d

In the south west of England, we are currently in a 10km surveillance zone for fraudulent test a few miles away for avian flu. I'm disgusted. But we are continuing as normal. The fear is the people in white coats will undoubtedly "find" more and our birds will eventually be culled. Can't have meat or eggs now can we - that is a luxury only the "elite" (otherwise known as rich parasites) can have.

