On February 19, 2025, with hundreds of people copied as witnesses, I filed a FOIA order (pgs 1-3) with the supposed “experts” at the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, for all studies in the possession/custody/control of the institution, authored by anyone, anywhere, ever:

1. that scientifically prove/provide evidence of the existence of an alleged avian influenza virus, and/or

2. that even describe the purification of particles alleged to be said alleged virus, directly from bodily fluid/tissue/excrement of so-called "hosts", and/or

3. wherein the purported "genome" of said alleged virus was found intact in the bodily fluid/tissue/excrement of a "host" (as opposed to assembled / fabricated in silico aka computer modelled), and/or

4. that scientifically demonstrate the claimed contagious nature of the illness allegedly caused by said alleged virus, and/or

5. wherein any test relating to said alleged virus was validated.

I included the following note, based on my past experience with NIAID:

“Please do not send me idiotic "AI" emails and then ignore me for months and months as was done in response to the HPV and monkeypox virus orders. You can simply admit that there are no records or prove me wrong by providing or citing them…”

and a note regarding Urgency & Danger to Life:

“This is an urgent public health issue: people and/or animals will be culled and/or injected and/or "treated" with dangerous ingredients under the premise of a never-shown-to-exist virus.”

And as usual, I asked that if any records matched the above description and were available elsewhere, I be provided citations so that I could identify and access them.

Two months later, on April 28, 2025, I followed up on the dead-silence from NIAID, asking that they kindly send the ordered records, or admit that they can't because none exist anywhere on the face of the planet (pg 4).

Another 4 months later, on August 17, 2025, with hundreds of people copied as witnesses, I notified Donald Trump and Robert F. Kennedy Jr. (pgs 5-7) that I accepted the ongoing silence as the official confession of the institute and those running and overseeing it that they don’t have a shred of evidence to back up their bird flu / avian influenza hoax (just like the scammers at CDC, FDA, USDA, Canadian Food Inspection Agency, Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada, Public Health Agency of Canada, etc.).



(Note: this newsletter has been sent to ~200 people who work for “the state”, lamestream media, etc. at Canada, Isle of Man, England and the U.S., so that they cannot claim later that they didn’t know. It will also be sent to people who act in the Canadian “justice” system… that has falsely prosecuted people in relation to “germs”.)

Recommended Germ/Contagion Reading/Viewing

The international “virus” FOI collection has been cited in the International Journal of Vaccine Theory, Practice, and Research, thanks to Fabio Franchi, MD:

Why the Official Theory about COVID-19 Is Not Tenable (see footnote 2)

See here for earlier "bird flu" (hoax) FOIs, articles and videos and an important resource for farmers.

90 second clip of Dr. Michael Yeadon, former VP of Pfizer's respiratory division, saying that birds cannot get colds or "flu"

Free viewing: The Viral Delusion Episode Two: How Could This Happen? How could so many mainstream doctors, scientists and journalists have bought in to mass medical madness? - Mike Wallach

Euthanasia taking over Canada—the doctors are doing just fine; the patients are all dead - Jon Rappoport

Contagion Theory and The Virus Debate with Dr Mark Bailey

An Open Challenge to Virologists: A Response to Ed Rybicki - Mike Stone, viroLIEgy

Florence vs The Germ Machine - Dr Sam Bailey

Mark Gober: Virology, Cosmology & Holistic Toxicology

Danish Study on 1.2 Million Children Settles the Vaccine-Autism Debate? That's what the media says. The actual study says something else. - Alec Zeck

A Friendly Chat About “Viral” Genomes - Mike Stone, viroLIEgy

Mosquitoes and Superbugs - Yet More Madness! - Dawn Lester

Wake Up! You're Being Robbed! - Dr Sam Bailey

Interview with Mark Gober: Exposing the Fraud of Virology and the True Nature of Health

TMV: The First "Virus". Shattering the Mosaic: How TMV Became Virology’s First Illusion - Mike Stone, viroLIEgy

Diphtheria Disinformation - Dr Sam Bailey

The Final Destination of AI - Dr Sam Bailey

Constitution in Chains: How the US Quietly Declared War on Its Own Citizens - Dr. Andrew Kaufman



Official FOI Confessions/Evidence Confirm that Virology is Pseudoscience



My notarized affidavit regarding the hundreds of freedom of information responses (FOIs) confirming the fraud and delusion of virology, with German and Greek translations:

https://www.fluoridefreepeel.ca/affidavit-re-foi-and-fraud-and-delusion-of-virology

Also at tinyurl.com/virus-affidavit

Freedom of Information Responses reveal that health/science institutions around the world (225 and counting!) have no record of SARS-COV-2 (the alleged convid virus) isolation/purification, anywhere, ever:

https://www.fluoridefreepeel.ca/fois-reveal-that-health-science-institutions-around-the-world-have-no-record-of-sars-cov-2-isolation-purification/

Excel file listing 225 institutions:

https://www.fluoridefreepeel.ca/wp-content/uploads/2024/09/Institution-list-for-website.xlsx

FOI responses re other imaginary “viruses” (HIV, avian influenza, HPV, influenza, measles, etc., etc., etc.):

https://www.fluoridefreepeel.ca/fois-reveal-that-health-science-institutions-have-no-record-of-any-virus-having-been-isolated-purified-virology-isnt-a-science/

FOIs re secretive and unscientifically "mock infected" cells (aka invalid controls) and computer-model "viral genomes":

https://www.fluoridefreepeel.ca/do-virologists-perform-valid-control-experiments-is-virology-a-science/

3000+ pages of "virus" FOIs in 8 compilation pdfs:

https://tinyurl.com/IsolationFOIs

Failed freedom of Information responses re contagion:

https://www.fluoridefreepeel.ca/freedom-of-information-responses-re-contagion/

Do health and science institutions have studies proving that bacteria CAUSE disease?

https://www.fluoridefreepeel.ca/do-health-authorities-have-studies-proving-that-bacteria-cause-disease-lets-find-out-via-freedom-of-information/

Because "they" (HIV, influenza virus, HPV, measles virus, etc., etc., etc.) have never been shown to exist, clearly don't exist and virology isn't a science.



For truth, freedom and sanity,

Christine