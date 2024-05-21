Greetings and Best Wishes,



Dr. Sam Bailey’s latest offering covers the leaked video evidence of Drs. Theresa Tam, Bonnie Henry, Kieran Moore, etc. literally conspiring against people on the land known as Canada over the imaginary “avian influenza virus” health threat.

As Sam puts it:



“You will need to watch the video to fully appreciate the absurd level of nonsense coming from some of the key enablers in this brewing swindle…”

Here is the direct link to the roundtable video.



