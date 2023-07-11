Greetings and Best Wishes,



KNOWLEDGE is the key to ensuring that humanity NEVER again goes through the terror and horrors we've endured - and many did not survive - with "covid-19". Or "HIV/AIDS".

With the vast body of precious, life-saving knowledge that's on offer through The End of Covid, we have the very, very real possibility of ensuring that never again are people left to die alone, terrified, neglected, abused, with their loved ones locked down and barred from visiting, barred from comforting, assisting, holding their hand.

There was no need for that. Or any of the absurdities and miseries of "covid-19".

So please share this information with loved ones.

The trailer, program and sign-up are here.



The 90 sessions will be free for 3 weeks, starting today (with new sessions released each day).

(After signing up, click on Join Class to view the sessions.)

For truth, freedom and sanity,

by: christine