Christine Massey's "germ" FOI Newsletter

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Edward Bernaysauce's avatar
Edward Bernaysauce
Jul 11, 2023

RFK Jr. says the CIA helped create the fictional bioweapon of Sars-Cov2.

steamroller gonna roll ....

;)

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4 replies by Christine FOIs and others
Mart's avatar
Mart
Jul 11, 2023

Watching now and shared everywhere.... it's very good!

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