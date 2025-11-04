Greetings and Best Wishes,



Once again, Environment & Climate Change Canada (ECCC) has failed my official legal challenge to show that the institution has valid scientific evidence to support their “avian influenza” narratives and activities… despite being a member of Canada’s “Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza Vaccination Task Force” and claiming to conduct “surveillance” for “avian influenza virus” 😂.

Previously, on October 10, 2025, more than 5 months after acknowledging my legal challenge and more than a month after its own extended deadline had passed, I reported here on the agency’s ongoing failure to even respond, let alone provide or cite any studies that satisfy my freedom of information order (pgs 1/2) for foundational evidence.

Since then, I have received another unsigned response letter labelled “A-2025-00030 / AL” from Susan Drysdale acting as Director, Access to Information and Privacy (pgs 14-17). Along with this letter, dated October 21, 2025, Susan provided a “complete release package” and a Word document containing a “list of publications” (pgs 18-101).

Let’s take a look at Susan’s “complete release package” and see if it contains any studies that match my order. First, we’ll need a quick review of what I ordered:

All studies in ECCC’s possession, custody or control, authored by anyone, anywhere:

that scientifically prove or provide evidence of the existence of the alleged avian influenza virus, or

that at least describe purification of particles thought to be avian influenza virus directly from bodily fluid/tissue of “hosts” (so that they could later be sequenced, characterized and studied with valid, rigorous scientific experiments), or

wherein the purported “genome” of any alleged avian influenza virus was found intact in the bodily fluid or tissue of a “host” (not merely computer-modelled), or

that scientifically demonstrate contagion of so-called “avian influenza” illness / symptoms, or

wherein any test that purportedly relates to the alleged avian influenza virus was validated.

Now for the “complete release package”:

On pages 000001 - 000053, we find the “Genomics R & D Initiative Annual Performance Report 2016-2017”, published by “Government of Canada” (pgs 18-70). An annual performance report is obviously not a study showing the existence of a virus, a “genome”, purified particles, contagion or validation of tests and is therefore irrelevant to my order.

On pages 000054 - 000080 of the package is a 2025 “Science Roadmap and Action Plan” on “Managing Avian Flu” from “the Chief Science Advisor of Canada” (pgs 71-97). An action plan is also not a study, so it too is irrelevant and distracts from what I actually ordered.

On the final 2 pages of the package (000081, 000082) (pgs 98-99) are excerpts from my order along with citations of supposedly responsive/relevant studies. These are the same studies that are cited in the Word document provided by Susan (pgs 100-101) and thus these are the only studies cited by ECCC. ZERO studies have been provided.

The citations are grouped under the parts of my order to which they supposedly relate. For the first 2 parts of my order, for studies that scientifically prove or provide evidence of the existence of the alleged virus or that at least describe the essential foundational step: purification of particles suspected of being a virus directly from bodily fluid or tissue, ZERO studies are cited.

This is an indirect “no scientific evidence of a virus” official legal confession.

Under the 3rd part of my order, for studies wherein the purported “genome” of the alleged avian influenza virus was found intact in bodily fluid or tissue, 2 unhelpful records are cited.



As shown above, the first (alleged) study is (allegedly) titled “Situation of the Northern Gannet colony of Bonaventure Island (QC) following the outbreak of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) virus in the spring of 2022 in eastern Canada”, by Seyer, Y. and Guillemette, M. (2023). It is described as: “CWS Unpublished contract report that would be in their holdings”.

Apparently this alleged report is not even held by ECCC, it is only with “CWS” (whatever that is). I cannot find any trace of it online. There isn’t any way for anyone at ECCC to have verified that Seyer and Guillemette actually found the purported “genome” intact in bodily fluid or tissue if only “CWS” has the alleged report.

(Even IF Seyer and Guillemette had found the alleged “genome” intact - which no one else has done and which I am confident is not the case - this would not establish that the provenance is an imagined virus and it would not establish contagion of anything.)

ECCC’s citation of this alleged study is smoke and mirrors, a distraction from their inability to provide or cite any verifiable record matching my order.

The 2nd study cited in the “intact genome” section is a 2024 “Editor’s Pick” by Giacinti et al., published in mBio. The authors took swabs from carcasses of wild birds and added “appropriate transport medium” - meaning that they likely contaminated the swabs with fetal bovine serum and toxic chemicals, etc. (see here and here) - and then stored the swabs between −20 and −80°C (which couldn’t possibly affect the contents, lol). Later, the likely-contaminated swabs were tested with tests that don’t test for a virus.



The authors then imaginarily “isolated” the imaginary viruses from samples that tested “positive” on the tests that don’t test for a virus by… get this… adding the samples to embryonated chicken eggs (as do the “experts” at the “World Organization for Animal Health” and the U.S. Department of Agriculture). Because in virology, mixing complex substances together and blaming observed effects on an imaginary virus = “isolation”. Because virology isn’t a science.



“Full genome segments” (more accurately known as: “sequences that are smaller than the imaginary genome and of unknown origin”) that were detected in clinical specimens or “isolates” (egg/swab mixtures), not in purified samples of suspected viruses, were then assembled in silico (computer-modelled) into fake/fraudulent and meaningless “genomes”:



The results of this super-sciency endeavor were then uploaded to GISAID:



Back to the final 2 pages of Susan’s “complete release package”. Under the 4th part of my order, which is for studies that scientifically demonstrate contagion of the (non-specific) so-called “avian influenza” illness / symptoms, 5 studies are cited. The first is the same possibly-non-existent study that was already discussed under the “genome” section above and described by ECCC as an “CWS Unpublished contract report”.

The 4 remaining supposedly-scientific studies showing contagion are here (Cormier et al., 2024), here (McPhail et al., 2024), here (Avery-Gomm et al., 2022) and here (Lane et al., 2023). I invite everyone to review them and to notice that some of the citations are botched in terms of the journal name or page numbers. “AI” is well-known for making-up citations, so no surprise there 😂.

But more importantly: none of these studies are experimental in design… while the scientific method requires falsifiable hypotheses to be tested via valid rigorous controlled experiments. Thus, none of these studies are scientific. None of them contain scientific evidence that the presence of sick birds makes healthy birds sick, or that the imagined virus has been transmitted from one bird to another, directly or indirectly.

Instead, invalid, indirect tests relating to the imaginary health threat were implemented in wildly unscientific settings, combined with wild leaps of illogic, and misinterpreted by study authors and/or whoever came up with ECCC’s list of studies to falsely (re)affirm that “bird flu” is the reason birds have died and is a contagious illness.

Lane et al. appear especially determined to convince everyone of “HPAIV spread”… based on their improper use of unsubstantiated propaganda in their Methods section.

Once again, the real cause(s) of illness and death are off the hook. The “germ” delusion has worked its magic, once again.

For the 5th part of my order, which is for studies wherein any test that purportedly relates to the alleged avian influenza virus was validated, of course ZERO studies are cited.



In summary: no records!

In summary, Susan Drysdale has confirmed and confessed that Environment & Climate Hoax Change Canada has ZERO studies containing scientific evidence of the imagined avian influenza virus or showing validation of a test for the imagined virus… or even describing the necessary foundational step of finding and purifying particles from “hosts” in order for them to be sequenced, characterized and studied with valid controlled experiments.

Susan Drysdale, acting for Environment & Climate Change Canada, also failed to provide or cite even 1 verifiable study that scientifically demonstrates contagion of the nonspecific, so-called “avian influenza” illness/symptoms.

And, Susan Drysdale, acting for Environment & Climate Change Canada, failed to provide or cite even 1 verifiable study wherein the imagined “genome” of the imagined virus was found intact in a so-called “host”.

What is passed off as “avian influenza” is not even a distinct illness and the entire “bird flu” narrative is a sick and deadly criminal HOAX used to terrorize farmers, kill birds and attack the food supply. Life in prison for the perps.



Update, November 7, 2025



On November 3, 2025 after publishing this newsletter, I responded to Susan Drysdale, acting as Director, Access to Information and Privacy, pointing out the problems that I have outlined above with the cited studies. Today she responded, basically gaslighting me and ignoring everything that I pointed out. I responded back, copying the people who act as the members of provincial and federal “Parliaments” in the area I am from (pgs 102 - 105).

For many more official “bird flu” legal confessions and failures, an important resource for farmers, educational materials on this hoax and on alleged “antibodies”, see Don’t fall for the “avian influenza virus” hoax!



(Note: this information has been sent to ~200 people who work for “the state”, lamestream media, etc. at Canada, Isle of Man, England and the U.S., so that they cannot claim later that they did not know. It will also be sent to people who act in the Canadian “justice” system… that has falsely prosecuted people in relation to “germs”.)



If you would like to support my efforts, please see the Paypal button that is near the bottom of my homepage.



Recommended Germ/Contagion Reading/Viewing

The latest in Mike Stone’s new short-video series:

AntiViral Ep. 2: Missing Proof in Virology Claims

Exposing the broken chain of causation at the core of virology.

Update 2: An Open Challenge to Virologists - Mike Stone, viroLIEgy

Fight or flight?

Q&A 28 October 2025 - Drs Sam and Mark Bailey recap their “incredible experience at the Wise Traditions Conference in Salt Lake City”

Dr. Tom Cowan also recapped the 2025 Wise Traditions Conference + did a Q&A - 10/29/25

What is Chicken Pox? - Amandha Vollmer

The Arsenic Connection

What about Chickenpox Parties? - Betsy Barnum

A frequent question from those struggling to make the shift out of the virus narrative

Molecular Myths: The Deceptive Discoveries of Cell Biology - Dr. Andrew Kaufman

And some exciting news from Alec Zeck:

“The latest edition of Pathways to Family Wellness Magazine—a magazine that goes out to over 10,000 chiropractors/chiropractic offices across the world—is absolutely LOADED with deep truth! • My article, “Danish Study on 1.2 Million Children Settles the Vaccine-Autism Debate?”

• followed by “Measles on Trial” by the Pathways team—covering Dr. Stefan Lanka’s Measles Virus court case

• followed by “Measles Vaccine Production” by Feli Popescu

• followed by my second article “The Missing Foundations of Vaccine Science”, where I discuss how virology fails to follow the scientific method

• followed by “Isolation and Purification of Viruses” by Mike Stone

• followed by “Isolation of SARS-CoV-2” by Christine Massey

• followed by “Lack of Control Experiments in Virology”, again by Christine

• followed by “Alignment: the Easily Recognizable and Essential Refutation of Viral Assumptions”—discussing the algorithmic, so-called “genome” assembly of viruses by Dr. Stefan Lanka

• followed by “Settling the Virus Debate” by Dr. Tom Cowan, Andrew Kaufman MD, and others.

• followed by “Psyche, Brain, Organ”— an exploration of German New Medicine by John Ohm”

Official FOI Confessions/Evidence Confirm that Virology is Pseudoscience



My notarized affidavit regarding the hundreds of freedom of information responses (FOIs) confirming the fraud and delusion of virology, with German and Greek translations:

https://www.fluoridefreepeel.ca/affidavit-re-foi-and-fraud-and-delusion-of-virology

Also at tinyurl.com/virus-affidavit

Freedom of Information Responses reveal that health/science institutions around the world (225 and counting!) have no record of SARS-COV-2 (the alleged convid virus) isolation/purification, anywhere, ever:

https://www.fluoridefreepeel.ca/fois-reveal-that-health-science-institutions-around-the-world-have-no-record-of-sars-cov-2-isolation-purification/

Excel file listing 225 institutions:

https://www.fluoridefreepeel.ca/wp-content/uploads/2024/09/Institution-list-for-website.xlsx

FOI responses re other imaginary “viruses” (HIV, avian influenza, HPV, influenza, measles, etc., etc., etc.):

https://www.fluoridefreepeel.ca/fois-reveal-that-health-science-institutions-have-no-record-of-any-virus-having-been-isolated-purified-virology-isnt-a-science/

FOIs re secretive and unscientifically “mock infected” cells (aka invalid controls) and computer-model “viral genomes”:

https://www.fluoridefreepeel.ca/do-virologists-perform-valid-control-experiments-is-virology-a-science/

3000+ pages of “virus” FOIs in 8 compilation pdfs:

https://tinyurl.com/IsolationFOIs

Failed freedom of Information responses re contagion:

https://www.fluoridefreepeel.ca/freedom-of-information-responses-re-contagion/

Do health and science institutions have studies proving that bacteria CAUSE disease?

https://www.fluoridefreepeel.ca/do-health-authorities-have-studies-proving-that-bacteria-cause-disease-lets-find-out-via-freedom-of-information/

Because “they” don’t exist and virology isn’t a science.



For truth, freedom and sanity,

Christine