Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) is a member of Canada’s “Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza Vaccination Task Force” and its agents claim to conduct “surveillance” for “avian influenza virus”. Yet when officially challenged and given 5 months to search their records, the institution was unable to show that it has any scientific evidence that the alleged virus or a contagious illness even exists.



On April 10, 2025, I filed a freedom of information order (pgs 1-2) with ECCC for all studies in the possession/custody/control of the institution, authored by anyone, anywhere, that:

scientifically prove or provide evidence of the existence of the alleged avian influenza virus, or

at least describe purification of particles thought to be avian influenza virus directly from bodily fluid of “hosts” (so that they could later be sequenced, characterized and studied with valid, rigorous scientific experiments), or

wherein the purported avian influenza virus’s “genome” was found intact in the bodily fluid or tissue of a “host” (not simply computer-modelled), or

that scientifically demonstrate contagion of so-called “bird flu” illness / symptoms, or

wherein any “bird flu”-related test was validated.

As usual, I asked that if any records match the above description and are available elsewhere, I be provided citations so that I could identify and access them. And I included a note about Urgency & Danger to Animal Life and Well-being:

“This is an urgent issue: farmers are being harassed to “dispose of” their animals and take other disruptive measures under the premise of a never-shown-to-exist virus.”

On May 1, 2025 an unsigned letter from “Access to Information and Privacy | ATIP Secretariat” acknowledged receipt of the order (pages 5-7) and on May 29, 2025 a letter labelled “Original signed by, Susan Drysdale Director, Access to Information and Privacy” (pages 9-11) stated that (emphasis added):

“…an extension of 90 days is required beyond the statutory 30-day limit… as meeting the original time limit would unreasonably interfere with the operations of the Department. Consultations with other government institutions and notifications to third parties... are also required…”

One hundred and thirty days have now passed since the extension notice with … ~crickets~ … from ECCC.

Therefore, on October 9, 2025 I followed up (pg 13) with Susan Drysdale acting as “Director, Access to Information and Privacy”, pointing out the breach of contract and granting a final 24 hours to respond before I go public.



There has been no response whatsoever from Susan or anyone else at ECCC.

Of course Environment and Climate Hoax Change Canada is only the latest in a long string of institutions involved in “bird flu” activities but completely unable to justify their actions by showing that they have relevant scientific evidence on hand.

ECCC’s fellow “bird flu” Task Force members, Canadian Food Inspection Agency, Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada and Public Health Agency of Canada, along with the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, the U.S. Department of Agriculture and many other institutions have all officially failed when challenged to show that they have scientific evidence of the alleged virus on hand.

And, none of the institutions that were challenged could show that they have scientific evidence of respiratory symptoms being transmitted from person to person (or animal to animal) or even a study where the so-called “viral genome” was actually found in the real world and shown to be anything more than a computer model.

None of these institutions could even show that any so-called “viral” sequence or protein actually came from a sub-microscopic particle that was shown in a published image and declared to be “the virus”.

Anyone who has taken the time to examine the methodologies employed in virology knows the reason for these failures: the ordered studies do not exist, anywhere… because virology has always been a pseudoscientific discipline that relies on idiotic logical fallacies that a child could see through.

Life in prison for the fakers and frauds in “public office” and industry.

(Note: this information has been sent to ~200 people who work for “the state”, lamestream media, etc. at Canada, Isle of Man, England and the U.S., so that they cannot claim later that they did not know. It will also be sent to people who act in the Canadian “justice” system… that has falsely prosecuted people in relation to “germs”.)

If you would like to support my efforts, please see the Paypal button that is near the bottom of my homepage.



