Ode to the Hoax of “Bird Flu“

In the land of tweets and Substacks grand,

A plague was said to sweep the land.

"The Feather Flu," the headlines screamed,

Into Harma‘s coffers, the money teemed.

"Birdemic strikes!" some bloggers squawked,

Scared parrots fainted, and chickens balked.

“Fowl play!” team No virus cried with glee,

A cluckin' menace, Nass don‘t wanna see!”

The doves declared, "It's all a hoax!"

But among gullible, the virus lie did coax.

"The end is near," some bloggers did flap,

Not ashamed to peddle, germ theory crap.

The news bought, the bird flu lie sold,

To bring Big Harma, heaps of gold.

"A real hawk-tastrophe!" headlines say,

While fat execs cashed in, and made hay.

"Chickens purged!" the banners blared,

Easy to avicide, when people are scared.

One bird “positive,“ with a fake PCR test,

Gave fools reason, to murder the rest.

More are wise, to all viroliegy‘s tricks,

We know how to out, online bait clicks.

"A flap over nothing," from the Germ Theory creep,

"Repeat bird-brained scares, by “science“done cheap!"

So when you hear of birdy bugaboo,

Remember, friends, it’s just cuckoo.

Don't fall for the lie, don't be a tit,

VioroLIEgists methods, are FULL OF SHIT!!

The reason Health Chinada cannot report anything substantial on the Bird Virus

is because its a total fraud. Birds do not contract the "flu" their respiratory tracks are vastly

different from humans. The entire fear mongering scam falls apart when no actual evidence

is forthcoming. As you correctly point out, the entire "virus" storyline is a giant fraud.

Clueless Canadians (compliance dolts) on X chime in that the ostriches must be culled!!

Fortunately due to public outcry your control freak Health agency is fumbling, badly

while the CMP look as idiots.

