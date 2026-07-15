Christine Massey's "germ" FOI Newsletter

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Factscinator
6d

☣️ MISSING VIRUS LABS ☣️

🚨 NOW HIRING! 🚨

Position: Senior ViroLIELgist

Have you always wanted a career monetizing pseudoscience? 😱🔬

Do you possess the confidence to identify an invisible pathogen without it being present? 👨‍⚖️🦠

Can you transform a mysterious collection of cellular debris, laboratory chemicals, and animal torture experiments into tomorrow's global emergency? 🌍🚨

If so, your future begins here! 🎉

At Missing Virus Labs, our viroLIEgists proudly continue a tradition of finding certainty where lesser minds might inconveniently demand evidence. 🏆

Ideal candidates must have a proven track record of:

🧪 Assaulting monkey 🐒 kidney cell cultures with enough antibiotics, enzymes, detergents, reagents, and solvents to dissolve any potential evidence.

🔬 Shouting "Virus!" when the cells you just poisoned, starved, and chemically assaulted begin falling apart.

💻 Converting toxic cell breakdown into "viral genomes" using advanced computational imagination and several metric tons of assumptions.

🖼️ Slapping arrows on grayscale Jackson Pollock-style EM images and triumphantly announcing, "See? Virus!" 🦠

📈 Interpreting every result through the proven scientific principle that if the answer is known beforehand, the experiment becomes much easier.

🎯 Mastering the art of conflating "evidence of a virus" with "evidence that something dissolved in my petri dish."

🔄 Applying circular reasoning with professional precision by using assumptions to validate conclusions generated from assumptions.

📢 Injecting toxic cell cultures into the eyes, brains, and reproductive organs of laboratory animals to make them sick... sorry, to prove "viral transmission."

🏅 Preferred Qualifications:

✅ Ability to look baffled when asked simple questions about controls.

✅ Comfortable replacing dictionary definitions of isolation with a word salad explaining why isolation now means adding stuff.

✅ Experience publicly pontificating on the epidemiological progress of a virus nobody can locate.

✅ Passion for recommending toxic jabs, supplements, and antivirals to combat entirely hypothetical threats.

🌟 Employee Benefits Include:

💰 Unlimited funding for pseudoscience.

📺 Frequent television appearances as an expert on things that cannot be shown.

🏆 Opportunities to fabricate exciting new variants whenever public attention begins to wander.

Remember:

🪬 At Missing Virus Labs, we don't let a lack of evidence get in the way of quarterly earnings and your bonuses. 📈💰💷💶💴💵💰

✨ We simply process the evidence until it learns how to cooperate. ✨

☣️😄🦠

Apply today!

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6 replies by Christine FOIs and others
Dr Ferdinand Santos III's avatar
Dr Ferdinand Santos III
6d

"Unfortunately, no responsive documents were found pertaining to your request. Per NCEZID’s subject matter experts, CDC/ATSDR has not done any work with capripox viruses. Additionally, CDC/ATSDR does not isolate viruses from a host.”

What a circus of liars and criminals. Wrap your head around that comment. They can't identify the 'virus' in a host....in related news, Person ABC died of cancer, but we can't identify the cancer.

AI and the gatekeepers will tell us that person 0 in the US, the first 'Rona' sufferrer, was a businessman who worked in China and collapsed with SARS II in Everett Washington. There is a substacker (need to find the person) who investigated this. According to people who worked at the supposed hospital there, such a patient was unknown and cannot be identified. Yet AI will claim 'genome this' and 'genome that' as 'proof'. The entire chain makes no sense: dead RNA particle in a Bat -> Pangolin -> Wet market which does not exist in Wuhan -> Victim 0 -> 'vectorise' -> Businessman from Everett -> painful death. Just stupid.

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