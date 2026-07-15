Greetings and Best Wishes,

December 12, 2024:

Roger Andoh acting as FOIA Officer, Office of the Chief Operating Officer, confessed in his freedom of information response #25-00253-FOIA (pgs 7/8, emphasis is mine):

“This letter is in response to your Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Agency for Toxic Substances and Disease Registry (CDC/ATSDR) Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request of November 19, 2024, for

All studies in the possession/custody/control of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and/or the Agency for Toxic Substances and Disease Registry (ATSDR), authored by anyone, anywhere, ever:

1. - that scientifically prove/provide evidence of the existence of the alleged “capripox virus” or any alleged virus of the “Poxviridae family” (showing that the alleged particles exist and cause the illness/symptoms that they are alleged to cause).

Note: Scientific proof/evidence is not opinions, speculation, declarations, review papers or descriptive studies.

Scientific evidence requires use of the scientific method to test falsifiable hypotheses through valid, rigorous, repeatable controlled experiments.

2. - (if no records exist for #1) that at least describe the purification of particles that are claimed to be any of these alleged viruses directly from bodily fluid/tissue/excrement of so-called “hosts” (without adding any sources of genetic material or proteins) with purification confirmed via EM imaging (the images must be available as well).

Purify = separate from everything else in the clinical sample.

You are seeking records that describe purification (separation from everything else in the “host” sample). You are not seeking private patient records.

3. - wherein the purported “genome” of any of these alleged viruses was found intact in the bodily fluid/tissue/excrement of a “host” (as opposed to fabricated in silico, aka a computer model).

4. - that scientifically demonstrate contagion of any of the illnesses that are allegedly caused by any of said purported viruses.

CDC/ATSDR’s National Center for Emerging and Zoonotic Infectious Diseases (NCEZID) conducted search for records responsive to your request. Unfortunately, no responsive documents were found pertaining to your request. Per NCEZID’s subject matter experts, CDC/ATSDR has not done any work with capripox viruses. Additionally, CDC/ATSDR does not isolate viruses from a host.”