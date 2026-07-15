CDC FOIA confession: we have no scientific evidence of any Poxviridae virus... including variola, cowpox, monkeypox, vaccinia, camelpox and orf virus
And no scientific evidence for contagion and no record of even a "viral genome" being found in anyone. We were faking it all along.
Greetings and Best Wishes,
December 12, 2024:
Roger Andoh acting as FOIA Officer, Office of the Chief Operating Officer, confessed in his freedom of information response #25-00253-FOIA (pgs 7/8, emphasis is mine):
“This letter is in response to your Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Agency for Toxic Substances and Disease Registry (CDC/ATSDR) Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request of November 19, 2024, for
All studies in the possession/custody/control of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and/or the Agency for Toxic Substances and Disease Registry (ATSDR), authored by anyone, anywhere, ever:
1. - that scientifically prove/provide evidence of the existence of the alleged “capripox virus” or any alleged virus of the “Poxviridae family” (showing that the alleged particles exist and cause the illness/symptoms that they are alleged to cause).
Note: Scientific proof/evidence is not opinions, speculation, declarations, review papers or descriptive studies.
Scientific evidence requires use of the scientific method to test falsifiable hypotheses through valid, rigorous, repeatable controlled experiments.
2. - (if no records exist for #1) that at least describe the purification of particles that are claimed to be any of these alleged viruses directly from bodily fluid/tissue/excrement of so-called “hosts” (without adding any sources of genetic material or proteins) with purification confirmed via EM imaging (the images must be available as well).
Purify = separate from everything else in the clinical sample.
You are seeking records that describe purification (separation from everything else in the “host” sample). You are not seeking private patient records.
3. - wherein the purported “genome” of any of these alleged viruses was found intact in the bodily fluid/tissue/excrement of a “host” (as opposed to fabricated in silico, aka a computer model).
4. - that scientifically demonstrate contagion of any of the illnesses that are allegedly caused by any of said purported viruses.
CDC/ATSDR’s National Center for Emerging and Zoonotic Infectious Diseases (NCEZID) conducted search for records responsive to your request. Unfortunately, no responsive documents were found pertaining to your request. Per NCEZID’s subject matter experts, CDC/ATSDR has not done any work with capripox viruses. Additionally, CDC/ATSDR does not isolate viruses from a host.”
Notice that I made it easy on the CDC’s “experts” in part #1 of my request, by not mentioning anything about viruses hijacking cells or replicating. All I asked for was evidence of the alleged particles existing and causing the relevant illness/symptoms… and still they admitted to not having any studies.
They admitted to not having any scientific evidence of contagion as well.
They could not even find 1 record of anyone on Earth finding the supposed “genome” of any of these alleged viruses in any “host”…
…or even 1 record of anyone on Earth ever finding particles that they claim to be poxviridae family viruses in bodily fluid, tissue or excrement, and purifying them, so that virologists could have a valid independent variable to sequence, characterize and study with valid rigorous controlled experiments.
And Roger flatly admitted:
“…Per NCEZID’s subject matter experts…CDC/ATSDR does not isolate viruses from a host.”
Because virology is pseudoscience by definition.
The CDC joins the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, the European CDC, the European Food Safety Authority, Greece’s Ministry of Rural Development and Food, and Greece’s National Public Health Organization in spectacularly failing official evidence challenges on Poxviridae family viruses… and 225 institutions in 40 different countries on dozens of other imagined viruses. Every institution has failed every evidence challenge.
We have been lied to all our lives. There is no “science” to follow.
(Note: this information has been sent to ~200 people who work for “the state”, lamestream media, etc. at Canada, Isle of Man, England and the U.S., so that they cannot claim later that they did not know. It will also be sent to people who act in the Canadian “justice” system… that has falsely prosecuted people in relation to “germs”.)
Rest in peace, Jon Rappoport - a light and inspiration to so many, for so long ❤
Jon’s Prerecorded Farewell Message - Jon Rappoport Archive
Jon Rappoport, Comrade de Plume (1938-2026) - Eric F. Coppolino
No More Fake “Viruses”, A Tribute to Jon Rappoport - Mike Stone, viroLIEgy.com
Official FOI Confessions/Failures Confirm What the Literature Shows: Virology is Pseudoscience
My notarized affidavit regarding the hundreds of freedom of information responses (FOIs) confirming the fraud and delusion of virology, with German and Greek translations, also here.
Freedom of Information Responses reveal that health/science institutions around the world (225 and counting!) have no record of SARS-COV-2 (the alleged convid virus) isolation/purification, anywhere, ever.
Excel file listing the 225 institutions.
FOI responses on other imaginary “viruses” (HIV, avian influenza, HPV, influenza, measles, etc., etc., etc.).
FOIs on secretive and unscientifically “mock infected” cells (aka invalid controls) and computer-model “viral genomes”.
3000+ pages of “virus” FOIs in compilation pdfs.
Failed FOI responses on contagion.
FOIs: Do health and science institutions have studies showing that bacteria CAUSE disease?
Because “they” don’t exist and virology isn’t a science.
For truth, freedom and sanity,
Christine
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"Unfortunately, no responsive documents were found pertaining to your request. Per NCEZID’s subject matter experts, CDC/ATSDR has not done any work with capripox viruses. Additionally, CDC/ATSDR does not isolate viruses from a host.”
What a circus of liars and criminals. Wrap your head around that comment. They can't identify the 'virus' in a host....in related news, Person ABC died of cancer, but we can't identify the cancer.
AI and the gatekeepers will tell us that person 0 in the US, the first 'Rona' sufferrer, was a businessman who worked in China and collapsed with SARS II in Everett Washington. There is a substacker (need to find the person) who investigated this. According to people who worked at the supposed hospital there, such a patient was unknown and cannot be identified. Yet AI will claim 'genome this' and 'genome that' as 'proof'. The entire chain makes no sense: dead RNA particle in a Bat -> Pangolin -> Wet market which does not exist in Wuhan -> Victim 0 -> 'vectorise' -> Businessman from Everett -> painful death. Just stupid.