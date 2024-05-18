Greetings and Best Wishes,



(Note: this newsletter has been sent to 200+ people who work for “the state”, lamestream media, etc. at Canada, Isle of Man, England and the U.S., so they cannot claim they don’t know.)

Despite widespread fear-mongering and quackcine promotion…

… on May 3, 2024 Roger Andoh acting as FOIA Officer in the Office of the Chief Operating Officer confessed that the “experts” at the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Agency for Toxic Substances and Disease Registry have no studies/reports that:

scientifically prove/provide evidence of the existence of the alleged " canine parvovirus " (showing that the alleged particles exist and cause the illness/symptoms that they are alleged to cause),

or even records that describe purification of particles that are alleged to be “ canine parvoviruses ” directly from bodily fluid/tissue/excrement of alleged "hosts" with purification confirmed via EM imaging,

or records that scientifically demonstrate contagion of the dis-ease / symptoms that are allegedly caused by said alleged "virus".



Roger went on to speculate that:

You may be interested in the following articles: https://wwwnc.cdc.gov/eid/article/13/8/07-0505_article https://stacks.cdc.gov/view/cdc/13790



However

Roger’s first link leads to a 2 page “dispatch” describing PCR-“positive” poop and so-called “cell-culture–adapted CPV strains” that were fake-“isolated” from dogs with diarrhea, and so-called “viral” DNA “extracted from the supernatants of fecal homogenates or from the viral suspensions by boiling for 10 min and chilling on ice”. The authors deemed the DNA to be “viral” simply because, well… that’s what virologists do.

Roger’s 2nd link doesn’t lead to a study but rather a “perspective” on never-shown-to-exist canine viruses allegedly infecting… cats.

Because "they" (HIV, influenza virus, HPV, measles virus, etc., etc., etc.) have never been shown to exist, clearly don't exist and virology isn't a science.



For truth, freedom and sanity,

Christine