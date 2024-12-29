Greetings and Best Wishes,

Note: this article has nothing to do with whether or not health conditions exist. No one is questioning whether or not sick people or animals actually get sick (or whether food can go bad).

The issue is the alleged cause of their health conditions. “Germ” explanations serve as a distraction and cover story (convenient and profitable for some) for harm caused by other factors (i.e. food that is going bad, stress, pollution, malnutrition, toxins, medical “care” including quackcines and other pharmaceuticals).

Some believe that bacteria always play a beneficial role in the dis-ease process. For example, Amandha Vollmer writes that:

“Bacteria proliferate because there is dead organic matter for them to feed on, not because they suddenly become malevolent.”



May 4, 2024:

I filed a FOIA request (page 1) with the CDC and the Agency for Toxic Substances and Disease Registry (ATSDR) for:

“All studies - authored by anyone, anywhere, ever, in the possession, custody or control of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and/or the Agency for Toxic Substances and Disease Registry (ATSDR) and/or the people who are responsible for the CDC's claim that listeria monocytogenes can cause fever, flu-like symptoms, headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance, seizures, diarrhea, vomiting and/or death, that:



used purified bacterial cultures to scientifically prove or provide evidence of causation of any type of illness or death in animals or people.”

As usual, I asked that if any records match the above description and are currently available elsewhere, I be provided citations so that I may identify and access them.

August 16, 2024:



Roger Andoh acting as FOIA Officer in the Office of the Chief Operating Officer confessed that the “experts” at the CDC and ATSDR have no such studies/reports:

“A search of our records failed to reveal any documents pertaining to your request. A search of FoodNet data for requested criteria yielded no responsive results.”

24-01076-FOIA response, see pages 6 & 7.

For more information see The Listeria Hysteria by Dr Sam Bailey.

(Note: this information has been sent to ~200 people who work for “the state”, lamestream media, etc. at Canada, Isle of Man, England and the U.S., so that they can’t claim later that they didn’t know. It will also be sent to people who act in the Canadian “justice” system… that has falsely prosecuted people in relation to “germs”.)



Recommending Reading/Viewing



Dr Sam's Canberra Daily Articles 2024 - a collection of easy-to-digest articles, especially great for sharing with people who are new to the no-virus and covid-was-a-complete-hoax topics, collated into a booklet that can be downloaded for free

(this download features a bonus article by yours truly about the testing fraud and hundreds of official “SARS-COV-2” legal confessions)

Influenza, or Influencer? - Eric F. Coppolino

Bird flu panic is a not-so-covert attack on the beef and dairy industries, and your peace of mind

PCR Testing's Role In Creating False Pandemics – Unmasking The Bird Flu Narrative - Dr. Mark Bailey on Reality Check Radio

Test and kill: “Bird Flu” comes to Australasia - Dr Sam Bailey

Bird Flu Predictive Programming - Peggy Hall

Be AFRAID!! Be VERY VERY AFRAID!!

California's Bird Flu Emergency: Should You Be Worried? - Dr. Andrew Kaufman

How HIV Fails Koch's Postulates - Mike Stone, ViroLIEgy

Where Is The Virus? What Even Is a Virus? - Daniel Roytas, author of Can You Catch a Cold

Unmasking the Viral Paradigm - Drs Mark and Samantha Bailey

Full Essay, Video Part One, Video Part Two

Oops, sorry, our government-funded lab-leak killed 7 million people worldwide… Meet the Patsy - Eric F. Coppolino

Understanding the House Oversight Committee's report that allegedly proves the "lab leak theory" was the source of the claimed pandemic

Low Battery - Mike Stone, ViroLIEgy

Is it all about the germs, or is the body in need of a recharge?

Rap song exposing the covid hoax:

It began – Myredidea

Official Confessions/Evidence Confirm that Virology is Pseudoscience

My affidavit regarding the hundreds of freedom of information responses (FOIs) confirming the fraud and delusion of virology, with German and Greek translations:

https://www.fluoridefreepeel.ca/affidavit-re-foi-and-fraud-and-delusion-of-virology

Freedom of Information Responses reveal that health/science institutions around the world (225 and counting!) have no record of SARS-COV-2 (the alleged convid virus) isolation/purification, anywhere, ever:

https://www.fluoridefreepeel.ca/fois-reveal-that-health-science-institutions-around-the-world-have-no-record-of-sars-cov-2-isolation-purification/

Excel file listing 225 institutions:

https://www.fluoridefreepeel.ca/wp-content/uploads/2024/09/Institution-list-for-website.xlsx

FOI responses re other imaginary “viruses” (HIV, avian influenza, HPV, Influenza, Measles, etc., etc., etc.):

https://www.fluoridefreepeel.ca/fois-reveal-that-health-science-institutions-have-no-record-of-any-virus-having-been-isolated-purified-virology-isnt-a-science/

FOIs re secretive and unscientifically "mock infected" cells (aka invalid controls) and computer-model "viral genomes":

https://www.fluoridefreepeel.ca/do-virologists-perform-valid-control-experiments-is-virology-a-science/

3000+ pages of "virus" FOIs in 8 compilation pdfs, and my notarized declarations re the anti-scientific nature of virology:

https://tinyurl.com/IsolationFOIs

Failed freedom of Information responses re contagion:

https://www.fluoridefreepeel.ca/freedom-of-information-responses-re-contagion/

Do health and science institutions have studies proving that bacteria CAUSE disease?

https://www.fluoridefreepeel.ca/do-health-authorities-have-studies-proving-that-bacteria-cause-disease-lets-find-out-via-freedom-of-information/

Because "they" (HIV, influenza virus, HPV, measles virus, etc., etc., etc.) have never been shown to exist, clearly don't exist and virology isn't a science.



