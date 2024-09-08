Greetings and Best Wishes,

July 29, 2024:

The “experts” at the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Agency for Toxic Substances and Disease Registry were officially challenged via a freedom of information order (pgs 1/2) to provide or cite any:

studies that logically and scientifically provided evidence of the existence of "Peste des Petits Ruminants Virus" , and/or

studies describing the finding and purification of particles alleged to be "Peste des Petits Ruminants Virus" from bodily fluid/tissue/excrement of "hosts", and/or

studies wherein the purported "genome" of said alleged virus was found intact - as opposed to fabricated in silico aka modeled on a computer , and/or

studies that scientifically demonstrated contagion of illness / symptoms allegedly caused by said purported virus.



And they failed, as they always do when challenged to back up “virus” claims with valid evidence, as shown below.

August 14, 2024:

Roger Andoh acting as FOIA Officer in the Office of the Chief Operating Officer responded (page 7, #24-01444-FOIA):

“The National Center for Emerging Zoonotic and Infectious Diseases provided the following information responsive to your request: https://search.cdc.gov/search/?query=Peste%20des%20Petits%20Ruminants&dpage=1”

My response that same day (page 8):

“Dear Roger, Thank you for your letter dated August 14, 2024 that contains a link to the search results that appear on the CDC's website based on a search for "Peste des Petits Ruminants". However my request was for studies and/or citations of studies, not for a link to search results (which I could have easily found myself), especially when the results have nothing to do with my request. The first study listed in the search results is from 2014 and titled "Molecular Evolution of Peste des Petits Ruminants Virus". The study does not describe anyone finding anything in the bodily fluid, tissue or excrement of a supposed "host". The authors make no mention of doing anything with clinical samples taken from supposed "hosts". Rather, they worked with so-called "isolates" that were presumed to contain "viruses". The study was not designed to purify particles from a clinical sample, or to identify a particle consisting of a "genome" surrounded by a proteinaceous shell, with or without an envelope, nor was it designed to test for causation of anything. The authors claim to have "sequenced" the so-called "isolates". "Complete genome sequencing of 7 PPRV isolates (4 from lineage III and 3 from lineage IV) was performed according to the methods described by Muniraju et al. (12). Detailed information for each of the isolates is shown in Table 1." The earlier "sequencing" publication by Muniraju et al. was extremely brief and classified as an "announcement". The authors stated that: "The genome sequence presented here was derived from a mesenteric lymph node sample from an infected goat, following a single passage on Vero.DogSLAMtag cells." So Muniraju et al. contaminated their clinical sample with unnatural monkey kidney cells, etc, before moving onto their so-called "sequencing": “Oligonucleotide primers were designed using the conserved regions of PPRV full-length genome sequences available in the database, as detailed above. The primers were used to generate seven overlapping amplicons of the Morocco/2008 isolate, which were gel purified and sequenced with an ABI-3730 automated sequencer (Applied Biosystems). The genome termini were determined using 3′/5′ rapid amplification of cDNA ends (RACE) (7). A total of 248 sequences were assembled into overlapping contigs that represented the full genome..." As you can see, the earlier study by Muniraju et al. did not describe finding the purported "genome" of an alleged "virus" intact, and so neither does their later study. Please provide me with a corrected response letter with studies, or citations for studies, that actually match my request, or admit that the CDC does not have any. Best wishes,

Christine



August 16, 2024:

Kendra Lightner acting as Government Information Specialist, Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) Office, Office of the Chief Operating Officer responded (page 9):

“I am amending your request. I will reach out to the program office and will have an update for you soon.”



As of September 9, 2024 I’ve received no further communications from anyone at the CDC or ATSDR. They have no responsive records to share because none exist, because virology is pseudoscience.

Nevertheless, “experts” on the Isle of Man claim to be “safeguarding” animals from the “highly contagious infection peste des petits ruminants (PPR), also known as ‘goat plague’” by banning the import of “certain sheep and goat commodities, such as meat, cheese and milk” (emphasis added):

New controls on sheep and goat products introduced

This has nothing to do with the war on humanity, rest assured.



More Official Confessions/Evidence Showing that Virology is Pseudoscience

Freedom of Information Responses reveal that health/science institutions around the world (224 and counting!) have no record of SARS-COV-2 (the alleged convid virus) isolation/purification, anywhere, ever:

https://www.fluoridefreepeel.ca/fois-reveal-that-health-science-institutions-around-the-world-have-no-record-of-sars-cov-2-isolation-purification/

Excel file listing 224 institutions:

https://www.fluoridefreepeel.ca/wp-content/uploads/2024/08/Institution-list-for-website.xlsx

FOI responses re other imaginary “viruses” (HIV, avian influenza, HPV, Influenza, Measles, etc., etc., etc.):

https://www.fluoridefreepeel.ca/fois-reveal-that-health-science-institutions-have-no-record-of-any-virus-having-been-isolated-purified-virology-isnt-a-science/

FOIs re secretive and unscientifically "mock infected" cells (aka invalid controls) and fabricated "virus genomes":

https://www.fluoridefreepeel.ca/do-virologists-perform-valid-control-experiments-is-virology-a-science/

3000+ pages of "virus" FOIs in 8 compilation pdfs, and my notarized declarations re the anti-scientific nature of virology:

https://tinyurl.com/IsolationFOIs

Failed freedom of Information responses re contagion:

https://www.fluoridefreepeel.ca/freedom-of-information-responses-re-contagion/

Do health and science institutions have studies proving that bacteria CAUSE disease?

https://www.fluoridefreepeel.ca/do-health-authorities-have-studies-proving-that-bacteria-cause-disease-lets-find-out-via-freedom-of-information/

Because "they" (HIV, influenza virus, HPV, measles virus, etc., etc., etc.) have never been shown to exist, clearly don't exist and virology isn't a science.



For truth, freedom and sanity,

Christine