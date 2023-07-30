i.e. Mark Trozzi and Tess Lawrie (former W.H.O. consultant) of the incredibly presumptuously named "World Council for Health"

Past slogans of “World Council for Health”:

“Science Belongs to the People”



“Reclaiming Science Together”

Below is Tess’s response to my perfectly polite emails last year. Mark ignored me entirely.

Sept./Oct. 2022 emails:

https://www.fluoridefreepeel.ca/wp-content/uploads/2022/11/Mark-Trozzi-and-Tess-Lawrie-SeptOct2022.pdf

September 2024 update: still no response.

HCQ and Ivermectin, a Different Take

Session 28 of The End of Covid (free until August 1st)

with Jacob Diaz and Steven Falconer, hosted by Dawn Lester, an hour and 11 minutes.