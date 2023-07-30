A challenge for Ivermectin-pushers
On a Sunday that some people are calling "World Ivermectin Day"
i.e. Mark Trozzi and Tess Lawrie (former W.H.O. consultant) of the incredibly presumptuously named "World Council for Health"
Past slogans of “World Council for Health”:
“Science Belongs to the People”
“Reclaiming Science Together”
Below is Tess’s response to my perfectly polite emails last year. Mark ignored me entirely.
Sept./Oct. 2022 emails:
https://www.fluoridefreepeel.ca/wp-content/uploads/2022/11/Mark-Trozzi-and-Tess-Lawrie-SeptOct2022.pdf
September 2024 update: still no response.
HCQ and Ivermectin, a Different Take
with Jacob Diaz and Steven Falconer, hosted by Dawn Lester, an hour and 11 minutes.
Well, objectivly speaking, your approach DOES suggest you are more interested in picking a fight than anything else!
Perhaps the dispicable and disgraceful abuse you in particular received at the hands of Kevin McKernen during one of Steve Kitsch's periodic no no-virus fatwas some time ago has made you bitter and vengeful, I don't know. No need to suggest you put yourself in Tess Lawrie's shoes: you've already been there!
Nevertheless, this jumping on the Ivermectin invective bandwagon is playing into the divisive hands of the common enemy, using his very weapons. Bandying terms like "pushers", and sniping at the use of the title 'World Council of Health', adopted at the height of their Big Pharma-led denigration by true resistants expressly to signal opposition to the global biosecurity narrative, is as purile and obnoxious as the CDC's 'horsepaste'. Or McKernen's insults.
Are you are aware that FOIs, like peer-reviews, can mean anything, something or nothing?
What reliance can you place on the veracity of any FOI reply?
If a FOI says there is no record of something, do you believe it??
You seem to place much reliance on FOI replies as your support or proof.
[I've had experience in supplying and compiling information for FOI requests.]