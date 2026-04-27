Greetings and Best Wishes,



Three years after being officially challenged via a freedom of information request, the “experts” at the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are still unable to provide or cite any scientific evidence in the CDC’s possession, custody or control that any respiratory illness claimed by the CDC to be caused by an (imaginary) coronavirus or influenza virus is actually contagious.

The Department of Health and Human Services is blaming its new “enhanced processing procedures” and “broader effort to improve long-term efficiency, transparency, and service quality” for the 3-year-old failure (lol: pg 21).



Those in the know point to the absurd and nonsensical nature of virology and “germ” research more generally.

Background

In November 2023, I reported that the CDC had, 7.5 months after I filed the April 2023 request, still not provided any scientific evidence to back up these particular contagion claims.

December 6, 2023:

Carolyn Sanchang-Fon Okpewho, acting as CDC/ATSDR (Agency for Toxic Substances and Disease Registry) Government Information Specialist, got back in touch and told me to “see the attached letter”, but there was nothing attached (pg 18).



December 7, 2023:

I told Carolyn there was no attachment (pg 19).

December 8, 2023:

Carolyn got right back to me, apologized and attached the letter.

Just kidding. Carolyn ignored my request for the next 2.5 years.

April 24, 2026:

I followed up (pg 20).

April 27, 2026:

In the email shown further above, HHS’ AI made the dubious claim that “we anticipate contacting you within 90 days” and thanked me for my (imaginary) patience and understanding (pg 21-22).



***

On a related note, in HHS’ FOIA logs for 2020-2023 I was only able to find one of my dozens of FOIA challenges (which the HHS institutions failed every single time) and only one of Michael S.’s challenges (also failed by “the experts”).

The logs appear to omit almost all of our FOIs, including Michael’s legendary 2021 request wherein the CDC admitted in response, on March 1, 2021 (bottom of page 3), that virologists never find and purify imagined viruses from bodily fluid or tissue (CDC provided a nonsensical excuse for this), thereby indirectly admitting that virology is 100% pseudoscience and that virologists never even have a valid independent variable to study.



Some New and Recommended Germ/Contagion Reading/Viewing



High Court Showdown: Can India Prove Viruses Exist? — Dr Sam Bailey

Group B Strep, India Updates & More 4/22/26 — Dr. Tom Cowan

The Case Against Antibodies: Putting the “Antibody” Hypothesis on Trial — Mike Stone, viroLIEgy.com

Daniel Roytas with Mike Adams: Are Viruses Real? Challenging Germ Theory, Pandemics, and Medical Dogma

RSV: More misleading claims! And what we can do about it. — Dawn Lester

The Great Virus Myth & Other Big Pharma Lies - Drs Sam & Mark Bailey

The Body Knows: Rethinking Viruses and the Body’s Intelligence with Alec Zeck

Homotoxicology: Revealing the Roadmap to Restoring Your Health with Adam & Josh Bigelsen and Dr. Andrew Kaufman

Update 3 to An Open Challenge to Virologists: A Game of Cat and Mouse — Mike Stone, viroLIEgy.com



Official FOI Confessions/Failures Confirm What the Literature Shows: Virology is Pseudoscience



My notarized affidavit regarding the hundreds of freedom of information responses (FOIs) confirming the fraud and delusion of virology, with German and Greek translations, also here.

Freedom of Information Responses reveal that health/science institutions around the world (225 and counting!) have no record of SARS-COV-2 (the alleged convid virus) isolation/purification, anywhere, ever.

Excel file listing the 225 institutions.

FOI responses on other imaginary “viruses” (HIV, avian influenza, HPV, influenza, measles, etc., etc., etc.).

FOIs on secretive and unscientifically “mock infected” cells (aka invalid controls) and computer-model “viral genomes”.

3000+ pages of “virus” FOIs in compilation pdfs.

Failed FOI responses on contagion.

FOIs: Do health and science institutions have studies showing that bacteria CAUSE disease?



Because “they” don’t exist and virology isn’t a science.



For truth, freedom and sanity,

Christine