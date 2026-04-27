3 year follow-up: CDC still can't find scientific evidence for contagion of any respiratory illness supposedly caused by a corona or flu virus
Because the evidence doesn't exist.
Greetings and Best Wishes,
Three years after being officially challenged via a freedom of information request, the “experts” at the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are still unable to provide or cite any scientific evidence in the CDC’s possession, custody or control that any respiratory illness claimed by the CDC to be caused by an (imaginary) coronavirus or influenza virus is actually contagious.
The Department of Health and Human Services is blaming its new “enhanced processing procedures” and “broader effort to improve long-term efficiency, transparency, and service quality” for the 3-year-old failure (lol: pg 21).
Those in the know point to the absurd and nonsensical nature of virology and “germ” research more generally.
Background
In November 2023, I reported that the CDC had, 7.5 months after I filed the April 2023 request, still not provided any scientific evidence to back up these particular contagion claims.
December 6, 2023:
Carolyn Sanchang-Fon Okpewho, acting as CDC/ATSDR (Agency for Toxic Substances and Disease Registry) Government Information Specialist, got back in touch and told me to “see the attached letter”, but there was nothing attached (pg 18).
December 7, 2023:
I told Carolyn there was no attachment (pg 19).
December 8, 2023:
Carolyn got right back to me, apologized and attached the letter.
Just kidding. Carolyn ignored my request for the next 2.5 years.
April 24, 2026:
I followed up (pg 20).
April 27, 2026:
In the email shown further above, HHS’ AI made the dubious claim that “we anticipate contacting you within 90 days” and thanked me for my (imaginary) patience and understanding (pg 21-22).
***
On a related note, in HHS’ FOIA logs for 2020-2023 I was only able to find one of my dozens of FOIA challenges (which the HHS institutions failed every single time) and only one of Michael S.’s challenges (also failed by “the experts”).
The logs appear to omit almost all of our FOIs, including Michael’s legendary 2021 request wherein the CDC admitted in response, on March 1, 2021 (bottom of page 3), that virologists never find and purify imagined viruses from bodily fluid or tissue (CDC provided a nonsensical excuse for this), thereby indirectly admitting that virology is 100% pseudoscience and that virologists never even have a valid independent variable to study.
Some New and Recommended Germ/Contagion Reading/Viewing
High Court Showdown: Can India Prove Viruses Exist? — Dr Sam Bailey
Group B Strep, India Updates & More 4/22/26 — Dr. Tom Cowan
The Case Against Antibodies: Putting the “Antibody” Hypothesis on Trial — Mike Stone, viroLIEgy.com
Daniel Roytas with Mike Adams: Are Viruses Real? Challenging Germ Theory, Pandemics, and Medical Dogma
RSV: More misleading claims! And what we can do about it. — Dawn Lester
The Great Virus Myth & Other Big Pharma Lies - Drs Sam & Mark Bailey
The Body Knows: Rethinking Viruses and the Body’s Intelligence with Alec Zeck
Homotoxicology: Revealing the Roadmap to Restoring Your Health with Adam & Josh Bigelsen and Dr. Andrew Kaufman
Update 3 to An Open Challenge to Virologists: A Game of Cat and Mouse — Mike Stone, viroLIEgy.com
Official FOI Confessions/Failures Confirm What the Literature Shows: Virology is Pseudoscience
My notarized affidavit regarding the hundreds of freedom of information responses (FOIs) confirming the fraud and delusion of virology, with German and Greek translations, also here.
Freedom of Information Responses reveal that health/science institutions around the world (225 and counting!) have no record of SARS-COV-2 (the alleged convid virus) isolation/purification, anywhere, ever.
Excel file listing the 225 institutions.
FOI responses on other imaginary “viruses” (HIV, avian influenza, HPV, influenza, measles, etc., etc., etc.).
FOIs on secretive and unscientifically “mock infected” cells (aka invalid controls) and computer-model “viral genomes”.
3000+ pages of “virus” FOIs in compilation pdfs.
Failed FOI responses on contagion.
FOIs: Do health and science institutions have studies showing that bacteria CAUSE disease?
Because “they” don’t exist and virology isn’t a science.
For truth, freedom and sanity,
Christine
Trial by Jury – The Case of the Missing Corona ‘Virus’
Judge: [Hammering the gavel] Order in the court! Mr. Rigorous, you may proceed with your cross-examination.
Mr. Rigorous: [Grinning] Thank you, Your Honor. [He approaches the viroLIEgist.] Dr. Specimen, since our last meeting here 3 years ago you now claim the ability to isolate a novel corona virus, is that correct?
Dr. Specimen: [Squirming] Uh, yes, yes. We have discovered a robust methodology –
Mr. Rigorous: [Interrupting] Robust, you say? [He winks at the jury] Let’s start at the beginning. Did you, at any point, isolate and purify this so-called ’virus’ directly from the fluids of a sick patient?
Dr. Specimen: [Squirming] Well, not exactly. You see, direct purification from fluids is unnecessary because –
Mr. Rigorous: [Leaning in, eyebrows raised] Unnecessary? I see. What you’re telling us is that you skipped the part where you would actually prove there’s a virus in the patient’s mucus?
Dr. Specimen: [Flustered] We used a well-established protocol. Instead, we combined the patient’s mucus with a monkey kidney cell culture, starved it, and –
Mr. Rigorous: [Interrupting with mock concern] Oh, so you took a patient’s mucus, mixed it with cells from an entirely different species, starved those cells, poisoned them with toxic chemicals, antibiotics, and, what was it again, fetal bovine serum?
Dr. Specimen: Well, yes, that’s standard –
Mr. Rigorous: [Grinning] “Standard.” So, after this biological disaster, when the cells inevitably broke down and died, you claimed that was evidence of a virus?
Dr. Specimen: [Getting defensive] Yes! The cytopathic effect is what –
Mr. Rigorous: [Smirking] Cytopathic effect! Ah, the mysterious code for “we poisoned cells and watched them die.” Tell me, Dr. Specimen, what proof do you have that the breakdown of these poisoned, malnourished cells was caused by a virus rather than, say… the toxic soup you created?
Dr. Specimen: [Stammering] Well, it’s what the literature says and, um… everyone knows –
Mr. Rigorous: [Cutting in] “Everyone knows?” [He gestures dramatically to the jury] I believe this court would prefer evidence over gossip, Doctor. Now, let’s talk about the genome you supposedly ‘discovered.’ You took this toxic brew, fed it into a machine, and then used some software to assemble genetic pieces, correct?
Dr. Specimen: Yes, yes, we sequenced the genome –
Mr. Rigorous: [Raising his voice] Ah, sequenced! You mean the software took fragments and tried to fit them together, like a biological jigsaw puzzle with missing pieces?
Dr. Specimen: [Defensively] It’s highly sophisticated software!
Mr. Rigorous: [Sarcastically] Sophisticated? Doctor, if I fed a pile of shredded newspaper into that machine, would it also “reconstruct” War and Peace?
[The jury chuckles. Dr. Specimen looks increasingly uncomfortable]
Dr. Specimen: [Panicking] No, no! It’s different. This is how we create the viral genome.
Mr. Rigorous: [Slyly] Create, you say? So, we’re not finding a virus – we’re creating one? Interesting choice of words, Doctor. Now, did you ever attempt to prove that this Frankenstein creation could naturally infect a healthy host?
Dr. Specimen: [Squirming] Well, no. We injected lab animals with the toxic cell culture, and when they got sick –
Mr. Rigorous: [Mocking] Sick from your toxic brew? And that, Doctor, is what you call “evidence” of transmission? You didn’t try something simple, like, I don’t know, letting the sick patient sneeze on a healthy person?
Dr. Specimen: [Flustered] Natural transmission doesn’t work well in the lab! It’s much cleaner to inject -
Mr. Rigorous: [Interrupting] Cleaner? Cleaner to torture animals with direct injections of this toxic sludge you call a “virus”? [He lets the words hang in the air.] Doctor, do you have any explanation for why you skipped natural transmission altogether, or is it because – oh, I don’t know – it never works?
[The courtroom erupts with murmurs. Dr. Specimen is visibly sweating]
Mr. Rigorous: [Turning to the jury] Ladies and gentlemen, this man would have you believe that by starving cells, poisoning them, and injecting that toxic concoction into helpless animals, he’s “proving” a virus exists. All without ever isolating or purifying anything! Is this science… or sleight of hand?
[He paces dramatically, letting the tension build]
Mr. Rigorous: One last thing, Doctor. After injecting animals with this ‘viral’ brew, did you ever attempt to purify the “virus” again from those animals to confirm it was there?
Dr. Specimen: [Almost whispering] No…
Mr. Rigorous: [Leaning in] No? You never bothered to re-isolate the virus, because that would expose the fact it wasn’t there in the first place, wouldn’t it?
[Dr. Specimen is completely defeated, sinking lower in his seat]
Mr. Rigorous: [Addressing the jury] Ladies and gentlemen, I rest my case. We are dealing with scientific fraud on a monumental scale, a fraud that never once demonstrated the existence of a virus through proper isolation or purification. It’s smoke and mirrors! I leave it in your capable hands to deliver justice.
[The jury nods thoughtfully as they leave the room to deliberate. After a brief pause, they return, their verdict ready]
Judge: Members of the jury, have you reached a verdict?
Jury Foreperson: [Standing] We have, Your Honor. We find the defendant… guilty of scientific fraud!
Judge: [Solemnly] Very well. [He turns to Dr. Specimen] For crimes against logic and reason, and for misleading the public in the name of science, I hereby sentence you to… [He smirks] a life term as the head of the National Institute of Infectious Arse-covering and Deception -NIIAD.
[The courtroom erupts in gasps and laughter as the viroLIEgist is dragged out, wailing in ‘protest’]
Thanks, Christine.
And yet, the CDC still puts forth alerts about and alleged information on these alleged flu and corona viruses and tells people to take steps such as getting shots and wearing face masks, though they cannot prove the existence of such viruses? What's next? Health alerts about unicorns? Two feet tall Martians? :-)